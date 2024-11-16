Mike Tyson may have lost a unanimous decision to Jake Paul on Friday night, but the 58-year-old insisted after the fight that he wasn't done with the sport. Asked who he'd like to fight if he laces up the gloves again, 'Iron Mike' was quick to jokingly call out Jake's brother, Logan Paul.

Tyson was competitive for the first two rounds of his bout with Jake, before the 27-year-old took over and sauntered to a wide decision win. Two judges' gave Tyson a single round, while a third had it as a clean sweep for Paul.

The New-York native arguably deserved slightly more credit on the cards, but Logan Paul clearly wasn't impressed by the performance of the heavyweight legend as he answered Tyson's challenge with a brutal five-word response.

Logan Paul Completely Dismissed the Idea of Fighting Mike Tyson

'The Maverick' shut down the challenge immediately

"Motherf*****, I'd kill you, Mike!"

Paul is currently under contract to WWE, but is still allowed to box as part of the deal. He most recently took on Dillon Danis, while still reigning as the WWE United States Champion. He could very well box again, but it seemingly won't be against Tyson.

For a man who is just a few years shy of his 60th birthday, Tyson did well in the early going against Jake, but looked to be feeling the pace after just three rounds of the contest. Given that the rounds were only two minutes in duration, he looked a live contender in the bout for less than five minutes.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 16/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

At 29, Logan Paul is at least slightly older than his brother, but if Tyson really must compete again, then an exhibition contest against a fellow boxing legend is likely the safest way to proceed. He fought Roy Jones Junior in a similar contest in November 2020 and took nowhere near the damage that he did against Jake on Friday night.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson landed just 18 total punches across eight rounds against Jake Paul.

Ever aware of his ability to create a viral moment, Paul's response was likely more for the cameras than a genuine attempt to disrespect the legendary Tyson. Reportedly paid around $20 million for his 16 minutes of work against Paul, the heavyweight icon earned more in his 59th fight than most two fighters do in their whole careers. With his legacy secure, now is the time for him to close the book on his run as a professional fighter.