Highlights Logan Paul reflects on his match with Rey Mysterio, admitting he made a mistake and nearly killed him in the process. He takes the praise but also acknowledges his error.

Paul explains that his positioning during the move was off, causing Mysterio to not clear enough ground. Both wrestlers made a mistake, but Paul caught him to prevent injury.

Mysterio reveals he was already injured going into the match and has since undergone knee surgery. Despite this, he hopes for a rematch while Paul aims to become the face of the WWE.

On the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul spoke out about the Crown Jewel match against Rey Mysterio, in which fans have applauded him for saving his opponent's life. However, Paul himself has suggested that he shouldn’t be getting as much praise as he is after ‘almost killing’ Mysterio in the very same spot.

Paul took to the ring in Saudi Arabia, eyeing up his first WWE title since signing with the company only last year. He took on the legend that is Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel, but it was the seasoned veteran who was in for a shock as Paul came out victorious after landing a huge punch on his opponent, aided by brass knuckles being wrapped around his fist.

Read more: Logan Paul's quick thinking saved Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul vs Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel

The fight overall was praised by WWE fans, who were impressed by the YouTube star’s skills and ability to go head-to-head with a wrestling legend. One moment in particular stood out to fans, though. During the fight, Mysterio attempted to flip back off the ropes into the centre of the ring, but this very nearly ended in him landing on his head. Luckily, before he landed, Paul rushed towards him, managing to catch him before he hit the floor, preventing him from a potential serious head injury.

Logan Paul reflects on THAT spot vs Mysterio

Nearly two weeks on, Paul has spoken of the incident on his podcast, admitting that it is not all it seems and while he will ‘take the praise,’ he also made a mistake. He said: “Look, I’m going to come clean, because I’ve seen all the positive headlines right, ‘Logan saves Rey Mysterio’, the Mexican community going crazy, they’re praising me, saying I’m sort of a hero, and so I’m like dang I’m being recognised for doing something cool, and I’ll take it, but then I looked at the clip and upon assessing my performance, while I did think I saved Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio.”

Paul goes on to explain his mistake that led to him having to save Rey, saying: “I think I was too far back for the move and I think he didn’t get enough ground for the move, that’s what happened, I was too far back and he didn’t clear enough ground. We both made a mistake and I had to catch him, and I wasn’t gonna not catch him, so truthfully, while I like the headlines and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job.”

Video: Logan Paul talks 'saving Rey Mysterio's life'

Mysterio has since revealed that he was carrying a serious injury going into the match-up with Paul at Crown Jewel, working through a torn meniscus for about three months. He has now undergone knee surgery which will set him on the sidelines for up to eight weeks, but he hopes to be back in action with a potential rematch on the cards.

Read more: What Logan Paul said to Rey Mysterio after beating him at WWE Crown Jewel

As for Paul, he has spoken of his ambitions to become ‘the face of the WWE’ and become the undisputed universal champion. We're sure Roman Reigns will have something to say about that, though...