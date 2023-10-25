Highlights Logan Paul recounts the chaos from the pre-fight press conference, revealing that Dillon Danis threw a microphone that cut his eye.

The video of Logan Paul in the locker room has gone viral, garnering close to one million views and sparking fan opinions.

Dillon Danis has officially appealed against his disqualification, prompting a frustrated response from Logan Paul, who calls the appeal embarrassing and desperate.

Two weeks after the infamous pre-fight press conference between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis that ended in chaos, the conversation continues to dominate social media. This follows Logan Paul’s recent YouTube Vlog titled: "I almost lost the fight."

Nearly five minutes into the video, which you can watch in full further down this article, you see Paul enter the locker room backstage which includes his family, friends, and support staff, including the other high profile YouTube star fighting that night - KSI. He is covered in blood and recounts what happened in the press conference; after throwing a bottle, Danis retaliated by throwing a microphone at Paul which caught and cut the corner of his eye. Those around him, including his brother Jake Paul who wasn't present in the locker room but was on the phone on loudspeaker, shared their concerns that the injury to his eye could jeopardise the fight going ahead.

The clip of the video has gone viral on social media with close to one million views and fans have taken to the comments to share their opinions. One Paul fan said: “Logan destroyed him after this,” and another suggested that “Dillon was trying to get the fight cancelled.”

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

We know that the fight did go ahead in a similarly dramatic and chaotic fashion, as it ended with over 30 security staff in the ring. This followed Danis’ illegal guillotine move in the final round that ultimately led to his disqualification.

The drama has continued as Danis has officially appealed against his disqualification, claiming that it is Paul who should have been disqualified for punching him while he was on the canvas. Paul took to social media to share his frustration at the appeal, saying: “Embarrassing and desperate. What’s the appeal? He tried to take me down, failed. He tried to choke me out, failed. Dude really thinks he can handle everything online. He should just accept the loss like a man and move on with his pathetic life.”

Read more: Piers Morgan 'violated' Dillon Danis during interview after Logan Paul fight

Logan Paul didn’t stop there, as he joined an episode of Monday Night Raw where he plugged his own upcoming appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November and also found time to mention Danis’ contract release from the Bellator MMA. Danis fought twice under the Bellator MMA banner, with his last appearance in 2019, but was still under contract until recently.

Video: Logan Paul backstage after Dillon Danis chaos

With his contract release, Danis is now a free agent and will likely continue to push for opportunities to compete in the UFC, but, after his performance against Paul, is it uncertain as to whether the other side has any interest in him.

As mentioned further up this article, you can watch the full YouTube Vlog Logan Paul has posted below, where he takes you through all his pre-fight preparation, fight night itself, plus footage of his celebrations in the locker room after he came out victorious. If you specifically just want to watch the full backstage stuff following the microphone incident, start the video at around 4:45, there you can see the full extent of what happened in the locker room.

Video: Logan Paul's full Vlog after Dillon Danis fight