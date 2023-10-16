Highlights Chaos erupted at the AO Arena in Manchester during the co-main event as Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis by disqualification, with over 30 security guards coming into the ring to separate the fighters.

Paul was in control of the fight, winning all rounds and landing 82 punches compared to Danis' nine, but he could have been disqualified earlier when one of his security guards entered the ring.

The build-up to the fight was filled with drama, with heated exchanges on social media and a pre-fight press conference that ended in chaos. Paul described Danis as a "dirty human being" and apologised for the way the fight ended.

Before the headline clash between Tommy Fury and KSI had even begun, chaos had descended on the AO Arena in Manchester as the co-main event saw Logan Paul defeat MMA fighter Dillon Danis by disqualification.

This came late in the sixth and final round as Danis attempted to take Paul down with a guillotine move. Paul tried to respond, but ultimately it ended with more than 30 security guards coming into the ring to separate the two fighters. Danis even tried to throw some punches at them, which led to one commentator saying: “He threw more punches at the security guards than he did in this fight. That is ridiculous.”

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis chaos

Logan Paul was very much in control of the fight leading into that sixth round, winning all rounds and landing 82 punches in comparison to Danis’ nine, but it could have ended in disqualification for Paul earlier in the final round as one of his security could be seen entering the ring, something that should lead to an immediate DQ.

In a move not too dissimilar from the one that eventually got him disqualified, Danis had Paul in a lock and pushed him into the side of the ring. At that point, one security guard entered the ring and another got involved as well, but Paul pushed Danis away and the two security exit the ring and the fight continues.

If the build-up to the fight was anything to go by, this was always going to be a drama filled encounter. The two had regularly exchanged heated words on social media, with Danis relentlessly slating Logan Paul’s model fiancée Nina Agdal ever since the fight was announced. It became so bad that Agdal was granted a temporary restraining order in September.

Even the pre-fight press conference ended in chaos as Danis struck Paul on the head with a microphone in response to the YouTube star throwing a small item at his leg. Security had to come in and hold both men back.

After the fight, Paul shared his thoughts on his opponent, describing him as a “dirty human being,” and apologising for the way things ended saying: “I’m sorry it ended that way y’all. Dillon Danis truly is a coward, a dirty, dirty human being.”

Fans also took to social media to share their thoughts on the action with one viewer saying: “Dillon Danis is so embarrassing, he should stick to being a keyboard warrior,” and another adding: “Dillon Danis was beaten up so badly that he couldn’t even land a punch on the security guard.”

The fight took place at the AO Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 21,000, with many more watching online. Many had also tuned in for the highly anticipated fight between Tommy Fury and KSI which didn't live up expectations either. It was a scrappy encounter in which neither side really dominated or showcased much boxing prowess, but the judges ultimately ruled Fury the winner 57-56.