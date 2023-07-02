Logan Paul has shown off his injuries after a 'scary' moment at WWE Money in the Bank.

Paul made his WWE return on 'Raw' on June 19.

He announced that same night that he was going to be in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in London.

He went up against Damian Priest, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch and Ricochet at the O2 Arena on Saturday evening.

There were dazzling spots throughout, with Paul heavily involved.

'The Maverick' delivered a huge frog splash to Damian Priest while he was laying on a ladder.

There was also a scary moment when Paul was sent through two tables after being launched by Ricochet from the ropes.

The spot looked a bit rushed and Paul appeared to smash through the tables head first.

He immediately put his hands on his head but fortunately no major damage was done.

VIDEO: Ricochet sends Logan Paul crashing head-first through two tables at WWE Money in the Bank

Some WWE fans on Twitter expressed their relief that no one was hurt and acknowledged that it could have been much worse.

@AFC_Joesph wrote: "That could’ve ended so badly. Amazing work by both, gah damn".

"I’m honestly shocked that Logan didn’t break his neck. Scary spot," @preachysports said.

@Sainthouse_M said: "Yeah they definitely didn’t quite hit that spot. But saved it from absolute disaster."

"Very scary landing.Spectacular spot and fair play to Ricochet & Logan to go ahead with it," @AdzWrestling wrote.

While @Danny511CA noted: "Holy s***. Ricochet landed fine but Logan bro. That landing was scary. I hope he’s ok."

Logan Paul shows off battle scars after WWE Money in the Bank

Paul took to Twitter after the match where he showed off his injuries from the match.

He posted an image of his back which was cut and bruised all over.

Who won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match?

The match was eventually won by Priest, who was able to come out on top in what was a fantastic way to kick off the premium live event in London.