Logan Paul certainly knows how to mix it on the ground!

YouTube star Paul boasts a huge following on social media but has also got the attention of combat sports' leading fighters.

Paul has fought in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather and KSI, but also has an extensive background in amateur wrestling which has seen him land a contract in the WWE.

He has always been open to a challenge and has this week been in the gym with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Paul's background in wrestling

This is not Paul's first rodeo in the wrestling ranks having built up a huge wealth of experience during his days in high school and college.

The influencer was ranked fifth in the OHSAA State Championships back in 2013 during his final year at high school, before furthering his career by joining the wrestling team at Ohio University.

His stint in wrestling ended when he began his career as a content creator, but he previously boasted of his skills in a challenge to any fighter on social media.

He wrote on Twitter in 2020:

He has since mixed it with some of the world's best during his time in the WWE including in his Crown Jewel pay-per-view defeat to Roman Reigns.

Paul v Adesanya on the mat

The YouTuber's recent grappling session with Adesanya has since gone viral, with the pair releasing the footage on their social media pages.

Paul posted the footage on his Instagram where he was seen both on the ground and standing in a grapple with Adesanya, who currently holds the UFC middleweight title.

Fellow title-holder Volkanovski wrote alongside the video: "Good session in the books."

To which Paul replied: "'Good session'? Yeah right, they murdered me! They tired me out!"

'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya regained his title against Alex Pereira in a rematch earlier this year and is known for his dominant ground game, despite scoring a brutal KO.

It remains to be seen what is next for Paul, but he has even teased a future appearance in the UFC given his good relationship with president Dana White.

However, it is more likely he will next return to the boxing ring, alongside his part-time contract in the WWE where he could fight on KSI's next Misfits Boxing show.

One thing is for sure is that Paul can certainly wrestle, which would be a valuable skill if he decides to complete the set and compete in the cage!