Highlights Logan Paul retained his United States Championship at the Royal Rumble via disqualification, adding another high-profile win to his impressive list of victories in WWE.

Fans expressed concern, however, about Paul's well-being after his post-match interview, where his speech appeared slurred, and he seemed dazed, possibly indicating a concussion.

Some fans believe Paul's behaviour was part of his character and a way to sell the match, while others urged him to seek medical attention if there are genuine concerns about his health.

Fans of WWE Superstar Logan Paul were left feeling concerned for his well-being after watching his distressing sounding post-match interview at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.

The YouTuber and podcast host made his debut in the WWE back in April 2022, teaming up with The Miz in a tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All WrestleMania. He has quickly amassed a big following in the sport, becoming one of the company's biggest draws. Whether you love him or hate him, he has been consistently applauded by fans for the quality of his matches.

Logan Paul beat Kevins Owens at the Rumble

He retained his title via disqualification

Most recently, at the Rumble, Paul defended his United States Championship for the first time against Kevin Owens as he retained his title. His win on Saturday night added another high-profile name to his already impressive list of WWE Superstars who he has beaten so far during his time with the company, such as the father and son duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio, and he more than held his own against the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Paul's victory at the Rumble came via disqualification, as Owens hit the Impaulsive host in the face with brass knuckles and then pinned his shoulders to the mat. During the count, the referee noticed the brass knuckles on Owens' hand, disqualifying KO at the second count and announcing Paul as the winner.

Logan Paul may have been concussed following the match

His post-match interview has caused serious concern among fans

Despite the choreographed nature of the sport, WWE Superstars are at serious risk of being injured during a match, no matter how many times it can be rehearsed. This contest in particular seemed to have really taken its toll on Paul as he went and spoke to The Bump. A battered looking Paul looked to be a bit glazed over as he started to slur his speech at the end of the brief interview.

Asked if he had a message for anyone else who wanted a title shot for the US Championship, Paul replied with evidently slurred speech: "Come and get it... I need a second," looking somewhat dazed. The social media star then proceeded to walk away from the interview with the whole interaction looking quite distressing.

Fans have their say on the video

Reacting to the video, one fan commented: "It's important to take potential head injuries seriously. If you have concerns about Logan Paul's well-being, it's advisable to encourage him to seek medical attention or support from a healthcare professional."

Commenting on whether Paul was concussed or not, one fan wrote: "He had a pretty noticeable nose bleed he might’ve been."

Other WWE fans were of the opinion that Paul's behaviour was him being in character and selling the idea of him being badly hurt after being hit with the brass knuckles. "Probably just a good sell of the brass knuckles hit, I don't think WWE would've aired that clip if there was any concern of him having a legit injury," one person said.

There has been no official announcement from the WWE regarding Paul's health, so we are unsure if he was in fact concussed or doing his work to sell the match.