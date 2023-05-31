Logan Paul has been seen hitting the gym with some of the biggest names in MMA this week in a recent picture posted on Instagram.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared a picture on his socials of Logan Paul alongside himself, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and Australian grappler Craig Jones, captioning it: "Good session in the books."

Humorously re-posting the picture, Paul sarcastically joked: "'Good session' yeah right they murdered me."

Standing alongside some of the biggest athletes in the world right now, it can not be overlooked at just now much Paul fits in with them.

Logan Paul's insane physique right now

After a successful, but potentially underwhelming YouTube boxing stint, Paul has taken to WWE and it shows! Even standing next to 6ft 4 Adesanya, Paul is still looking immensely stacked.

Impressed with the size of Paul, fans of WWE, and people in general who saw the picture of him alongside the MMA guys, were quick to praise the 28-year-old on his physique.

"Logan has an insane physique holy s***," "Logan is enormous oh my god," "He is looking seriously jacked," were just some of the comments from those taken aback.

Paul is now fully integrated into the world of WWE, could there be room for him in MMA?

Could Logan Paul ever transition to MMA?

By the looks of the videos from their training session that are also doing the rounds on social media, maybe not quite yet.

Although Paul does not look completely out of place during the released training video, Adesanya takes care of him with ease.

In usual fashion, it did not take Twitter long to form an opinion on Paul's wrestling technique.

"Stick to fake wrestling I reckon," one Twitter user commented. "This proves Logan wouldn't hang with UFC fighters," was another remark made about Paul's training and potential transition into MMA.

Adesenya was also receiving some praise with comments acknowledging that.

"Damn, Adesanya looks big," and "It's crazy how powerful Izzy is, making it look easy."