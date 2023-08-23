Highlights Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to face off in a boxing match, with Paul hoping to get his first professional win and Danis making his debut in the sport.

The rivalry between Paul and Danis has been filled with insults and trash talk, including leaked private messages and personal attacks on social media.

At a press conference in London, Paul surprised Danis with a gift which escalated into chaos and resulted in a riot-like situation.

YouTube star Logan Paul stepped up his rivalry with Dillon Danis at a press conference in London today, surprising him with a gift which helped send the media event spiralling into a riot. Paul is set to make his boxing return later this year, and will take on Conor McGregor's teammate Danis who will be looking to make a statement on his boxing debut to settle their feud.

Press conferences have seen some incredible stunts and absolute carnage over the years such as Derek Chisora throwing a table at Dillian Whyte, various other wild brawls and insults. And now giving gifts while using props and wild gestures has become the norm particularly in the influencer space which has emerged in recent years.

Logan Paul's fight with Dillon Danis

Paul will step into the ring for just his third time as a professional when he takes on notorious troll and MMA fighter Danis in October on the undercard of KSI's clash with Tommy Fury. 'The Maverick' will appear in the ring for the first time since surviving the distance with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a huge exhibition fight which had huge success on the pay-per-view market.

He showed heart and determination to bounce back and raise his stocks after losing a professional rematch to KSI earlier in his career, and he will now look to make his way into the winning column for the first time to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jake. Meanwhile, his rival Danis has formed his own rivalry with KSI, having pulled out of their previous planned showdown last year.

However, he will now make his debut on the Misfits Boxing card as he looks to back up his crusade of trash talk online involving Paul's girlfriend and his relationship with his brother. It will be his first experience in the squared circle, despite his prior career in the cage, and he will be working under the stewardship of UFC superstar Conor McGregor who is expected to be in his corner on fight night.

Logan Paul leaks private Dillon Danis messages

The build-up to the press conference had been littered with insults from either side, including from Danis who has regularly posted pictures of Paul's girlfriend Nina Agdal in a bid to make things personal. The line has regularly been nearly stepped over by both fighters, and now Paul has decided to hit back to his rival's relentless pursuit by leaking their private messages.

During the exchange, Paul and Misfits Boxing promoter were discussing their fight negotiations with Danis, and he revealed that Danis had avoided any acceptance of an eight-round contest with their chief support showdown now only set to go six rounds. His notorious trolling rival has had issues involving negotiations in the past, including having missed his fight with KSI despite signing the contract.

Logan Paul gives Dillon Danis a birthday gift

It was a chaotic start to proceedings with their rivalry seeing them come face-to-face for the first time in London, at a press conference which was like no other. Danis and Paul began immediately firing trash talk about each other's families and the fight, with KSI getting involved as well as Tommy Fury who were previewing their showdown. Paul had already brought a prop trying to antagonise his rival with a picture of him being restrained by nightclub security.

However, his next gesture caused absolute pandemonium on stage, as he began to sing happy birthday to his rival and called for a gift from backstage. Fury's father John was beginning to lose his cool on the other side and became even more agitated when a huge cake in the shape of a picture of Danis knocked out was produced by a team.

WATCH: Logan Paul brings out surprise gift

Paul was extremely proud of the creation and propped it up on a board before he decided to use it to throw around as the havoc began. Fury Sr then lost his head and destroyed the entire set before Paul climbed the remaining table and began to throw cake both into the crowd and into his rivals. A viral video then emerged of Paul throwing the huge head from the cake at Danis as the pair were separated by a sea of security.

WATCH: Logan Paul tosses gift straight at Dillon Danis in stage chaos