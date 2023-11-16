Highlights Logan Paul continues his campaign to bring attention to the WWE United States Championship, this time trying to sell it at a pawn shop for $100,000.

The shop worker is baffled by the idea of buying the title, unaware of the passionate wrestling fans willing to pay a premium for it.

The interaction ends with a wholesome picture and a niece asking if Logan Paul needs a girlfriend, to which he explains that he is engaged.

Logan Paul has continued his publicity tour of the WWE United States Championship, this time stopping off at a pawn shop to try and sell the title - however, the outcome is not what he quite expected.

Since Logan Paul bested Rey Mysterio at this month's WWE Crown Jewel PLE for the United States Championship, he has taken it with him wherever he goes. Giving the belt much needed relevancy, he has made it his mission to get it into the public eye as much as possible; having been seen wearing it at a recent UFC event, on FOX Business show Varney & Co, and even in bed with his fiancée Nina Agdal,

Logan Paul tries to SELL his WWE title

The next stop on the road for Logan Paul was a stop off at a pawn shop, where he went to see just how much he could raise if he were to sell the strap. A bewildered shop worker questioned if he was even allowed to buy it, to which Paul responded that at $100,000 it could be his.

The poor man behind the desk, still as baffled as the second Logan Paul walked in, questioned who he would even sell the title to. Unbeknownst to him, there would almost certainly be a sea of hardcore fans willing to pay premium money to take that off his hands, with a six-figure belt being one of the more justified purchases a wrestling fan can make.

Logan Paul suggests that potentially Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, or even LA Knight would buy it off him if they were to walk into the shop, and says that would be the only way LA Knight would get his hands on it - potentially foreshadowing a potential match-up between Paul and Knight.

The interaction ends with the store worker and Logan Paul taking a wholesome picture together, a picture that is then sent to the niece of the worker, who responds by asking if Logan Paul is in need of a girlfriend. Paul, an engaged man, mentions the fact that he is off the market.

Video: Logan Paul trying to sell WWE belt

That culminated the incredibly random interaction between Logan Paul and a pawn shop, an interaction that has been viewed over a million times on Logan Paul's X account. The Maverick is doing great work to bring eyes to the product, with videos like this going a long way in capturing the attention of lapsed or casual fans, who might now feel inclined to tune into WWE having seen someone the size of Logan Paul holding a title.

Where's next in the United States Championship tour is currently unknown, however, what is known is that Logan Paul will be wrestling at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia next year, having been announced for the show in the early hours of the 16th of November.

With Logan Paul appearing more frequently on WWE programming, fans can expect The Maverick to have an entertaining and publicity-driven title run. However, don't expect him to be asked out by pawn shop workers' nieces every week, as even by Logan Paul's standards, that is crazy.