YouTube star Logan Paul has fought in both WWE and boxing, but fans now believe he could also be suited for the UFC octagon.

Paul has generated significant wealth alongside his brother Jake Paul from his combat sports exploits, which include a boxing exhibition with Floyd Mayweather and a lucrative deal with the WWE which saw him appear at Wrestlemania.

Since then Paul has yet to re-appear in the boxing ring, but has teased an appearance in MMA after forging a working relationship with UFC president Dana White.

In recent weeks, footage has emerged of Paul training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, which has fuelled speculation further....

Logan Paul nearly 'split in half' in UFC sparring

Paul had recently been grapping with both Adesanya and the New Zealander, with his experience in the latter extremely tough.

Despite their size difference, 'The Great' was able to have his way with Paul despite the influencer's prior experience in wrestling at a younger age.

When describing the encounter when the pair appeared on his podcast Impaulsive, he said: ""Man you [Alexander Volkanovski] are so strong and dominant.

"And you put me in a body lock and I felt like you could have tightened your leg so much. Literally [could have] split me in half. I'm not doing BJJ again.

"We were drilling this body triangle. And he goes, 'Oh, my legs are short, and I don't really do the body triangle often'. And when we actually go to do it he literally almost kills me."

Logan Paul trains with Israel Adesanya

Paul trained with 'The Last Stylebender' with the UFC champion showing the boxing and WWE fighter how to improve his kicking technique.

The Nigerian was quite impressed with Paul as he unleashed a leg kick on the heavy bag, before shouting at the camera: "Dana White where you at?"

Fans then reacted surprisingly positive to the footage, with one writing: "I want to see Logan in MMA more and more."

Another agreed: "No joke I wouldn't be surprised if Logan ends up fighting in the UFC one day." One added: "Logan beats Ngannou in one round!"

One wrote: "Logan Paul UFC debut on the Musk vs Zuckerberg prelims?"

A final fan wrote: "Logan is a strong athlete he picked this up so quick. UFC soon?"

It remains to be seen if Paul could compete in the cage, but any agreement with White would likely be simple given the UFC kingpin has already admitted he would be open to doing so.

He has yet to pick up a win in the boxing ring, but given his wrestling background and powerful stature he may be able to win a UFC fight against a lesser opponent.