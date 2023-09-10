Highlights The ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has intensified, with Danis facing potential legal trouble due to his harassment of Paul's fiancée.

A leaked sparring video of Danis shows him taking heavy blows and raises questions about his preparedness for the upcoming fight.

Supporters of both fighters are using the video to their advantage, either portraying Danis as a serious contender or an internet troll lacking fighting skills.

The ongoing saga between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis shows no signs of slowing down ahead of their fight on the 14th of October. The two have been going back and forth over Twitter for weeks now, with Danis crowning himself the king of trolling with his relentless trash talking online.

However, Danis found himself in hot water this week when it was reported that Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal would be filing for a restraining order against him due to his constant posts about her personal life. The MMA fighter may now be forced to stop this harassment that has seen him take his role as the king of trolling way too far.

Away from the internet trash talk and constant harassment of his opponent's other half, it seems Danis may be spending too much time online and not enough time training in the ring, if this latest video is anything to go by.

A leaked video has appeared on Twitter that appears to show Danis taking some huge blows to the face during an open sparring session at his gym. The video was filmed subtly with the gym full of groups of athletes training, but eagle-eyed viewers spotted Danis in the shot sparring with his trainer.

As the video goes on, you see the American star swinging wildly as he catches multiple big hands from his trainer. It certainly did not look like a man who was ready for a professional boxing fight next month.

Fans of this trolling saga were quick to circulate this video around the web, with supporters of both fighters trying to use it to their advantage. For Logan Paul and his followers, this video further adds to the narrative that Danis is just an internet troll with no fighting skill or credentials. On the flip side of things, those who are on team Danis are spinning this video in a positive light, showing that the so-called troll is actually taking training seriously and is prepared for this battle.

Whichever side you fall on, or if like most you are simply enjoying the drama and entertainment of this whole feud, this leaked video will have Logan Paul rubbing his hands together. Paul is already the more experienced boxer going into this fight, and while this video may not show the full picture of Danis’ skills, it does not make for great viewing.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

There is still over a month to go until the two butt heads inside the ring, with lots more time for training and trolling, but in the case of Dillon Danis, it seems he needs to keep his head down in the gym rather than spending his energy on internet drama.

The 14th of October now awaits, with Paul vs Danis set to take place in Manchester on the undercard of the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight. One thing is for sure, this fight is personal, and you could say this bout will end up stealing the show as the rivalry continues to heat up.