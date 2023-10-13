Highlights Logan Paul's eye was busted up after being hit in the face with a microphone by his opponent, Dillon Danis, at the pre-fight press conference.

The altercation between the fighters turned physical, leading to chaos and confusion at the press conference.

Despite the injury, Logan Paul assured that the fight will still take place and claims that the incident has only fueled the intensity of the match.

Logan Paul has a busted eye thanks to a microphone launched at him by his opponent tomorrow night Dillon Danis, and now, new footage has emerged which shows just how busted up the former's eye was after the object struck him in the face.

The altercation, which quickly turned physical, took place at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday between the two fighters. We shouldn't have been surprised by the presser turning physical given the nature of the build-up to the fight. It's been well and truly personal ever since the fight was announced, mainly because of the former Bellator star, but last night he arguably took things to far.

Logan Paul busted up at press conference

After the verbal back-and-forth, the physical exchange started with Logan Paul throwing an object — reportedly a bottle — at his opponent. In response, Danis threw a microphone in the direction of his opponent, and it smacked him right in the face, the eye to be more precise. As the mic hit Paul, the bleeding can be seen on the side of his face.

After the exchange, the security tried to separate the two parties amidst the chaos and confusion. Though the damage can’t be clearly assessed through the video, it's noticeable how the resulting cut led to the bleeding under the eye. Compared to the previously available footage, this one shows the exact time of the hit and the cut more clearly. Due to the altercation, the press conference face-off was entirely scrapped.

Of course, the situation was used for another round of promotional pieces. After the incident, The MMA-fighter posted a short video of Logan Paul’s exit from the press conference stage. Later, Dillon Danis posted an alleged ‘blood track’ that came from Logan Paul’s injury. He posted a photo, which showcased drops of red on the floor, with both posts featuring incentivising captions.

While Logan Paul commented: “This Saturday, we catching a Predator,” alluding to the visit of Chris Hansen off the show “To Catch a Predator” to the pre-fight press conference.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

Many questioned if the fight would still be going ahead due to the nature of the injury. Any facial cut is a serious risk when stepping into the boxing ring due to it being an easy target and something that could re-open after being hit. Still, despite the conflict at the face-off, Logan Paul assured in his post that the fight is still on track for this Saturday and promises that the recent incident only brought fuel to the fire. “Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher,” he posted.

This conflict further piles up on top of many other scandalous public promotions of this fight or, perhaps, was the boiling point of it. One of the most known incidents involved Danis getting into a lawsuit after a campaign of posts on social media against the Danish model Nina Agdal. The numerous posts resulted in him getting a restraining order.

The fight, as scheduled, is happening on the 14th of October in Manchester as one of the main bouts alongside KSI and Tommy Fury. For Dillon Danis, this will be a debut boxing match. The fight is slated for six three-minute rounds.