Ahead of the fight on the 14th of October, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have both displayed their current physiques, and boy there is a massive difference between the pair.

Logan Paul — known beside the boxing sphere for his YouTube career and time as a WWE Superstar — looks fit and in great physical shape. The muscles are well-pronounced and give off a feeling of being well-prepared and constantly trying to uphold shape ahead of the fight.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis in a post back in August accused his opponent, implying such a constitution may not be “clean” on his opponent’s behalf. He wrote in reply to Logan Paul’s post: "It makes sense why you turned down Olympic-style drug testing. You juice head, all that muscle mass - you'll gas in that ring.” However, the WWE Superstar denied the accusation and has been able to follow previous drug test dates and receive negative results.

In turn, the physical shape of Dillon Danis — a Bellator MMA star turned boxer — showcases a more relaxed physique with a lot less muscles and a lot less definition. The muscles are not so pronounced, and they stand out much less, compared to his rival at first look. The aesthetic difference seems major, with one looking well in shape and prominent in comparison, with the other less pronounced in his body’s build and musculature.

Logan Paul attributes the good look of his fitness to the extensive training regime. In a recent interview he commented on his physique, saying: “I go hard, I've been working hard this camp, I said I've not been training, I'm training hard and pretending that Dillon Danis is Floyd Mayweather.”

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

This accusation of doing performance-enhancing substances also sparks a debate if drug testing would be possible to conduct before the fight. Though official international drug-testing committees are not always participants in these kinds of bouts, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association recently was able to provide testing for Tommy Fury and KSI — another match-up that will try out their powers on the same day — and on-site testing was found to be negative.

The physique difference between Dillon Danis & Logan Paul

Of course, the physical difference alone doesn't win fighting bouts - just look at Tyson Fury beating Deontay Wilder - you have to have the skill and intelligence, which can't be shown in muscles. So of course, Logan Paul may look the better out of the two, but we won't know the outcome until both are in the ring on the 14th of October in Manchester.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

The build-up to the fight has been entertaining to say the least. Danis has been using social media to its max, constantly posting pictures of Logan's fiancée, so much so that she actually got a restraining order placed on the MMA fighter and threatened to take him to court.

Logan, meanwhile, has been a tad quieter, presumably going to let his boxing and fists do the talking come fight night. However, during their recent face-to-face, he was more than happy to trade barbs with Danis, even bringing up the recent passing of his father, something a lot of fans have claimed crossed the line.

KSI vs Tommy Fury may be the main event in October, but one thing is for sure, A LOT of eyes will be tuning in to watch the co-main event between Danis and Paul. The rivalry is real, and the bad blood runs deep. Going by physiques alone, it would be an easy night's work for Paul, but as mentioned earlier, physiques don't win fights.