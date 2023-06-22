Logan Paul has sparred some of combat sport's leading names, but he will hope he won't come across Alexander Volkanovski again.

The YouTube star has recently moved into the WWE and has also tried his hand at boxing ever since graduating from the influencer scene.

He has shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather and KSI, while having wrestled The Miz and Roman Reigns since appearing at Wrestlemania.

Paul also has one eye on an appearance in the UFC and has recently been working with champions Israel Adesanya and Volkanovski, who certainly showed him a high level...

Logan Paul could fight in UFC

Paul has regularly spoken about his plans to make ground-breaking progress alongside his brother Jake Paul in combat sports.

Having recently announced his Prime energy drink will sponsor the UFC, the 28-year-old has developed a positive relationship with president Dana White.

And on a previous episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul suggested he may look to step in the octagon in the future.

“I might have to do a UFC fight," he said.

“I had this idea one day. I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC, and boxing champion at the same time.

"I said to myself, I can probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE championship. Boxing, one of their lower-tier. I ran into a problem with the UFC championship because you [Adesanya]. You’ve got the belt.”

Logan Paul's sparring with Alexander Volkanovski

Paul recently sparred Volkanovski in the gym with Adesanya watching on alongside before the pair posed for a photo.

The featherweight champion is considerably smaller than Paul but was able to have his way with the influencer who tried to hold his own on the mat.

WATCH: Logan Paul grappling in sparring with Alexander Volkanovski

When appearing alongside each other on Paul's Impaulsive podcast yesterday, the influencer described what it felt like being on the other side of The Great's wrestling skills.

"Man you [Alexander Volkanovski] are so strong and dominant," he said on the episode. "And you put me in a body lock and I felt like you could have tightened your leg so much.

"Literally [could have] split me in half. I'm not doing BJJ again. We were drilling this body triangle. And he goes, 'Oh, my legs are short, and I don't really do the body triangle often'.

"And when we actually go to do it he literally almost kills me."

Volkanovski is one of the most dominant fighters on the ground in the UFC and has only really come off second best against Islam Makhachev when challenging at a weight class above.

Although taking confidence from the session, perhaps Paul should give any fight with a champion a miss in this sport.