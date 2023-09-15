Highlights Logan Paul's comment about Dillon Danis' deceased father during their face-off did not go over well with fans, who criticised it as going too far.

Paul attempted to backtrack and apologise, but boxing fans were not forgiving and felt that the comment tarnished his image.

Some Twitter users defended Paul, citing Danis' previous public ridicule of Paul's fiancée as justification for the controversial comment.

The pair have had a fiery build-up to their fight, but fans are not happy with Logan Paul after a comment he made during his face-to-face with Conor McGregor’s long-time training partner Dillon Danis.

The comment in question came during their recent face-off to promote their upcoming boxing match in which the pair were clearly trying to provoke a reaction from their opponent. In the clip, Paul can be seen saying: “You turned to alcohol, you tried to drown everything out, your dad passed away.”

The last of these comments did not go down very well with Danis, whose father passed away in October 2022, which he confirmed in a Twitter/X post at the time.

“Yeah he did. Talk about that, see what happens. You’re going to talk about my dad passing?”

Paul, who currently fights in the WWE, quickly realised his mistake and responded: “I empathise with you Dillon.” However, despite Paul’s attempts to backtrack and soften the situation, his comments have not gone down very well with boxing fans.

“Logan Paul went way too far. Hope he loses this fight. That’s insane,” “Yeah that was way too far… you can tell Logan even realises it by his face after,” and “This whole build-up really ruined Logan’s image for me.” were just a few of the comments on Twitter/X.

However, following Danis’ rather public smear campaign against Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal, in which he has gone on a Twitter/X rampage ridiculing the Danish model’s dating history, some Twitter users believe nothing is too far when it comes to these two.

“People feeling sorry for someone that’s actively cyberbullying someone for getting a dose of his own medicine. Once you cross the moral high ground, you no longer can use it as a shield yourself,” “Yeah Dillon can publicly ridicule his fianceé for weeks on end, but god forbid Logan tries to even the playing field. All is fair in love and war,” and “Taking your own medicine must suck,” were just some of the comments leaping to Paul’s defence.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Danis and Paul will face off on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury on the 14th of October. The six-round cruiserweight clash will take place at the Manchester Arena and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

For Danis, who has previously had major beef with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, this will be his first official boxing bout. Though, the MMA fighter was set to face KSI towards the end of last year, before having to pull out 10 days before the clash due to a lack of preparation. Whereas for Paul, this will be his fourth time in the ring, having previously lost twice to KSI, before drawing his fight against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

It’s clear to see there will be no love lost when the pair do clash in the ring, but do you think Logan Paul went too far? Or do you think anything is fair game when it comes to combat sport?