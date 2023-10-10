Highlights Logan Paul's insane physique for his upcoming fight against Dillon Danis shows his serious commitment and determination to win.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is fighting Conor McGregor's former MMA teammate Dillon Danis this weekend, and a recent photo uploaded to social media by the ex-YouTuber shows that he means business. Serious business. He is looking insanely shredded for this fight, and although physique alone can't win a fight, he certainly looks ready to destroy his opponent on Saturday night.

Boxers and fighters have enough motivation with any fight they get themselves into, but Logan Paul has extra levels of motivation for this one as his fiancée, Danish model Nina Agdal, has been subject to harassment by his opponent on a regular basis for the last few months, even resulting in a restraining order being issued and a date in court for the pair. This fight is part of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, with the main fight between KSI and Tommy Fury being billed as 'Judgment Day.'

The beef between Logan Paul & Dillon Danis

The fight between Paul and Danis is the culmination of a long-standing feud between the pair that has arguably gone too far on the part of Danis. The dislike between the pair originated when McGregor's mate dropped out of a fight against Logan's brother Jake, with Ben Askren stepping in as a last-minute replacement and getting knocked out in the first round for his trouble.

Both fighters will need to be at 195lbs for the fight. Danis has claimed that Paul will struggle in the later rounds as his bigger and more muscular frame could lead to him tiring out quicker. Paul, however, has the advantage of naturally being that size as Danis' previous two fights were at 175lbs, putting the MMA specialist at a clear disadvantage. The ring walk for the fight is expected to start at 21:30, depending on how the fights on the rest of the undercard play out.

The feud between the pair started out as relatively petty digs, but since the announcement of the fight, Danis' attempts to get into the head of Paul have included a targeted campaign against Nina Agdal, who is Logan Paul's fiancée. Danis has used Agdal's previous relationships with other men against her in what are clearly incredibly sexist attacks designed to make Logan Paul insecure with no consideration for the wellbeing of someone who is a third and innocent party in this.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

Danis has even claimed to have obtained explicit photos of Agdal and posted a humiliating video of the Danish model, however, it was later confirmed that the video in question wasn't actually of her. It is safe to say, though, that this is no longer 'trash-talking' and is just outright misogyny.

Image: Logan Paul's shredded physique

Agdal and Paul responded by placing a temporary restraining order on Danis and suing him for $150,000. The MMA fighter has since claimed that this will cost him $400,000 in legal fees alone, which is probably a fair price to pay for what he has done. You would imagine then that all this has done is give Logan Paul an animalistic determination to beat Dillon Danis, and his incredibly shredded frame only adds to that idea.