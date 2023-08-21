Highlights Logan Paul is already in excellent shape as he begins preparations for his boxing match against Dillon Danis on the 14th of October. He looks lean and ripped, signaling his dedication to training.

Danis has been engaging in a personal and feisty social media campaign against Paul, attacking his fiancée and threatening to release damaging photos. Paul has taken legal action to stop him.

The hype for the fight has grown significantly, with many considering it to be the "real main event" over the KSI vs. Fury fight. Danis has received training from Conor McGregor, while Paul has confidently offered a $1 million bet on his victory.

Logan Paul looks to be in outstanding shape as he begins his preparations for his upcoming boxing bout against Dillon Danis. The YouTube superstar is set to take on professional MMA fighter and Conor McGregor's longtime training partner in Dillon Danis on the 14th of October in Manchester, UK.

The fight will take place on the same card as KSI and fellow Brit Tommy Fury, who recently beat Logan's younger brother Jake earlier this year in the Middle East by decision.

Logan Paul's insane physique

With the extended narrative and background that is being played out on social media with this fight, Paul looks to be taking this fight extremely seriously as he posted a picture to Twitter showing himself lean, ripped, and seemingly already in fighting shape, with the caption: "Excited to start training camp."

Danis replied to Paul's tweet as he has done with many of the Ohio natives social media posts relating to the fight, where he implied that Paul's impressive physique was because he is a 'juice head.'

"It makes sense why you turned down Olympic-style drug testing. You juice head, all that muscle mass - you'll gas in that ring," Danis replied to Paul's post.

Logan Paul & Dillon Danis has been feisty and personal

There has been a considerable amount of back and forth between the pair on social media, where Danis has released an unrelenting attack on Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal, posting numerous photos and videos of Agdal with other men. Danis has also recently stooped even lower by publicly threatening to post a picture of Paul's fiancé that he says could see him end up in prison.

In a tweet he posted, Danis claimed: "If I dropped this pic, it would end the fight, end his engagement, and I might even find myself in jail. I actually have the most insane picture of Nina to ever exist, but I can't share it or the event will be cancelled 10000%."

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate also weighed in on the situation as he claimed that he had seen the photo in question and backed up what Danis had previously stated about the damage it could cause. He tweeted: "I was trying very hard to not get involved in this. And I'm still staying out of it. But I opened my Twitter inbox had a message from Dillon, and he's really not lying."

The continuous campaign Danis has started has caused Paul to turn off his Twitter replies and to allegedly resort to taking legal action against Danis to stop him from posting any more photos or videos. Danis spoke on the situation as he tweeted: "Logan Paul has reported me for targeted harassment on platform X. He's trying to get my account banned. I really can't believe this guy he is the biggest p**** I have ever seen you can't make this stuff up."

Paul is yet to directly publicly respond to any of Danis' social media posts, and neither has his brother Jake Paul, who has had previous words with Danis.

Danis attacked both the Paul brothers for this, questioning the integrity and sincerity of their relationship, as he tweeted: "If my brother were ever getting cooked like this, I would do anything I could to defend him. That's what real brothers do. It just shows how fake Jake and Logan."

The social media presence Danis has created in build up to the fight has certainly made it a 'bigger' fight in terms of viewer intrigue and will likely help increase pay-per-view buys.

The hype for the fight has been built up so much that during a recent poll on Danis' Twitter, 63% of people voted that Danis vs Paul was the 'real main event' over KSI vs Fury, which is currently the last fight of the night on the 'Prime Card.'

Paul is without a professional bout since his defeat to now business partner with Prime KSI in 2019 via split decision, and hasn't competed in a boxing ring since his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2021 where he did somewhat surprisingly impressive with his ability.

Danis, on the other hand, comes into the bout without a professional boxing match to his name, but the former Bellator fighter did win both his MMA fights in the promotion. However, both wins came via submission and his stand-up game wasn't particularly impressive, but his last MMA fight was in 2019, so one would think he would have improved considerably since.

This improvement is also likely as Conor McGregor has offered to train Danis ahead of the upcoming bout, while also questioning if Paul would show up. "I hope the lad shows up, they're trying to put a bill on us if we don't show up, but we're going to come at him with a bill if he doesn't show up. For sure, I'm getting into camp myself after this so when that's organised I'm going to bring Dillon in and make sure and just monitor it," McGregor told Matchroom Boxing.

Paul responded to this by offering the Irishman a $1 million bet that he would beat Danis. "Oh s*** Conor, Conor McCrackhead's coaching Dillon Danis, huh? Worst coach in history, my odds just went up," Paul said. I'm coming for you next, b****. But look, if you're so confident in your boy, I got a bet for you. I'd bet Dillon, but he's a broke b**** and that's a fact. Conor listen, I've got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on bro, I know you caked up, let's see how confident you are, imagine all the coke you can buy you f****** drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14, I'm f****** you both up."

McGregor is yet to publicly respond to Paul's proposition, although unsurprisingly Danis did have a few words to say in response on Twitter. Danis replied, tongue in check, with a proposed bet of his own: "Since you want to make bets, and you're so confident you're going to knock me out, if I win, you have to make me the best man at your wedding."

Many fans are still skeptical about the fight actually going ahead with Danis' infamous track record of pulling out of fights, most recently a scheduled boxing match against KSI last year when he pulled out from the fight 10 days out. Question marks surrounding the fight or not, Paul is looking in incredible shape and both men will have to wait until the 14th of October, potentially, to sort out their differences.