Highlights Logan Paul took to the stands for the rest of WrestleMania 40 after his own triple threat match with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

The YouTuber was vlogging his live reactions to the main event, when all hell broke loose with John Cena, The Rock, and even The Undertaker interfering.

Paul then broke down in tears when Cody Rhodes finished his story and defeated Roman Reigns once and for all.

Logan Paul reacted to the WrestleMania 40 main event similarly to how viewers at home reacted as Cody Rhodes finished his story and beat Roman Reigns for the Universal title, ending his historic four-year reign.

In a video posted to his Twitter captioned: "WrestleMania 40 blew my mind," the current United States champion reacted as icons such as The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker appeared to play their part in the main event match-up. Paul, who was vlogging his live reaction to the chaos, could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as The American Nightmare finally achieved his dream of becoming world champion.

The 29-year-old, meanwhile, had an epic WrestleMania match of his own as he successfully defended his United States championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match.

Cody Rhodes' Story

The son of Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes finally achieved what his father did not do during his days with the wrestling promotion when he lifted the world championship on night two of WrestleMania. It has been a rollercoaster of a journey for The American Nightmare after he lost to Reigns at WrestleMania last year. However, after he won the Royal Rumble, he set up another meeting with The Tribal Chief in Philadelphia this year.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Cody Rhodes has a win percentage of 49.4% in the WWE.

Cody's first stint with WWE was unsuccessful, to say the least, with his most memorable run coming alongside Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase in Legacy. This faction prided themselves on being second-generation superstars, but never saw Rhodes lift a singles' championship within the company. After a run of poor gimmicks, which included the likes of Stardust and "Dashing" Cody Rhodes, he left the company and made a name for himself on the independent circuit, helping found AEW after being introduced to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Logan Paul's WrestleMania 40 Story

Paul had his own epic encounter at WrestleMania 40, defending his title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The former YouTuber was successful in that title defence and produced a memorable display. However, one of the most memorable moments from that match came from another streamer in IShowSpeed, who revealed himself to be the man behind the mask in the PRIME outfit before falling victim to an RKO from Randy Orton on the announcer's table.

In recent months, feuding with Owens for the United States championship, the 29-year-old has established himself as a top heel in the company, playing the role perfectly. One of his memorable heel moments came at the Royal Rumble after attempting to use brass knuckles against Owens to gain the advantage; Paul was hit himself with the weapon, but the referee would notice the knuckles and disqualify KO.

The moment can be indicative of legendary wrestler Eddie Guerrero, who had a reputation for providing fans with moments just like this one. It is clear that Latino Heat is one star Paul looks up to in his wrestling career after his first 'Mania match saw him use Guerrero's old signature move Three Amigos.

Logan Paul's WWE career by numbers (as of 09/04/2024) Total number of matches 12 Total number of wins 7 (58.3% Total number of losses 5 (41.7%) Total number of draws 0

The former streamer has surprised many with his run in WWE and is currently in the midst of what appears to be a massive push for the 29-year-old. After winning the belt from Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, his WrestleMania match against Owens and Orton adds two more big names to his ever-growing list of victories over some of the company's top stars. Given this win came on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it would be easy to call this one Paul's biggest win of his wrestling career so far.

Key statistic sourced by Cagematch.