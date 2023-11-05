Highlights Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel, becoming the new United States champion in just his eighth professional wrestling match.

Paul used brass knuckles to secure the victory despite Mysterio preventing him from successfully using them earlier in the match.

Paul's quick thinking and athleticism saved Mysterio from a potentially severe injury when he caught him mid-air during a dangerous move.

Despite only starting his journey in the WWE on the 2nd of April 2021, Logan Paul has now defeated wrestling legend Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Just eight matches into his professional wrestling career, Paul has become the new United States champion, although with a slight bit of help from his team.

Paul was on the ropes, in position for the famous 619 finishing move, but while Mysterio was interacting with the crowd before performing the move, the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar managed to see and grab the brass knuckles that his team aided him with earlier in the contest, using them to ultimately finish the bout through a knockout blow.

A member of Paul's 'entourage' handed him the brass knuckles, but Mysterio was able to prevent him from using them successfully the first time around. The second time did not go as smoothly, though, as Mysterio performed the 619, sending Paul into the centre of the ring, and as he came over the ropes for another attack, Paul hit him with the brass knuckles attached to his fist, leaving his opponent unconscious to then pin for the count of three and claim the title.

Rey Mysterio could've got seriously injured

Despite losing the match last night, things could've gone A LOT worse for Mysterio was it not for Paul's quick thinking and brilliant ring intelligence. While attempting one of his more acrobatic moves, The Master of the 619 was quite clearly going to botch the move and land directly on his head, was it not for Paul seeing this, reacting to it, and preventing it from happening by catching his opponent.

Mysterio flipped backwards off of the ropes, although when committing to the flip, he did not appear to get enough power behind it to land safely. Paul then proceeded to catch Mysterio split seconds before he was about to land head first onto the canvas, saving him from a possible severe injury.

Reaction to Logan Paul's win

After the match, WWE chief content officer and former WWE Superstar Triple H offered his support for Paul, posing for a picture and saying: "Just 8 matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment... and now, he's got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new US Champion, "The Maverick" Logan Paul."

Wrestling expert Ryan Satin also sent praise in the direction of Paul after the bout, posting on Twitter/X: “It’s crazy to think that celebrities in wrestling used to have the lowest bar w/ people like Leno, Drew Carey, Rodman, Malone & Snooki doing stuff. Now it’s the complete opposite. Guys like Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee, Johnny Knoxville & Logan Paul have raised the bar higher than ever.”

Like him or hate him, it is hard to deny that Paul is naturally built to be a wrestling Superstar; he has the look, he can talk on the mic well, and the most surprising of all, when it comes to wrestling, he performs as if he has been practising his entire life. The catch on Mysterio last night is a sign that Paul is very well qualified to be in the ring with the professionals, as last night, a second lapse in concentration could have resulted in a bad injury for his opponent.