Highlights Logan Paul brought out Gordon Ryan for "protection" during the face-off with Dillon Danis, showing his fear of Danis' jiu-jitsu skills.

Paul's trash-talking attempts were deemed woeful and one of the worst in combat sport history, with fans mocking his statements.

Dillon Danis has emerged as the clear winner in the battle of trash talk, with his vulgar and provocative remarks gaining attention.

Logan Paul gave some pretty tragic trash talk during yesterday's face-off and weigh-in with opponent Dillon Danis as he brought out Gordon Ryan for 'protection.'

It's not often a boxer has someone to 'protect' them from their opponent, especially when they're about to get into the ring to fight them, but that is what YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul did at the final face-off with his increasingly bitter rival Danis on the eve of their boxing fight.

Paul, who appeared in a balaclava after suffering a cut to his face the day before, decided to take no risks relating to any of Danis' 'jiu-jitsu bulls***,' which is why he didn't come alone for the weigh-in. Danis and Ryan have a long-standing feud, with the latter stating he was there to bring Danis back to Texas to "wash his car."

Read more: Jake Paul's phone call after hearing about Logan's cut eye ahead of Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul's woeful attempt at trash talking

At the press conference, Paul also spoke to Ariel Helwani on stage and said: “Dillon Danis is a coward, he’s a predator, and I’m f****** him up, Ariel. I’m f****** him up tomorrow! He’s a dirty a** fighter. I’ve got all the goons in case he tries anything funny. In fact, I’ve got Dillon Danis kryptonite in the building.

“You know, I’ve got brought the baddest dudes in the world, I’ve got Gordon Ryan to protect me in case he tries to any jiu jitsu bulls***. This guy is going to f*** you up tomorrow if you try some s***.”

Video: Logan Paul's embarrassing trash talk

Danis responded to his long-time rival Ryan being brought out on stage and siding with Paul by hurling abuse the way of the jiu-jitsu star and accused both men of using steroids. He shouted: “That’s his steroid supplier. Two f****** juice heads that don’t even know how to f****** really fight. Gordon is a little b****, that’s why he’s selling out. He’s from [New] Jersey and he’s supporting the other side. You’re a f****** dead man when you get back to Jersey, you p**** a** b****.”

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

The stunt caught the attention of many fans online who were seemingly clowning Paul for his attempt at trash talking. Some fans have gone as far as saying it's one of the worst trash talk moments in combat sport history, with one account tweeting: "'I brought out another man to protect me' is top 3 worst trash talk in combat sports history."

"It’s genuinely incredible how bad Logan Paul is at trash talking," another account tweeted on X.

Dillon Danis has won the trash talk

Danis' trash talking has also garnered a lot of attention from all assets of the fighting community and beyond, but for rather different reasons, of being a lot more vulgar, something we have become familiar to hearing from his friend and training partner Conor McGregor.

Until both men are facing off against each other in the ring on fight night, however, no one will completely believe the fight will go ahead. Although what we do know for sure is that whether you like him or hate him, Dillon Danis has comprehensively won the battle of the trash talking and Logan Paul is the owner to some of the weaker trash talking we've seen in boxing.