Logan Sargeant is one of three rookies in F1 this season, and is the first American driver on the grid for almost a decade.

Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sargeant has already experienced first-hand a home grand prix as an F1 driver, having done so in Miami earlier this year, and as someone from the States he'll get more home races than anyone else on the grid this season, with two more to come in Austin and Las Vegas respectively.

Indeed, three races in the US is a sure sign of the popularity growth the championship has enjoyed in recent years and, that said, there's therefore obvious attention on Sargeant as he represents the country this season.

The US naturally wants to have one of its native drivers prove a success in F1, given they've been hit and miss in the past, whilst a lot of their best go down the NASCAR or IndyCar route instead.

Logan Sargeant on motorsport interest growing up

Indeed, growing up, Sargeant himself enjoyed watching a lot of the former as his motorsport interest blossomed, he tells GIVEMESPORT:

"Originally I probably watched NASCAR the most. I remember Jeff Gordon was definitely one [to watch] for me.

"Growing up I can't really remember IndyCar. I mean, obviously, some of the big names now were still in it then, but I would say Jeff Gordon was the big one. I started racing with his number as a kid and then, in terms of F1, I just remember when I started watching, it was sort of that battle between Lewis [Hamilton] and [Fernando] Alonso so that was sort of the first year I watched [F1,] though I wouldn't say any of them were like an idol as such."

Logan Sargeant's route to F1

Certainly, it seems feasible Sargeant may have ended up going down the NASCAR route himself but a move to Europe ahead of his teenage years helped him focus in on where he wanted to head:

"I think at the time I was five or six years old when we started karting, just with my dad and my brother, and it was really just more something to do on the weekends.

"I don't think we were ever crazy serious at the start, where, you know, we were thinking about what we're going eventually do. So it was really just something to go and have fun with.

"I feel like when I moved to Europe, when I was 12, that sort of cemented the fact that we're going to go down the European path and try to make it to F1 and yeah, a lot of work went into it then."

Such a big move is a potentially pivotal moment for anyone, at any stage of life, but Sargeant was able to make the switch relatively seamlessly as he moved with family and to a school without the language barrier:

"I was fortunate enough to move with my family. I think I was young enough where I didn't really understand what exactly I was committing to at the time. So I just sort of went with the flow of things. We were just happy to be racing against the best in karting at the time.

"I went to a really good school, an American school in Switzerland, and that made things a little bit easier as it was an English-speaking school and I could make a group of friends there.

"We got home as much as we could though because I always miss America, so we would go back at every chance we got. And we were just sort of committed and went with it."

It's certainly all worked out with him making it to the top of motorsport now, and the next challenge is for him to stay there for as long as possible.