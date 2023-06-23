There's still a huge amount of racing to go in the 2023 F1 season this year, but there's no denying there's already a lot of hype around the Las Vegas Grand Prix scheduled for November, and Williams driver Logan Sargeant is well-placed to comment on that.

The only American driver on the grid for 2023, Sargeant is set to experience three home races this year - more than anyone else in the field - with grands prix on the calendar in Miami, Austin, and of course Vegas.

In fact, he's already experienced one of them with Miami hosting its second F1 race back in May, and with him hailing from nearby Fort Lauderdale that will surely have been the most special of the three to him personally.

Logan Sargeant's prediction for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Vegas, though, makes its debut in its current version later this year and there's been a huge amount of anticipation around the event ever since it was announced, with it set to host the penultimate round of this season's championship.

What we can expect from the GP, and all that comes with it in November, is anyone's guess, though, and, for Sargeant, it could go one of either two ways.

Indeed, speaking to GIVEMESPORT exclusively recently, he gave his initial prediction for the event:

"Honestly, I don't know what to expect! I'm expecting a busy weekend on my part. But I think it's going to be a bit of a mix between partying with a race there for the fans.

"I'm not really sure [how it'll go.] It's either going to be amazing or probably not great, so I guess we'll see.

"I don't see it in between. I can see it's either going to be next level or not. But because they have bought the land, they're committed to it. And I think they're going to do everything they can to make it as perfect as they can. So I think more likely than not, it's going to work."

F1's popularity in the US

F1 will obviously hope the event is a resounding success, as the sport continues to look to grow in popularity in the US market.

On that matter, Sargeant thinks there's no denying that Netflix has had a big part to play thanks to 'Drive to Survive', but also with how successful the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas has been:

"I think that Netflix has definitely helped [F1 grow in the US].

"I think when [F1] came to Austin, I think it was just generally a really good Grand Prix. It feels like they put the event on very well and that sort of attracted American fans as well, it's always a huge weekend.

"I'd say it's honestly a bit of everything. It's the fact that there's demand to go to the races. Netflix has helped and I think they're just interested in the racing in general."

Austin will be the next stop for F1 in terms of the US in October, before Vegas takes centre-stage a month later - and all eyes will be on the event to see what unfolds.

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Logan Sargeant in the coming days!