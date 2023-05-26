Logan Sargeant has assessed Williams' chances this weekend at the Monaco GP.

Sargeant is in his rookie season and has already experienced the highs and lows of F1 in his first few races.

With the European section of the campaign beginning in earnest this weekend in Monaco, though, there's a chance for him to really start making strides in the Williams, with a host of familiar circuits set to be visited in the next few weeks around the continent.

Monaco starts us off, then, but the GP in Monte-Carlo isn't exactly what you'd call forgiving - with the walls just inches away from the cars and ready to ruin a weekend.

Sargeant will be aware that he needs to build himself up to qualifying and then Sunday, and is also braced for what could be a tough weekend with the Williams not massively suited to tracks of this nature.

The car doesn't respond all that well to tight and twisty sections of circuit and, in Monaco, that is about all you get, so it's going to be interesting seeing what Williams can get out of the next few days.

Certainly, Sargeant is ready for whatever comes:

"I think it's going to be a bit of a tricky weekend for us to be honest," said Sargeant to GIVEMESPORT.

"It's a tight twisty circuit, which isn't, I guess, preferred for us. We'll do our best to get it in into the best window possible but I expect a tricky weekend."

There has been rain in Monaco since the F1 circus pitched up but whether it hits on Sunday is currently looking unlikely.

A change in the forecast, or the natural lottery that gets thrown up sometimes by this circuit, though, is perhaps what Williams are hoping for most of all on Sunday:

"I think the weather is now looking sort of nicer and nicer throughout the weekend. So I don't expect [rain] to come, but you never know what can happen. There's always opportunity. Maybe we get a Safety Car at the right time or whatnot. The first job is to have a good few free practices and then try to have a good qualy and see where that leaves us."

FP1 is about to get underway here in Monte-Carlo, and we'll start seeing just who is stacking up where in terms of the pecking order for this weekend.