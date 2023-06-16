Logan Sargeant has given some insight into the biggest challenges he has faced since arriving on the F1 grid at the start of the season.

Sargeant is one of three rookies in the sport this year, with him being promoted from F2 with Williams to partner Alex Albon.

So far, he's had some high moments and some low ones, as is to be expected in a debut campaign in the sport, and he'll obviously be looking to enjoy more highs in the coming weeks as his first year on the grid progresses.

Alongside an experienced team-mate in Alex Albon, Sargeant has a great partner to learn from, and of course there is so much to pick up when you're in your maiden campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT exclusively recently, then, Sargeant outlined some of the biggest challenges he's faced thus far:

"I have been surprised, especially this year, at how close everything's been," said the American.

"How small the margins are, how much the details really, really matter at the moment between the drivers and teams, because it's just that close.

"So that's been the biggest challenge and needing to be able to perform at your highest level every day. Because if you don't, you know you will be left behind. So that's been the biggest challenge and obviously, as you get more and more comfortable, it's easier to have your best days."

As for Albon, Sargeant is well aware that there is lots he can learn from his team-mate, and had this to say on the dynamic they have together:

"We're both trying to be quick, be the best we can be and push the team to get quicker as well.

"From my point of view, I mean, we all go into the debriefs together, we hear everything we have to say. I can pick up a lot there. I can obviously compare every bit of data between the two of us.

"So there's plenty I can pick up on but in terms of direct exchanges I can ask questions of course, but we're busy working ourselves to try and be in the best shape we can be when we get out there. So I wouldn't say there's too much direct exchange."

The Canadian Grand Prix is up next for Sargeant, and he'll be looking to have a clean weekend in Montréal.

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Logan Sargeant in the coming days!