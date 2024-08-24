Final practice ahead of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix was stopped for a significant period after Logan Sargeant lost control in the wet conditions in Zandvoort.

The 23-year-old lost control after drifting onto the grass at turn four and collided with the barrier before coming back onto the tarmac and coming to a stop, suffering a horrific crash.

Sargeant's car, which was travelling at around 110mph before it crashed, immediately burst into flames. Thankfully, the driver was able to escape the wreckage and walked away without any assistance.

The race was red-flagged for over 40 minutes as a result while stewards removed debris from the track and fixed the damaged barriers.

Although the fire was quickly extinguished, extensive damage to the American's car meant he may not be able to take part in qualifying.

Photographers at turn four were forced to evacuate the area briefly after Sargeant hit the barrier due to impact. The F1 star then walked back to the paddock after being assessed at the medical centre.

Drivers React to the Devastating Moment

George Russell was one of the first drivers on the scene

“The car is on fire,” race engineer Gaetan Jago warned his driver on the radio. “Jump out. The car is on fire.”

"Are you okay? Are you okay?’" Sargeant was asked by his Williams team over the radio. "I’m good," he replied.

"Okay, that’s all that matters," his team then said. "The car is on fire mate, the car is on fire. You need to jump out the car, jump out."

George Russell was one of the first drivers on the scene. He immediately gestured to Sargeant to get out as smoke came out from the rear of his machine.

“He is on fire,” said Russell over the radio. “He needs to jump out.”

F1 commentator David Croft said: "He’s completely lost control, there’s a fire as well which will need to be taken care of pretty soon.

"He says he’s okay and that’s good to hear but he needs to get out that car if he hasn’t already. That is a big, big crash and the last thing you want as a driver and a team in a Saturday practice session. I would hazard a guess that Logan Sargeant is not going to be taking part in qualifying now.’

Another commentator said: "How on earth did that happen at that part of the track? It’s not usually a corner that tests the driver or the car. The last car I saw crash there was in F2. It’s a really strange one."

The Williams driver was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks and is doubtful that he'll be taking part in qualifying - which is scheduled to get underway at 3pm local time and 2pm BST - following the damage sustained to his car.

“Logan has been (to the medical centre) and is fine,” said a Williams spokesperson.

Williams Team Principal Speaks on the Accident

The team were left shocked by the crash

Williams team principal James Vowles spoke about the timing of the accident: "There's no good time [for such a crash]. Hundreds of hours have been spent on this upgrade kit and it looks like it's working well. There's a few of them in the world and the worst time is when you've just introduced a small amount of bits and they you put it into a wall.

"The difficult is that it's FP3, so qualifying will be upon us pretty quickly. I'm sure you saw from the images, and I can see it behind me now, it's in a pretty bad state." He confirmed that there were spare parts for the new upgrade to give Sargeant the same spec machine once it is fixed, but is hoping that there will be no more crash damage.

He added: "There's a limited amount, so if something happens to the other car you need to make sure that in parc ferme you have enough spares. That's what I want to evaluate now - when we're in parc ferme conditions, can we service both cars?"