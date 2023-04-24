The final runner at the 2023 London Marathon was cheered on by people who stayed until the very end of Sunday’s event.

As day turned to night in England’s capital, the last man standing hobbled over the finish line.

The runner received a hero’s reception as he made the final agonising steps of the gruelling 26.2-mile course.

Posing for photographs afterwards, using whatever energy he had left in the tank to raise a smile, the man was deservedly congratulated for his achievement.

Someone off camera can be heard saying: “Well done, Tom! You did it!”

The time in the background was 7:34pm. The mass race began at 10am. So depending on what time he crossed the start line, the man took in the region of 8-9 hours to complete the course.

“One of the greatest moments of every London Marathon - your 2023 final finisher,” the London Marathon tweeted. “We’re in awe of your determination to finish what you started.”

Video: Final runner crosses London Marathon finish line

Watch the footage here:

Brilliant stuff.

He was also congratulated by people on Twitter.

@LydgSquidge tweeted: “He’s achieved more than I ever have!!”

While @oldpoyntz wrote: “I couldn't run to the end of my road. The grit and determination of this guy is to be applauded. So happy there were still people there cheering him on and to give him his well deserved medal.”

@ceelo1992 tweeted: “Amazing! Also the people who stayed and cheered him to the finish line. That first pint would have been sweet.”

And @HappyAdsx said: "Amazing. I don't know this man but I know that this is pure determination. Well done. Well done to all that took part in the London Marathon."

Final runner smashes fundraising target

That tweet also contained a link to runner’s Just Giving page.

“Here we go, I have taken the challenge of the London Marathon 2023 raising vital funds for The Bone Cancer Research Trust through Freddie’s Future,” the story reads.

“I am in full training now and pushing myself through every session trying to get as fit as I can, which is not normally my thing I will be honest.”

Tom’s £2,500 target has now been smashed, with people flocking to donate money after seeing the footage of him crossing the finish line.

One donated wrote: “Well done! You kept going and it must have been hard. Hope you haven’t got too many blisters this morning.”

While another said: “Incredible effort and so emotional watching the final runner cross the finishing line! Well done fella and what an amazing charity to do it for.”