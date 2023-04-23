The 43rd running of the London Marathon has got underway this morning in grey and damp conditions.

After disruption to its scheduling due to the pandemic, the race is now back in its regular April spot for the first time since 2019.

There are 47,000 people tackling the iconic 26.2-mile race around London, taking in some of its biggest landmarks, including the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge, and Big Ben.

The race is packed with elite runners, some of the very best Marathon runners in the world in fact, across the wheelchair races and both the men’s and women’s marathons, including 40-year-old Sir Mo Farah, who is tackling the marathon distance for the final time.

All these global stars were briefly upstaged, however, by a male club runner, who sprinted to the head of the elite men’s field and led the race for 10 seconds.

Man sprints at the start of the marathon to lead the race

It is an almost annual occurrence for a runner to attempt this, as someone did the very same thing in last year's race.

It is no mean feat to hang with the world’s best, even if it is only for a couple of hundred metres. The elite men cover each mile in under five minutes, and it takes a decent calibre of athlete to stay with them, just for a few strides.

Starting the race at a full sprint doesn’t normally work out well for those that attempt it, as previous runners will attest. After a smile and a wave for the cameras, as they enjoy their 10 seconds of fame, what then follows is three to four hours of pain and suffering, as they pay for their ill-advised pacing early on.

Twitter has been full of comments on the runner’s eye-catching start to the race. It will be interesting to see how the rest of his race panned out.

Viewers' attention will now turn to the conclusion of the various elite races, before the charity runners and their stories are told.

As well as being a spectacular race and an incredible physical achievement for those competing, it is also a huge fund-raiser for a vast number of charities, with estimates of upwards of £60m being raised by those running the race this weekend.

It is those achievements which will remain, long after our lone leader’s 10 seconds of fame at the head of the London Marathon field.