During the London Marathon this past weekend, Richard Whitehead MBE, a Paralympic gold medalist from Britain, displayed an outstanding act of sportsmanship. He stopped to help a fellow Marathon runner who was struggling in the race.

This act of kindness and selflessness is truly remarkable and inspiring.

The gentleman who was helped up was visibly struggling and couldn't even stand straight anymore. His knees buckled multiple times as he was helped up by Richard Whitehead, another gentleman competing in the marathon, and two of the staff at the event.

Marathons can be gruelling and challenging events, and runners often struggle and face physical or mental obstacles along the way. In such situations, fellow runners can help and support.

The act of stopping to help a struggling runner not only shows empathy and compassion, but also highlights the true spirit of the Marathon, which is to challenge oneself and support others in doing the same.

Video: Paralympian stops to help fellow Marathon runner

The video of Richard Whitehead, 46, stopping to assist a struggling runner during the London Marathon has become viral on social media and in response to the attention, Richard himself expressed the importance of kindness and helping others in their journey, ending his message with #leavenoonebehind.

He wrote in the comment section to the video: "Thanks for your support!! We all need to be kind but also supportive of everyone else’s journey’s."

This display of humanity shows that the true spirit of the Marathon is not just about personal achievement, but also about supporting and encouraging one another to reach the finish line. Richard did that by sacrificing his own race to help a competitor.

The London Marathon

The London Marathon is an event of significant prestige and competitiveness, drawing elite runners from around the globe.

The preparation and dedication required to participate in such a race is immense, and it demands an extraordinary work ethic. Anyone who puts in the effort to prepare for such an event always has winning as their main goal. This is why Richard Whitehead's moment, helping a struggling runner mid-marathon, is particularly significant.

It demonstrates a profound sense of selflessness and sportsmanship, especially in such a high-stakes event.

Richard Whitehead MBE, who has a double through-knee congenital amputation, shows us that it is not just about winning or personal glory, but rather about the community and camaraderie of the sport. He reminds us that in the face of adversity, we can choose compassion and selflessness.

Overall, such acts of kindness and sportsmanship during a Marathon are incredibly heartwarming, as they demonstrate the essence of humanity - compassion, kindness, and a willingness to help others.