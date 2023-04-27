There was some sad news to report after the London Marathon this past Sunday.

Despite stories of triumph, with Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya setting a new course record in winning the men's race, and Dutch Olympic champion Sifan Hassan winning her marathon debut in the women's event, there was also a tragedy.

Stephen Shanks, 45, was one of the thousands of runners taking on the 26.2-mile course, completing in a time of two hours and 53 minutes. Unfortunately, while travelling home after the event, Mr Shanks sadly died suddenly.

The passing of Stephen Shanks

He was described as 'a very experienced runner who had taken on a number of marathons in his lifetime.' He was also 'a musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.'

But running was his main passion, he was 'never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round.'

What has been said about Mr Shanks' death?

A couple of days after the London Marathon, the race organisers released a statement which read: "Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon.

"Steve, who was 45 and lived in Bingham, Nottingham, was a very experienced runner who had completed many marathons and finished on Sunday in 2:53:26.

"All involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Steve's wife, Jess, his family and friends.

"A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve's memory. The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.

"The family has asked for privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes."

Jess Shanks posted on Monday a tribute on the news of his passing on Facebook: "His passing was sudden & out of the blue yesterday.... He was returning home having spent the day participating in the London Marathon.

"As you can imagine I'm absolutely in shock and devastated. I will let you know about the funeral arrangements when they are finalised."

The fundraising page set up in Mr Shanks' memory had raised more than £2,000 of its £2,500 goal within 14 hours. Ed Tait, executive director of engagement and income generation at the MS Society, said: "We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Shanks, and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family.

"More than 130,000 people live with MS in the UK, and we're incredibly grateful that vital funds are being raised for those affected by the condition, in Steve's memory."