The Super Bowl—the most American of sporting events—could be headed outside the borders of the U.S. if London Mayor Sadiq Kahn wins a third term.

Kahn, who is up for re-election on May 2, took a big swing on Twitter on April 25, vowing to bring the Big Game to London if he's re-elected (via X):

London is already the sporting capital of the world. If I'm re-elected next Thursday—we'll go even further. We'll look to bring WrestleMania, Superbowl, and the NBA to London, and put together another bid for the 2040 Olympics.

London has been home to NFL regular-season games since 2007. The league expanded into regular-season games in Mexico and Germany in recent years and will play a regular-season game in Brazil for the first time in 2024, when the Green Bay Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6 at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paolo.

Kahn, who is 53 years old, is running as the Labour Party candidate. Polls leading up to the election showed Kahn with a 13-point lead over Tory Party candidate Susan Hall.

Is the Idea of a London Super Bowl Too Far-Fetched?

NFL will have played 39 regular-season games in London through the 2024 regular season

If you can get past the initial backlash that would come from having the Super Bowl in London, it becomes pretty apparent that it's a city that has everything the NFL looks for in a Super Bowl venue ... except for the weather.

Super Bowls are typically played in warm-weather climates or in domed stadiums in cold-weather climates. Were the Super Bowl to be held in London, it may require a new stadium to be built. The only stadium suitable for a Super Bowl in 2024 would be Wembley Stadium, where 26 of 39 regular-season NFL games in London have been held.

Wembley has the ability to enclose most of the stadium with retractable roofs, leaving just a portion of the stadium exposed above the middle of the field. That just leaves the weather to deal with. The average temperature in London in February is 42.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

Whatever happens, it would be years before the Super Bowl made its way across the pond. Super Bowl bids are secured three years ahead of time with the next three games taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (2025), Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (2026), and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (2027).

The Kansas City Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and have won three Super Bowls in the last five years. No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. The first Super Bowl was played in January 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, when the NFL's Packers defeated the AFL's Chiefs, 35-10.

