Cole Palmer's new nine-year deal at Chelsea is far from the only long contract in football history.

Several stars have even been handed lifetime deals.

When a footballer signs a new contract, the length of the deal is one of the most crucial aspects. Whether they're signing for a new club, or extending their stay at a current one, however long the new contract runs could determine how the rest of their careers pan out. As players in leagues such as the Premier League get older, they tend to sign one-year deals, giving both the footballer and the team an out if things don't work out in the short-term.

Sometimes, though, players are offered incredible contracts, running for years and years as teams try to lock them down for the foreseeable future. The example of Erling Haaland, who has just extended his contract with Manchester City until 2034, is one of the most telling.

The Norway striker signed a nine-and-a-half year deal to keep him at the Etihad, but it is nowhere near the kind of incredible long-term deal that has been handed out to other players across football history.

15 Longest Contracts in Football History Rank Player Club Length of contract 1. Andres Iniesta Barcelona Lifetime 2. Iker Casillas Real Madrid Lifetime 3. Raul Real Madrid Lifetime 4. Denilson Real Betis 10 years 5. Erling Haaland Manchester City Nine-and-a-half years 6. Inaki Williams Athletic Club Nine years 7. Lionel Messi Barcelona Nine years 8. Cole Palmer Chelsea Nine years 9. Enzo Fernandez Chelsea Nine years 10. Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao Nine years 11. Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea Eight-and-a-half years 12. Cesc Fabregas Arsenal Eight years 13. Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Eight years 14. Oihan Sancet Athletic Club Eight years 15. Daniel Vivian Athletic Club Eight years

Daniel Vivian and Oihan Sancet, ranked 15th and 14th respectively, are included in this ranking due to the eight-year contracts - until 2032 - that they have each signed with Athletic Club. This long-term commitment is justified by the transfer policy adopted by the Basque club, whose players all have links with the region.

In 13th place is the first of the four Chelsea players in this ranking. After arriving from Villarreal in 2023, Nicolas Jackson signed an eight-year contract with the London club, where he is now the club's regular centre-forward.

The 12th spot is also occupied by a player who has played for the Blues. But it was with Arsenal that Cesc Fabregas made history. The Gunners quickly realised the gem they had on their hands with the midfielder too. The Spaniard joined the club as a youngster and shortly after breaking into the first team in 2005, he was offered an eight-year deal to lock him down for the future. He didn't see the contract out, joining Barcelona in 2011.

Meanwhile, Chelsea handed out a whopping eight-and-a-half year deal to Mykhailo Mudryk after his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk, and the Blues will be hoping the Ukrainian will eventually be able to come good if he is allowed to play football again.

Two Chelsea players are included in the top 10. Representing the type of business that the Blues have conducted under Todd Boehly, both Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez signed incredibly long deals when they joined Chelsea.

The former signed the longest contract in Premier League history when he joined, at eight-and-a-half years, but that was then broken when Fernandez joined shortly afterwards and agreed to a nine-year deal. Their teammate Cole Palmer didn't sign for quite as long initially, but after a stellar debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, he was offered a nine-year extension.

Inaki Williams has also been offered a contract lasting almost a decade by Athletic Club. The reward for many years of loyal service for a player now considered a true legend of the Basque club. Speaking of good and loyal service, here's a player who has rendered countless examples.

Similar to Fabregas, Barcelona quickly realised how special Lionel Messi was and offered him a nine-year deal almost immediately after he burst onto the scene as a teenager. Unlike the former Arsenal man, though, the Argentine actually outlasted his huge contract and remained at Camp Nou for over two decades.

Offering a nine-year contract can be a huge investment, but it paid off tenfold with Messi who went on to become the greatest player, not only in Barcelona's illustrious history, but possibly in the history of football itself. Due to money issues, he was forced to leave the Catalan giants in 2021, leaving on a free when one of his later contracts expired.

It is a fate somewhat similar to that of Saul Niguez, whose adventure at Atletico Madrid did not turn out exactly as he had planned. Indeed, when he signed a nine-year contract extension in 2017, he had no idea that it would be away from the Wanda Metropolitano that many of the lines of his story would be written, as he now plays for Sevilla FC.

5 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Nine-and-a-half years

Back in 2022, when Erling Haaland signed for Manchester City, the expectations surrounding him were commensurate with the talent he had displayed up to that point. A talent that the Norwegian has been quick to make known to the world, scoring goal after goal, crushing records and helping the Skyblues win numerous trophies.

So it was only logical that the club's management, alert to the interest of potential suitors in signing the Scandinavian prodigy, wished to secure him for many years to come. Until 2034, at the very least, as stipulated in the latest contract he signed in January 2025.

4 Denilson - Real Betis

10 years

Speaking of the risks that offering long-term contracts come with, sometimes the player just doesn't live up to the deal and justify the faith that was shown in them. For the most part, that was how Denilson's run at Real Betis played out. After emerging at Sao Paulo, the Brazillian caught the interest of the La Liga club and they signed him in 1998. They were clearly excited about the deal too, signing him on a contract that would run for 10 years.

The former winger played close to 200 times for Betis across seven years, but never quite hit the heights that the club expected him to and scored just 14 times. In 2005, he left the team, three years before his contract was set to end, and joined Bordeaux in France.

3 Raul - Real Madrid

Lifetime

From one player who failed to live up to expectations, to one who is undeniably one of his side's greatest ever players, Raul is a Real Madrid legend. The forward came out of the club's youth academy and after 16 years, he was considered an icon. As a result for his legacy at the Bernabeu, Raul was offered a lifetime contract.

This meant that he was welcome to stay at Madrid for the rest of his career if he wanted to and there would be a role within the side away from the pitch once he hung his boots up. Having signed the deal in 2008, the Spaniard decided to leave two years later, moving to Schalke 04 in Germany. In total, he spent 18 years at Madrid and played over 700 times. He was deserving of his lifetime contract, but he wasn't the only player at the Bernabeu to be offered such a deal.

2 Iker Casillas - Real Madrid

Lifetime

In a conversation about the greatest goalkeepers of all-time, it won't be long before Iker Casillas' name is brought up and Madrid recognised that. The shot-stopper was a regular fixture in between the sticks for Los Blancos and was present for some of the side's greatest moments of the 21st century. In 2008, around the same time that the Spaniards offered Raul a lifetime contract, Casillas signed a similar deal with the club.

The keeper outlasted his former teammate, though, and actually spent seven more years at the Bernabeu after signing the lifetime contract. With his place in the team no longer guaranteed, Casillas decided to leave Madrid in 2015, moving to FC Porto where he spent the rest of his career.

1 Andres Iniesta - Barcelona

Lifetime

Real Madrid aren't the only Spanish club who have offered lifetime contracts in the past, though. In fact, their biggest rivals also decided to get in on that action and present a similar deal to Andres Iniesta in 2017. The midfielder had been vital during their glory years in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

He'd played regularly for the club and spent 21 years with Barcelona by the time they offered him the incredible contract. Interestingly, though, just one year after he signed a lifetime deal with the Catalan side, Iniesta left and moved to Japan. He joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 and spent five years with the club.

