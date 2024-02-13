Highlights Kicking a football is an extremely difficult feat that is often underappreciated in sports.

Just eight NFL kickers have made a field goal of 63 yards or longer.

The longest field goal in NFL history belongs to the most accurate kicker in NFL history, Justin Tucker.

Kicking a football is one of the most underappreciated athletic feats of the modern era. You may find yourself having an easier time landing a clean punch on someone at your local boxing gym rather than making a 20-yard field goal attempt during an NFL game. There's a reason that the Baltimore Ravens have kept Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in league history, around for so long.

There is an endless sea of videos on the internet depicting regular human beings failing miserably at attempting to kick a football. Yet no matter how often the actual difficulty is demonstrated, there will still be those who give kickers an unnecessarily hard time for missing what they consider a "gimme."

Kickers are battling defensive fronts who are sending the house at them, hoping their holder doesn't give them laces, dealing with the pressure of the moment, and sometimes even having to contend with nature itself.

Whether their team just needed some points or the game was on the line, these kickers delivered the longest field goals in NFL history. It should be noted that the first six entries on the list are all tied at 63 yards.

8 63 yards: Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys, 10/20/19

Maher put an exclamation point on a dominant first half in Dallas

The divisional rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys always makes for must-watch television, with these two franchises having proven their abilities to generate historical moments.

While the game may have taken place inside the illustrious AT&T Stadium, Maher still needed to be perfect to secure a 27-7 halftime lead for the Cowboys. Thankfully, he was.

Thanks to the NFL Next Gen Stats provided on the broadcast, Maher's kick, which featured a ball speed of 73mph with an apex of 43 feet, would have been good from 66 yards.

7 63 yards: Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers, 10/7/18

Gano tied the record for the second-longest field goal in NFL history to give the Panthers a victory

After an early bye week during the 2018 season, the Carolina Panthers hosted the New York Giants in Week 5. The Giants did everything they could to avoid a 1-4 start to the season, and after a 15-yard touchdown reception from Saquon Barkley, it appeared as if they had done enough as they took a 31-30 lead with just over a minute to play.

However, Panthers' Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano had perfect conditions despite being outdoors at Bank of America Stadium.

With the temperature in the 80-degree range, while only dealing with a slight breeze, the only cold thing that day was the ice in Gano's veins as he tied an NFL record for the longest game-winning field goal in NFL history at 63 yards, giving Carolina a 33-31 win.

6 63 yards: David Akers, San Francisco 49ers, 9/9/12

Akers found some help from the crossbar en route to history

Some get lucky with the weather, and some get lucky with the crossbar. The latter was the case for David Akers when the San Francisco 49ers reignited their longstanding divisional rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. Up 13-7 with less than a minute remaining in the half, Akers would deliver a miracle of a kick to give the Niners a nine-point lead at the half.

Left-footed, little time left on the clock, and off the crossbar was the recipe for history that afternoon. The kick may have lasted only a few seconds, but the emotional roller coaster that fans endured as the ball traveled through the air and off the post seemingly lasted forever. It may not have been the cleanest field goal try, but it was just enough to land Akers among some elite company.

5 63 yards: Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders, 9/12/11

Janikowski became just the third kicker in NFL history to make a 63-yard field goal

While there are now six NFL kickers who have found success on a 63-yard field goal attempt, Sebastian Janikowski was the first to do so in the 21st century. Much like Akers, Janikowski attempted a left-footed, 63-yard kick as time ran out in the first half of a game.

With just enough gas in the tank to clear the crossbar, Janikowski's kick sank perfectly through the bottom-left corner of the uprights. Even better is that the historical effort by Janikowski proved to be the difference maker in the contest, with the then-Oakland Raiders defeating the Denver Broncos 23-20.

4 63 yards: Jason Elam, Denver Broncos, 10/25/98

Elam tied a 28-year NFL record in the Mile-High City

When you're 5,200 feet above sea level, the elevation at Mile High, anything can happen. During the Denver Broncos' Week 7 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jason Elam delivered the biggest performance of his career. Despite being perfect on the night by successfully making all three of his field goal attempts and four extra-point tries, only one kick is truly remembered, and rightfully so.

It was only the second time in NFL history that someone had managed a 63-yard field goal. Even more fittingly, it was the 20,000th televised point scored on Monday Night Football. Thanks to a picture-perfect kick, Elam's cleats from that night now reside in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3 63 yards: Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints, 11/8/70

One of the best underdog stories in sports is that of Tom Dempsey. Born with no toes on his right foot, the Palomar product had a kicking style that was much stiffer and less athletic-looking than anything we see today.

Nevertheless, he managed to find his way to the NFL and ultimately delivered one of the most incredible kicks in the history of the sport.

The New Orleans Saints asked him to do the impossible in a close contest against the Detroit Lions on November 8, 1970, and he delivered.

Dempsey's 63-yard field goal, which gave the Saints a 19-17 victory, was the first of its kind, and it stood tall as the defining achievement of kicking in the NFL for more than four decades. To this day, especially when accounting for his unique ailment, it is considered one of the greatest kicks of all time.

Prior to Dempsey's kick, the longest field goal in NFL history was 56 yards.

2 64 yards: Matt Prater, Denver Broncos, 12/8/13

Prater's kick broke a 43-year record

Records are meant to be broken. After 43 years on top, Dempsey was finally dethroned by Matt Prater, who, by the way, also has a pair of 62-yarders on his resume. Elam, of course, lost his share of the record as well.

Despite the temperature being only 13 degrees, the Mile High City would once again lay witness to a legendary kick. Only this time, instead of record-tying, it was record-breaking as Prater drilled a 64-yarder, helping the Broncos blow out the Tennessee Titans 51-28.

To this day, Prater is still the only kicker with a 64-yard field goal on his resume. Unfortunately, his record-setting performance would not hold up nearly as long as Dempsey's did, with the record for the longest field goal in NFL history being lifted once again just eight years later.

1 66 yards: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens, 9/26/21

Tucker solidified himself as the greatest of all time with a record-setting, game-winning field goal

It couldn't have been anybody else, right?

Justin Tucker is viewed by most as the greatest kicker in the history of the NFL. With a Super Bowl ring, a slew of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, and the distinction of being the most accurate kicker of all time, the only thing missing from his resume was the longest field goal in NFL history.

But when the Baltimore Ravens found themselves on the brink of defeat against the Detroit Lions in the early weeks of the 2021 campaign, Tucker finally got his shot at the record. And to nobody's surprise, he didn't disappoint.

With some assistance from the crossbar, Tucker's 66-yard kick, which gave the Ravens a 19-17 victory as time expired, broke the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, also giving him the longest game-winning field goal of all time.

With one of the most decorated kicking careers ever, this was Tucker's crowning achievement. Considering that most teams wouldn't even consider attempting a 66-yard field goal unless the game was on the line, it's safe to say his record will remain at the top for quite some time.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.