Highlights Multiple NBA games have reached over 3 hours, with some going into rare 4 overtimes.

High-scoring games rarely reflect the outcomes of prolonged multi-overtime games.

Endurance, rebounding, and clutch plays shine in marathons like 4-5 overtime games.

In the fast-paced world of professional basketball, games typically adhere to a strict time format, with quarters and overtime periods designed to maintain excitement while respecting players' endurance. NBA players are some of the most highly-conditioned athletes in the world, due to the back-and-forth nature of the game.

However, on rare occasions, matchups in the NBA extend beyond the norm, pushing the boundaries of both time and endurance. In the modern NBA, offense has become king, and this has often led to numerous games being or becoming tied at the end of regulation, leading to overtime periods.

While regulation is officially 48 minutes of play, but usually ends up being about 2.5 hours with breaks, overtime is a five-minute sudden-death showdown. However, even though it is only five minutes, the longest games have featured numerous overtime periods. These regular-season games shed light on how such prolonged battles can influence player performance, team dynamics, and the overall landscape of the game of basketball.

7 Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks – 4 OT

Games in the NBA rarely last over three hours, but when a game features four overtime periods, this is hardly avoidable. On March 25, 2012, the Utah Jazz took on the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena. What would ensue would be a three-hour, quadruple-overtime affair.

The interesting caveat of this game was the final score: a modest 139-133 victory for the Hawks. This score is not very high-scoring for a four-overtime game and is a score often seen in today’s game in regulation (in some instances). The game was tied at 98 going into overtime, and both teams only scored two points each in the first overtime.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks – March 25, 2012 – Game Stats Players PTS REB AST FG% Joe Johnson (ATL) 37 8 2 50.0 Al Jefferson (UTA) 28 17 1 51.9 Josh Smith (ATL) 22 10 6 34.6 Paul Millsap (UTA) 25 13 4 40.0 Gordon Hayward (UTA) 19 8 5 26.7

Three more overtimes would be needed to decide the winner, which wound up being the Hawks. Joe Johnson was the top scorer of the game, putting up 37 points. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward, Paul Millsap, and Al Jefferson handled the majority of Utah's scoring. Games featuring multiple overtimes are usually offensive affairs, but this game was arguably quite the opposite.

6 Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls – 4 OT

A classic matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls took place on December 18, 2015. This game would become legendary as the Pistons would beat the Bulls, but it would take four overtime periods and lasted almost three-and-a-half hours.

The game saw 16 ties and 16 lead changes throughout its duration. By the end of the fourth quarter, it was tied at 105-105 and would necessitate four overtimes to determine the winner. Both teams scored only seven points in the second overtime and only four in the third overtime. However, Detroit would outscore Chicago 20-17 in the fourth overtime to take the game by a score of 147-144.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls – Dec. 15, 2015 – Game Stats Players PTS REB AST FG% Jimmy Butler (CHI) 43 8 2 48.3 Derrick Rose (CHI) 34 4 8 41.2 Andre Drummond (DET) 33 21 3 56.0 Reggie Jackson (DET) 31 6 13 44.4 Pau Gasol (CHI) 30 15 5 43.5 Marcus Morris (DET) 20 7 2 41.2

Andre Drummond was the Pistons’ top scorer, with 33 points and 21 rebounds. He was assisted by Reggie Jackson, who put up 31 points and 13 assists. Meanwhile, for the Bulls, Jimmy Butler scored 43 points and Derrick Rose put up 34 of his own, but in the end, it was to no avail.

5 Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks – 4 OT

The game between the Bulls and Hawks on March 1, 2019, eclipsed a timestamp rarely surpassed in the NBA: the 3.5-hour mark. This game, of course, required four overtime periods to reach that point, and it cemented itself in the NBA history books as one of the longest games ever played.

This contest was tied at 124 by the end of regulation. In the first overtime period, both teams scored 16 points, followed by overtime periods of seven and eight points each. The fourth overtime decided the winner as Chicago put up double the amount of points as Atlanta (13-6), and this allowed them to win the game by a score of 168-161.

Zach LaVine led the game, scoring 47 points in 55 minutes played. For the Hawks, Trae Young was the top scorer, putting up a whopping 49 points, while recording 16 assists. Unfortunately for the Hawks, though, Young’s impressive efforts were not enough to win this matchup.

4 Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks – 4 OT

The Hawks are no strangers to long games, as they have partaken in three of the longest NBA games, with all three being in Atlanta. This game was the second of the three to take place, going down on January 29, 2017. The New York Knicks were in town, and like the game versus the Jazz, the Hawks would come out victorious.

Both teams were tied at 104 at the end of regulation, and once again, this game required four overtimes to determine the winner. Both teams scored nine, 10, and 7 points in the first three overtime periods, respectively. However, Atlanta came out on top in the fourth overtime, outscoring New York 12-9, to win the game by a score of 142-139.

Carmelo Anthony was the top scorer in the game, putting up 45 points. However, in the second overtime, he fouled out with 13 seconds left, rendering him ineligible for the next two overtime periods. Paul Millsap put up 38 points and 19 rebounds in the Hawks’ second of three 4-OT wins.

3 Syracuse Nationals vs. Anderson Packers – 4 OT

The NBA has not seen a quintuple-overtime game in the modern era, but that does not mean they have never occurred. 1949 was a time before the modern era in which the shot clock was implemented and generated offense, and the league was used to extremely low-scoring games.

However, on November 24, 1949, one game would defy the norms. The Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76ers) would defeat the Anderson Packers (a now-defunct team from Anderson, Indiana which existed from 1946 to 1951) by a score of 125-123. The only caveat was it took five overtimes and the game lasted 3 hours and 48 minutes.

Syracuse Nationals vs. Anderson Packers – Nov. 24, 1949 – Game Stats Players PTS FG FT% Johnny Macknowski (SYR) 21 7 87.5 Ray Corley (SYR) 19 4 78.6 Frankie Brian (AND) 18 5 100.0 Dolph Schayes (SYR) 18 4 83.3

The game was tied at 76 at the end of regulation. In overtime, both teams would score seven, four, eight, and 12 points in each period, respectively. Finally, in the fifth overtime, the Nationals would narrowly edge out the Packers by outscoring them 18-16, to win the game 125-123. This game became infamous at the time as the Packers protested the loss, claiming the Nationals illegally substituted players. However, the game was upheld.

2 Seattle Supersonics vs. Milwaukee Bucks – 5 OT

In what is considered to be one of the greatest regular-season games in the history of the NBA, the Seattle SuperSonics squared off against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 9, 1989. As the decade which saw plenty of epic basketball was winding down, these two teams took each other to overtime: five times.

Seattle Supersonics vs. Milwaukee Bucks – Nov. 9, 1989 – Game Stats Players MP PTS REB AST Dale Ellis (SEA) 69:00 53 7 1 Xavier McDaniel (SEA) 68:00 37 13 6 Ricky Pierce (MIL) 42:00 36 1 2 Alvin Robertson (MIL) 59:00 28 7 5

Tied at 103 at the end of regulation, the game would need five overtimes to determine the winner. Both teams scored seven, 10, seven, and 11 points in the first four overtime periods, respectively. The game almost went to a sixth overtime, but the Bucks narrowly edged out the Sonics by one point in the fifth overtime, outscoring them 17-16 and winning the game 155-154.

1 Indianapolis Olympians vs. Rochester Royals – 6 OT

Only three games in NBA history have reached more than four overtimes. The game between the Indianapolis Olympians and Rochester Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) on January 6, 1951, would forever cement itself in the record books as the longest NBA game of all time.

The Olympians were a short-lived franchise, only existing from 1949 to 1953. Halfway through their lifespan, they would play the Rochester Royals and the game would be tied at 65 by the end of regulation. Keep in mind, like the Nationals-Packers quadruple overtime rout, this was prior to the implementation of the shot clock which propelled offense in basketball.

Indianapolis Olympians vs. Rochester Royals – Jan. 6, 1951 – Game Stats Players PTS REB AST FG% Arnie Risen (ROC) 26 8 1 40.7 Ralph Beard (IND) 17 5 1 34.8 Alex Groza (IND) 17 4 0 66.7 Jack Coleman (ROC) 15 9 4 50.0

Two of the six overtime periods in this game saw both teams not record a single point. Both teams scored two, zero, two, zero, and four points in each of the first five overtime periods, respectively. Finally, in the sixth overtime period, the Olympians scored only two points in that period, while the Royals scored none. This allowed the Olympians to win the game by a score of only 75-73.

It is almost incomprehensible to parse the fact that a six-overtime game led to a score of only 75-73. However, this was a different era in basketball and besides this game, the longest games in NBA history were often extended in length due to the sheer amount of offense.