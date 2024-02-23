Highlights A list of the players who have scored goals in the most consecutive games in Premier League history.

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy holds the record for scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League matches - a remarkable achievement.

Other players on the list include Ruud van Nistelrooy, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Scoring goals is arguably the single most difficult thing to do in football. It's also the most important thing to do in football - and that's why there's nothing quite as satisfying as when a player puts it all together and hits an incredibly rich vein of form. Watching someone tear teams apart and score week after week is a sight to behold.

In the past, there have been some huge names embarking on this level of form in the Premier League. Some of the best strikers in the division's history have done so - a testament to their elite skill - while there are some players who hit the purple patch of all purple patches and performed way above their pay grade for a short time.

To appreciate those players, let's take a closer look at the best scoring streaks in Premier League history.

Longest scoring streaks in Premier League history Rank Player Club Consecutive games scored in Streak date =4. Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forest Seven 08.05.2023 - 26.08.2023 =4. Erling Haaland Manchester City Seven 21.08.2022 - 08.10.2022 =4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Seven 28.08.2021 - 24.10.2021 =4. Sergio Aguero Manchester City Seven 12.05.2019 - 21.09.2019 =4. Romelu Lukaku Everton Seven 01.11.2015 - 19.12.2019 =4. Emmanuel Adebayor Arsenal Seven 29.12.2007 - 11.02.2008 =4. Thierry Henry Arsenal Seven 19.03.2000 - 09.05.2000 =4. Alan Shearer Newcastle United Seven 14.09.1996 - 30.11.1996 =4. Ian Wright Arsenal Seven 18.09.1994 - 23.11.1994 =4. Mark Stein Chelsea Seven 27.12.1993 - 05.02.1994 =3. Daniel Sturridge Liverpool Eight 23.11.2013 - 23.02.2014 =3. Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Eight 12.12.2001 - 19.01.2002 =3. Jamie Vardy Leicester City Eight 19.10.2019 - 08.12.2019 2. Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 10 22.03.2003 - 23.08.2003 1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 11 29.08.2015 - 28.11.2015

4 Seven games in a row

10 players including Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah

Kicking off our list, there are 10 players in Premier League history who have managed to score in seven straight games. The most recent entry, Taiwo Awoniyi, hit form at the perfect time late in the 2022/23 season. His goals towards the end of the campaign played a significant role in Nottingham Forest avoiding relegation, and he continued the streak early into the next season.

Another major name to score in seven straight games is Erling Haaland, who did so early in his Premier League career. The Norwegian's streak kicked off in just his third game in the division against Newcastle United, and it ended at Southampton just under two months later.

More notable names to score in seven straight games include Mohamed Salah for Liverpool, Alan Shearer for Newcastle, Sergio Aguero for Manchester City and Thierry Henry for Arsenal. A surprising inclusion is Mark Stein for Chelsea back in the early 1990s. Shortly after joining the Blues from Stoke City in 1993, the forward went on his impressive streak. Overall, that first season at Stamford Bridge was mightily impressive, with 14 goals in total, and that was as good as things ever got.

Rounding out the players who scored in seven straight Premier League games, we have Romelu Lukaku during his time at Everton, and a couple of ex-Arsenal strikers in Ian Wright and Emmanuel Adebayor.

3 Eight games in a row

Daniel Sturridge, Ruud van Nistelrooy & Jamie Vardy

There are far fewer players who managed to extend their scoring streak past the seven-game mark. Only three players in Premier League history have managed to score in eight straight matches: Daniel Sturridge, Jamie Vardy and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

After struggling to earn consistent game time at Chelsea, Liverpool took a chance on Sturridge when they signed him in January 2013. It instantly paid off, as the forward scored in his first three appearances for the club. That was a sign of things to come, as later that year, he began his very impressive run of scoring in eight straight league games for the Reds.

Alongside Luis Suarez, that 2013-14 season saw Liverpool come dangerously close to winning their first-ever Premier League trophy, and while the Uruguayan is credited for a large part of that, it's important to acknowledge the role that Sturridge played in their success that season. After all, scoring in eight straight league games is no easy feat. Unfortunately, injuries soon seized control of the Englishman's career, and he never again reached the height he did during that campaign.

Similarly to Sturridge, Van Nistelrooy scored in eight straight games during his debut campaign for a Premier League club. The Dutch striker joined Manchester United in the summer of 2001 and managed to record the feat later that year, starting in December 2001. The similarities stop there, though, as unlike Sturridge, Van Nistelrooy only got better afterwards and his record of scoring in eight straight games wasn't even the best run he went on at Old Trafford. Unlike those two, Vardy managed to score eight games in a row quite late into his Premier League career, doing so in 2019 - but. by this point, we were all well aware of what the Leicester City man could do.

2 10 games in a row

Ruud van Nistelrooy

After scoring in eight straight Premier League games, Van Nistelrooy wasn't finished yet. Just over a year after that first streak ended, the prolific Netherlands international started another in March 2003 and surpassed his previous best, scoring in 10 straight matches. It was a record-breaking run for the Manchester United forward and spanned across two different seasons.

As the first player to reach double figures in consecutive games scored, the Dutchman's record stood for over a decade, and it's criminal just how underrated he's become in the years since he left England behind. There were few players quite as effective as he was in front of goal and his excellent record backs that up.

Unfortunately for Van Nistelrooy, a certain cult hero came along and beat his record in the middle of what would become an incredible fairytale the likes of which the Premier League had never seen before.

1 11 games in a row

Jamie Vardy

Leading the pack with the most consecutive games scored throughout the history of the Premier League is Leicester hero Jamie Vardy. The striker's story is the stuff of fairytales, having come from non-league football to become one of the most explosive strikers in the entire world.

His rise with the Foxes was incredible, and during that historic 2015-16 campaign, when they defied all odds and won the Premier League trophy, he was one of the club's most important players. Sure, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante were earning a lot of plaudits for their incredible performances that year, and rightfully so, but there's no denying that Leicester wouldn't have stood a chance of upsetting the apple cart and getting their hands on the league title if they didn't have Vardy scoring at the rate he was.

His combination of blistering speed and pinpoint accuracy saw him tear teams apart throughout his entire Premier League tenure, but it was never quite as good as it was during that infamous campaign. With the run starting early in the season, it continued until November when Vardy broke the record, quite fittingly, by scoring against Van Nistelrooy's former team, Manchester United. It's hard to imagine anyone will break the Englishman's record anytime soon.