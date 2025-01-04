Summary Sunderland have the worst losing streak in Premier League history, losing 20 matches in a row.

Ipswich Town once endured an eight-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough faced an eight-game losing run in the 1995/96 season.

Every team in the Premier League strives for success, but sometimes the opposite occurs. Since the formation of the Premier League in 1992, the English top flight has become increasingly competitive, with ambitious and wealthy owners creating a gulf between the clubs at the top and the bottom of the division.

In a league where competition is at its highest, standings shift frequently, and a losing streak can be detrimental to a team’s chances at finishing at a decent spot in the league, as too much ground has been lost. Here is a closer look at the top nine losing runs in Premier League history.

Longest Premier League Losing Streaks of All-Time Rank Team Season Losing Streak 1 Sunderland 2002-2003 & 2005-06 20 Games 2 Norwich City 2019-20 & 2021-22 16 Games 3 Aston Villa 2015-16 11 Games 4 Fulham 2018-2019 9 Games 5 Manchester City 1995-96 8 Games 6 Sheffield United 2020-21 8 Games 7 Middlesbrough 1995-1996 8 Games 8 Ipswich Town 1994-1995 8 Games 9 Crystal Palace 2016-2017 & 2017-2018 8 Games

9 Crystal Palace

8 games

Sam Allardyce was appointed as the Crystal Palace manager in December 2016 and managed to keep the Eagles in the division. On the final day of the campaign, they lost 2-0 to Manchester United - a result that started a poor run of form in the league. Frank de Boer was appointed as Allardyce's replacement in the summer, but he was sacked after only four games, as he lost each one without scoring.

Roy Hodgson was the short-term replacement, and he lost his first three matches in charge against Southampton and the two Manchester clubs. The eight-game losing streak was ended with an impressive win against Chelsea and Palace were able to survive the drop, eventually finishing 11th.

8 Ipswich Town

8 games

Ipswich Town have returned to the Premier League after 22 years away and are putting up a fight in this year's relegation battle. They were relegated from the top flight twice in the late 1990s and early 2000s, though, including in 1995 when they finished bottom. This included a run of eight consecutive defeats from February 1995 to April 1995. In this span of matches, they only scored one goal, conceding 27.

The Tractor Boys' worst defeat during this campaign was at Old Trafford when they lost 9-0 to Manchester United. Ipswich's losing run ended with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United, but this wasn't enough to save them from the drop as they finished the season on 27 points.

7 Middlesbrough

8 games

The 1995/96 Premier League season was Middlesbrough's first in their new Riverside Stadium. They enjoyed a successful start to the campaign, winning six of their first 10 matches, losing only one. A Boxing Day defeat at Goodison Park started a torrid run of form for Boro, though. They followed a 4-0 loss against Everton with defeats against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Middlesbrough lost eight games in a row - their worst run in Premier League history. The streak ended with a 0-0 draw away at Coventry, but they proceeded to lose their following two league matches. Bryan Robson's side avoided relegation, eventually finishing 12th after an improved run of results in the closing months of the season.

Middlesbrough's Losing Streak: December 1995 to February 1996 Date Match Score 25th December 1995 Everton vs Middlesbrough 4-0 29th December 1995 Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough 1-0 31st December 1995 Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa 0-2 12th January 1996 Middlesbrough vs Arsenal 2-3 19th January 1996 Southampton vs Middlesbrough 2-1 4th February 1996 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough 5-0 9th February 1996 Middlesbrough vs Newcastle 1-2 16th February 1996 Middlesbrough vs Bolton Wanderers 1-4

6 Sheffield United

8 games

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United nearly finished in the European places during the 2019/20 season, eventually finishing ninth on 54 points. They struggled to build on this in the following campaign, picking up only one point from their first five games. The Blades followed this start with eight consecutive defeats, leaving them at the bottom of the table and as the favourites for a return to the Championship. During this run, they lost five out of the eight games by a one-goal margin.

Wilder's side were on two points from their first 17 matches, meaning he was eventually sacked in March and replaced by Paul Heckingbottom. They finished the campaign on 23 points, meaning they were relegated to the Championship.

5 Manchester City

8 games

Manchester City have won six out of the last seven Premier League titles, but in the 1995/96 season, they were relegated from the top flight. After a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day, they endured a disastrous run of form, losing their next eight matches. This run was followed by a 0-0 against Leeds United and a 6-0 away defeat at Liverpool, meaning they had only two points from 11 games.

City never recovered from this disastrous start, eventually finishing on 38 points, which meant they were relegated to the Football League First Division on goal difference. They made a return to the Premier League, and, as already alluded to, the 21st century signalled much happier times for City supporters.

4 Fulham

9 games

Fulham spent four years in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League in 2014. They returned to the top flight in 2018 after they beat Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium. The 2018/19 season was a torrid one for the Cottagers, though, as they only won one out of their first 12 matches, including a run of six consecutive defeats. This resulted in Slavisa Jokanovic's dismissal, who was promptly replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

The former Leicester City manager struggled to turnaround the team's form and left the role on 28th February after only a few months in charge. Scott Parker was given the caretaker manager position until the end of the season and lost his first five matches in the role. This meant Fulham had lost nine consecutive matches - their longest losing streak in the Premier League. Parker ended the run with three wins in a row against Everton, Bournemouth and Cardiff City, but they were relegated to the second tier with 26 points.

Fulham's Losing Streak: February 2019 to April 2019 Date Match Score 2nd February 2019 Crystal Palace vs Fulham 2-0 9th February 2019 Fulham vs Manchester United 0-3 22nd February 2019 West Ham vs Fulham 3-1 27th February 2019 Southampton vs Fulham 2-0 3rd March 2019 Fulham vs Chelsea 1-2 9th March 2019 Leicester City vs Fulham 3-1 17th March 2019 Fulham vs Liverpool 1-2 30th March 2019 Fulham vs Manchester City 0-2 2nd April 2019 Watford vs Fulham 4-1

3 Aston Villa

11 games

Aston Villa were relegated to the Championship for the first time since 1987 in the 2015/16 season. Including interim coaches, the club had four managers across the campaign. Tim Sherwood was in charge of the team in the first few months but was sacked in October after only one win in the opening 10 matches.

Remi Garde took charge of the team from November 2015, but he struggled to inspire a turnaround in form. He oversaw six of the 11 consecutive defeats Villa endured from February 2016 to May 2016. This included a 6-0 home defeat to Liverpool. Eric Black was then appointed as the interim manager until the end of the season, but they suffered a further five defeats under his stewardship. The run was ended by a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United, but they were relegated to the Championship with only 17 points.

2 Norwich City

16 games

Norwich City suffered 10 consecutive defeats at the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season, meaning they were relegated to the Championship. They secured an instant return to the top flight, winning the second tier under head coach Daniel Farke. The German coach had two promotions with the Canaries and was keen to showcase his ability against elite managers in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the 2021/22 season started in a similar fashion to their previous campaign in the top flight as they lost their first six matches. The losing streak ended with a 0-0 draw at Burnley, but 16 losses in a row was the club's worst run in the Premier League era. For the sixth time since 1992, the Canaries were relegated from the top division, finishing bottom on 22 points.

1 Sunderland

20 games

Sunderland have the longest losing streak in Premier League history. From January 2003 to September 2005, the Black Cats lost 20 consecutive matches. The first 15 of these were in the 2002/03 season, including a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on the final day. Under Mick McCarthy, Sunderland secured a return to the Premier League after two years in the second tier.

McCarthy's side continued their torrid Premier League form in the 2005/06 season, losing their first five matches against Charlton Athletic, City, Liverpool, Wigan Athletic and Chelsea. The losing streak ended with a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, but they were eventually relegated again, finishing on only 15 points.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 31/12/24.