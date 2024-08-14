Highlights The Washington Wizards endured a nine-year playoff drought due to key injuries and poor roster decisions.

The Golden State Warriors faced an 11-season drought marked by management issues until the "We Believe" team shocked the NBA.

The Sacramento Kings hold the record for the longest playoff drought at 16 seasons due to instability and lack of cohesion.

The NBA is a league built on dynasties, star players and iconic moments, but for every team that enjoys sustained success, others experience prolonged periods of struggle.

Making the playoffs is the first step towards a championship, but for some franchises, this goal has been elusive for years or even decades.

Here, we highlight the five longest playoff droughts in NBA history, each reflecting the respective franchises' challenges and hopes.

5 Washington Wizards (1988-1997)

Lasted eight seasons until 1997

The Washington Wizards , then known as the Washington Bullets, endured a nine-year playoff drought from 1988 to 1997. This period of struggle was marked by a series of disappointing seasons, as the team failed to capitalize on the talent it assembled.

The Bullets were a competitive team in the 1980s, but as the decade came to a close, their fortunes began to decline.

Injuries to key players like Jeff Malone and Bernard King hampered the team's ability to compete, and the Bullets found themselves mired in mediocrity. The team's front office struggled to build a cohesive roster, making several bad trades and drafting players who failed to pan out.

Washington Bullets/Wizards Franchise Record (1988-1997) Category Stats Wins 232 Losses 424 Win Percentage .354

The early 1990s saw the Bullets attempting to rebuild through the draft, selecting players like Tom Gugliotta and Calbert Cheaney, but these moves did little to change the team's fortunes. The franchise also cycled through several head coaches during this period, with none able to guide the team back to the playoffs.

The drought finally ended in 1997 when the Bullets, led by Chris Webber, Juwan Howard and Rod Strickland, made the playoffs.

Although they were swept in the first round by the Chicago Bulls , the team's return to the postseason marked the end of a long and frustrating era for the franchise.

4 Golden State Warriors (1995-2007)

Lasted 11 seasons until 2007

Before their modern-day dominance, the Golden State Warriors endured an 11-season playoff drought from 1995 to 2007.

This period was marked by poor performance, questionable management decisions and a lack of continuity on and off the court.

Despite a rich history that included a championship in 1975 and a passionate fan base, the Warriors struggled to find their footing throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The team cycled through multiple head coaches and made several high-profile trades and draft picks that failed to pan out.

Notable among these was the trade of Webber in 1994, which marked the beginning of the drought.

Golden State Warriors Record (1995-2007) Category Stats Wins 332 Losses 620 Win Percentage .349

While the Warriors did have talented players during this period, such as Latrell Sprewell, Antawn Jamison and Gilbert Arenas, they could never put together a complete team that could consistently compete for a playoff spot.

The drought finally ended in the 2006-07 season in one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

The "We Believe" Warriors, led by Baron Davis and coached by Don Nelson, shocked the basketball world by not only making the playoffs but also defeating the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks .

This upset victory is still considered one of the greatest in NBA history and marked the beginning of the Warriors' resurgence, eventually leading to their modern dynasty.

3 Minnesota Timberwolves (2004-2018)

Lasted 13 seasons until 2018

The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a 13-season-long playoff drought from 2004 to 2018, marked by frustration and missed opportunities.

The franchise had experienced some success in the early 2000s thanks to the efforts of Kevin Garnett , but after his departure in 2007, the team entered a prolonged period of rebuilding.

The Timberwolves struggled to find a new identity after trading Garnett to the Boston Celtics . A series of high draft picks, including players like Ricky Rubio, Jonny Flynn and Derrick Williams, failed to meet expectations.

Minnesota Timberwolves Record (2004-2018) Category Stats Wins 360 Losses 690 Win Percentage .343

The team's inability to develop these young players into stars kept them from making significant progress. Front office instability and coaching changes also contributed to the Timberwolves' prolonged playoff absence.

The team cycled through multiple head coaches, including Kurt Rambis, Rick Adelman and Tom Thibodeau, none of whom could lead the franchise back to the postseason except for Thibodeau. Timberwolves' management was often criticized for poor decision-making, such as passing on future MVP Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The drought finally ended in 2018 when the Timberwolves, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler , clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season.

Although their postseason run that year was short-lived, it marked the end of a long and painful era for the franchise and provided hope for a brighter future.

2 Los Angeles Clippers (1977-1991)

Lasted 13 seasons until 1991

Before their recent success, the L.A. Clippers were synonymous with futility.

The franchise endured a 15-season playoff drought from 1977 to 1991, marked by losing seasons, poor management and a lack of direction.

The Clippers, originally the Buffalo Braves, relocated to San Diego in 1978 and then to Los Angeles in 1984, but success remained elusive regardless of the city they called home.

Los Angeles Clippers Record (1977-1991) Category Stats Wins 417 Losses 813 Win Percentage .339

Throughout this period, the Clippers were plagued by poor draft decisions, trades that didn’t pan out and an inability to attract top talent.

Despite having a few promising players over the years, such as Terry Cummings and Marques Johnson, the team could never build a consistent winner.

Ownership under Donald Sterling, who bought the team in 1981, was widely criticized for being more focused on profits than winning. The low point of this era was the 1986-1987 season when the Clippers finished with a dismal 12-70 record, one of the worst in NBA history.

The team's fortunes didn't change until the early 1990s when they finally broke the drought and made the playoffs in 1992.

However, it would still be years before the Clippers would become a consistent playoff team, a transformation that didn’t truly begin until the arrival of Chris Paul in 2011.

1 Sacramento Kings (2006-2023)

Lasted 16 seasons until 2023

The Sacramento Kings hold the record for the longest playoff drought in NBA history, a painful 16-season stretch from 2006 until 2023.

This era of futility was marked by constant turnover in the front office, frequent coaching changes and a revolving door of players who could never quite mesh into a cohesive unit.

The Kings' last playoff appearance before the drought was in 2006 when they were led by a team that included Ron Artest and Mike Bibby. That year, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

Following that season, the team entered a period of decline, highlighted by the failed experiment of building around talented but inconsistent players like DeMarcus Cousins.

Despite Cousins’ impressive individual performances, the team never found the right supporting cast or the stability necessary to contend.

Sacramento Kings Record (2006-2023) Category Stats Wins 487 Losses 789 Win Percentage .382

During this 17-year period, the Kings also faced significant off-court issues, including relocation rumors and a protracted battle to secure a new arena in Sacramento.

The combination of these factors created an environment where success was hard to come by.

It wasn’t until the 2022-23 season, under the leadership of head coach Mike Brown and the rising star of point guard De'Aaron Fox alongside his chemistry with Domantas Sabonis as well as bench star Malik Monk , that the Kings finally broke the drought, reigniting hope for the long-suffering fan base.