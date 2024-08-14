Highlights The Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers & San Antonio Spurs both had 22-year playoff streaks.

The Spurs' "big three" and key acquisitions led to five championships during their streak.

The Portland Trail Blazers' 21-year postseason streak was powered by star players like Clyde Drexler.

The NBA has featured several notable dynasties throughout its almost 80-year existence. For a dynasty to be formed, a team has to win - a lot. These teams usually establish themselves as postseason regulars before finally coming out on top, although that's not always the case.

While some of the NBA's longest playoff streaks were achieved by teams that walked away from their prolonged success with multiple championships, other teams made it to the postseason only to be ousted each year. Only the best postseason constants were consistently able to walk away with a championship, but decades-long playoff streaks are an accomplishment in their own right - albeit much less memorable.

It also takes more than one great group of players to achieve a playoff streak of this magnitude. Constant team building is imperative, as it's nearly impossible to rely on one roster to dominate for years without continuing to add talent. These streaks cover multiple eras of the NBA, and the Hall-of-Fame talent featured by their respective franchises makes it apparent as to how these historic runs were accomplished.

1 Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers

Streak Duration: 22 Years (1950-1963, 1964-1971)

As one of basketball's first franchises, the Syracuse Nationals, who later turned to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 1963-64 season, had a much easier path to the postseason than in modern day. The first half of this postseason streak took place when the NBA only had eight teams.

The league expanded from eight teams to nine ahead of the 1961-62 season, with the Chicago Packers joining the fold. Even by the end of this historic 22-year playoff streak, the NBA had just recently expanded from 14 to 17 teams, emphasizing how much smaller the talent pool was at that time. With so few teams, the league had yet to adopt a four-round playoff format, with the Division Semi-finals acting as the postseason's first of three rounds.

Playoff Results During Streak First Round N/A Conference (Division) Semi-finals 9 Conference (Division) Finals 9 NBA Finals 2 Championships 2

Despite the lack of parity during the early years of professional basketball, the Nationals/Sixers were home to many of the game's earliest legends. The first decade of the team's run was led by Dolph Schayes, a household name during the 1950s.

The franchise's next era of success was led by more recognizable names, including Hal Greer and legendary big man, Wilt Chamberlain. The pair were able to lead the franchise to its first title in Philadelphia in the 1967-68 season.

2 San Antonio Spurs

Streak Duration: 22 Years (1998-2019)

The San Antonio Spurs were already a consistent postseason threat in the Western Conference throughout the 1990s, but a season-ending injury suffered by the team's star center in 1996-97, David Robinson, would go on to be a boon for the future of the franchise. After missing the playoffs without their leader, the Spurs' lackluster season led to the franchise being gifted its next Hall of Fame big man, Tim Duncan.

That season would go on to become the only year the Spurs missed the postseason between 1989-90 and 2018-19, as Duncan and Robinson paired together to immediately create one of the league's most dominant duos.

The Spurs would claim their first title in 1998-99, with Duncan only continuing to rise as an intriguing young post presence. By 2003, Duncan was leading championship runs alongside European legends Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, with an aging Robinson content in a reduced role.

Playoff Results During Streak First Round 6 Conference Semi-finals 6 Conference Finals 4 NBA Finals 1 Championships 5

With their "big three" intact for over a decade, the Spurs remained a consistent and competitive squad throughout the 2000s and 2010s, adding perfect complements to their core en route to three more championships in 2005, 2007, and 2014. Even after the dynasty's core aged, Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan helped extend the franchise's playoff streak.

3 Portland Trail Blazers

Streak Duration: 21 Years (1983-2003)

After the franchise's last star, Bill Walton, succumbed to injuries after leading the team to its first championship, the Portland Trail Blazers struck draft gold again with Clyde Drexler. Drafted in 1983, Drexler was the closest comparison the NBA had to Michael Jordan at the time, with the uber-athletic two-guard immediately stepping in as a leader and cornerstone for Portland.

As the decade progressed, Drexler, along with a solid group of teammates that included Terry Porter and Clifford Robinson, were able to take the Blazers from a mere playoff team to a legit contender. Portland was able to make the NBA Finals twice in three seasons, losing to the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and the Chicago Bulls in 1992.

Despite being a talented and balanced roster, Drexler's Blazers were placed in the unfortunate circumstance of facing the "Bad Boys" and the beginning of the Bulls' dynasty.

Playoff Results During Streak First Round 14 Conference Semi-finals 2 Conference Finals 3 NBA Finals 2 Championship 0

Portland wouldn't reach that point again, but the franchise continued to squeeze into the postseason with a new cast of names. Arvydas Sabonis finally joining the franchise from the USSR gave the team new life, as he showcased the elite big man skills that could've made him one of NBA history's best centers had he played there in his prime.

The "Jail Blazers" with notable hard-nosed talents such as Rasheed Wallace, Jermaine O'Neal, and Damon Stoudamire, kept the franchise competitive during the late-90s and early-2000s. Even Scottie Pippen joined the band of basketball misfits for a short period. The team made a surprise Western Conference Finals run in 1999-00, but again came up short to a more star-studded roster.

4 Utah Jazz

Streak Duration: 20 Years (1984-2003)

Two Hall of Famers are solely responsible for the prolonged success of the Utah Jazz - John Stockton and Karl Malone. Drafted in 1984 and 1985, respectively, the legendary pick-and-roll duo made the postseason every year they played together. While the Jazz were nothing more than a consistent first or second-round exit in the 80s, Utah began to establish themselves as one of the biggest threats to the Bulls' dominance.

Malone and Stockton led the Jazz to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 1991-92, but continued to perform all over the place in the postseason despite being a lock for 50 wins each year.

All-time shot blocker and 7-foot-4 behemoth Mark Eaton was also a key facet of the team's playoff success, but it wasn't until after he retired that the Jazz were finally able to reach the NBA's championship round.

Playoff Results During Streak First Round 9 Conference Semi-finals 6 Conference Finals 3 NBA Finals 2 Championship 0

In the franchise's pinnacle years, the Jazz battled their way to back-to-back NBA Finals nods in 1996-97 and 1997-98. Obviously, the team would go on to fall to the Bulls, but it's arguable that these Jazz teams were the closest to unseating Michael Jordan from his throne.

Utah remained a playoff team after that, but it became evident the franchise missed its best chance at a title.

5 Boston Celtics

Streak Duration: 19 Years (1951-1969)

Another team that dominated during the early stages of the NBA, the Boston Celtics , had much more to show for their sustained success than Philadelphia did. The Celtics were nothing special throughout the first half of the 1950s, but immediately were set to rule the league once the franchise brought in Bill Russell ahead of the 1956-57 season.

Russell, alongside a handful of his Celtics teammates, are the winningest players in NBA history. Boston stacked 11 championships in 13 seasons after being nothing more than an easy playoff out over the past six years.

Boston only lost two series during this stretch, in the 1958 NBA Finals against Bob Pettit's St. Louis Hawks and in 1967 to Chamberlain's 76ers. The Celtics won their first title in Russell's rookie season and continued to establish themselves as a dynasty throughout the 1960s.

Playoff Results During Streak First Round N/A Conference (Division) Semi-finals 3 Conference (Division) Finals 4 NBA Finals 1 Championship 11

Russell couldn't win on his own, which featured arguably a better talent in Chamberlain, but the Celtics were much better at putting top-tier talent around their big man than the latter's team was. Fellow Hall of Famers, including K.C. and Sam Jones, John Havlicek, and Bob Cousy were instrumental in Boston's early success.

Without this extra help, it's possible Chamberlain's career success is viewed in the same light as Russell.