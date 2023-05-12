There's no denying that being a manager in the Premier League is one of the toughest and most daunting jobs in the world of football.

However, a select few managers past and present have beaten the sacking trend that haunts most managers who have come into roles in recent years.

With trophies and accolades galore they have proven that sometimes sticking with your man is the right route to go down, something a few club owners could take note of.

So, with this, here are the 7 longest-serving managerial reigns in Premier League history.

7 Rafael Benitez, Liverpool (2004-2010)

Benitez enjoyed some fine years on the Red half of Merseyside and quickly became a folklore legend at the club after he guided his team to a sensational comeback win in the UEFA Champions League final in 2005.

That game alone is enough to see Benitez go down as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever managers and his reign will be fondly remembered by most with stars like Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres playing for him in their primes.

Since his 2178-day stay at Liverpool, Benitez has been on a Premier League merry-go-round, managing the likes of Newcastle United and the Reds' bitter rivals Everton.

6 Harry Redknapp, West Ham (1994-2001)

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 09 : Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp applauds the fans during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on May 09, 2010 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Helped by an excellent batch of academy talents that included his nephew Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole, and Michael Carrick, Redknapp crafted one of the best West Ham teams seen in many years.

Redknapp was responsible for bringing club legend Paulo Di Canio to East London alongside other foreign exports like Slaven Bilic and Frederic Kanoute.

In the summer of 1999, Redknapp oversaw his team winning the UEFA Intertoto Cup which led the Hammers to qualify for the UEFA Cup for the first time since 1980.

​​​​​​

5 Joe Kinnear, Wimbledon (1992-1999)

Kinnear often goes unnoticed in the realm of top long-serving managers. However, he was the leading man behind the "crazy gang" and consistently had Wimbledon defying the odds against top-class opposition.

The Wimbledon boss led the club to regular top-half finishes in the Premier League and even guided the Dons to a sixth-placed finish in the 1993-1994 campaign.

Perhaps the greatest nod to Kinnear's tenure at Wimbledon is the fact that the club got relegated from the Premier League the season after he left, and they have never returned since.

4 Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool (2015-present)

Jurgen Klopp came to Anfield in 2015 and is still churning out results with his self-proclaimed heavy-metal football philosophy.

Winning every trophy he possibly can with the Merseyside outfit, the German tactician will go down as one of the greatest gaffers ever to grace the English top flight.

And it seems like Klopp may edge himself even further up this list in the coming years after he signed and new and improved contract at the club until 2025.

The Anfield faithful will be hoping their dear German leader will be able to provide plenty more entertaining and thrilling moments over the next three years, alongside some silverware.

3 David Moyes, Everton (2002-2013)

The current West Ham United manager was once a fully-fledged Toffee and preferred the sweeter things in life compared to harsh and cold East London iron.

Moyes spent 4,096 days at Goodison Park, perfecting his craft on the training grounds of Finch Farm and deploying his defensive tactics across stadiums in the league.

Such was the brilliance of Moyes' work on Merseyside he earned himself the golden ticket to manage Manchester United and be Sir Alex Ferguson's successor.

Unfortunately for Moyes, we all know how that one turned out for him, and following stints at Real Sociedad and Sunderland, the Scot finally seems settled again at the London Stadium.

2 Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United (1992-2013)

Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn't let youth player buy a house

Sir Alex made Manchester United's rivals' lives a misery for 7,640 days and is arguably the greatest football manager of all time.

During his time at Old Trafford, Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

They don't make them like Sir Alex in the modern era and his man-management skills to get the very best out of his team were incredible, to say the least.

Since the 81-year-old's departure from Manchester United, the club has been on a downward spiral, winning only their first trophy since he left in the 2022/2023 season.

United fans will be hoping and praying that current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag can muster up some Dutch courage and emulate the great Sir Alex in the coming years.

1 1. Arsene Wenger, Arsenal (1996-2018)

No manager in the history of the Premier League has spent more time at one club than Arsene Wenger did at Arsenal.

7,894 days in charge of the North London club, Wenger changed the landscape of the Premier League for the better, making it the ever-evolving competitive beast it is today.

Wenger's 22-year tenure at the Gunners is never likely to be beaten and his monstrous clashes with Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United will be told on the terraces for generations to come.

It's a shame that fans don't get to see such managerial reigns anymore and Wenger's time at Highbury and the Emirates Stadium now feels rather nostalgic.

The Frenchman will be remembered for cultivating the "invincibles" team that romped the 2003/2004 Premier League season in a since unmatched fashion.

Underappreciated by many, but there is no denying the class and imprint Wenger had on the English top flight and his lengthy reign all but confirms this.