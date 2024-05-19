Highlights Steve O'Neal's 98-yard punt for the New York Jets stands as the longest in league history.

Shawn McCarthy played just two NFL seasons, but his 93-yard punt with the New England Patriots in 1991 remains the second-longest of all time.

Quarterback Randall Cunningham recorded a 91-yard punt against the New York Giants in 1989.

Punters never get much credit in the NFL. Pinning an opponent deep in its own territory often goes unnoticed. It's either the quarterback who drives the team down the field on the ensuing drive or the defense that keeps them pinned that secures most headlines.

But this list is for the punters, specifically those with the longest punts in NFL history. They may have gotten a split-second of fame when it happened, but we'll give them a little more credit here. It should be noted, however, that one quarterback did jump in and steal some punter thunder.

Here is a closer look at the five longest punts in NFL history, all five of which are the only ones ever to travel at least 90 yards.

1 Steve O'Neal (98 yards), 1969

Steve O'Neal's 98-yard punt as a rookie still stands as the longest boot in NFL history

It was only the second game of Steve O'Neal's professional career, and he was already breaking records as a rookie punter for the New York Jets.

Facing the Denver Broncos on September 21, 1969, O'Neal found himself pinned deep inside his own 2-yard line. He had very little room to operate, yet he boomed a kick that landed at the Broncos' 33-yard line and bounced its way near the goal line. Denver's Bill Thompson picked up the ball, but he was tackled inside the 1, making O'Neal's punt a 98-yarder.

O'Neal's boot has been a record for five and a half decades. Despite technically occurring in the AFL, it still counts in the NFL books.

"Matt Snell was my personal protector at that point in time, and in the huddle, I told Matt, 'Whatever you do, don't back up.' Well, he backed up," O'Neal said in 2020, per NewYorkJets.com. "But I think it probably helped me get into that punt because when you shorten your last stride, you can gather and really pop it. And I'm thinking that's what happened."

The Jets selected O'Neal in the 13th round of the 1969 draft. He played just five professional seasons, the first four with the Jets and one final year with the New Orleans Saints.

While his record-setting punt made a little bit of noise, O'Neal did have one regret from that game.

"They did announce before I got over to the sideline that it was a new record. I didn't think that much about it, I just wanted to stay focused on what I was doing," O'Neal said. "The biggest mistake I made was not going and getting the football, but they didn't do that sort of stuff back then.

"Nobody seemed to make a big deal out of it. Weeb Ewbank, the coach at that time, three days later, congratulated me on the punt."

2 Shawn McCarthy (93 yards), 1991

Shawn McCarthy's wind-aided punt in Buffalo went for 93 yards

On November 3, 1991, New England Patriots punter Shawn McCarthy found himself in a tough spot. He was backed up against his own end zone on a frigid and windy day in Western New York against the Buffalo Bills. Fortunately for McCarthy, the wind was on his side.

McCarthy, a Purdue alum who was drafted in the 12th round in 1990 by the Atlanta Falcons but never appeared in a game with the team, watched his punt soar downfield, hit the turf, and then make its way to the 1-yard line as Buffalo's return man elected to let it roll instead of trying to pick it up and risk a fumble.

The punt went for 93 yards and remains the second-longest fumble in NFL history.

"It was a cold, windy, snowy day in Buffalo," McCarthy, a Purdue grad, told Boiler Upload in 2019. "I had my back against the end zone. It all happened so fast. The snap felt like it went through my hands. The ball hit me in the stomach, and I got the ball out quickly.

"I hit it perfectly, and it got up in the wind. It was a lazy spiral. I began to jog downfield, and I saw the return man turn and start to run. I went, 'Wow.' I saw it hit. The return man gave up on it. And one of our guys ran by the ball and met it at the goal line to down it. I remember raising my arms.

"My special teams coach was so excited, he could barely talk. It didn’t dawn on me how far it went until the announcer said something over the PA. I said: 'Holy cow, that was 93 yards.'"

McCarthy ultimately played just two seasons in the NFL, both with the Patriots.

3 Randall Cunningham (91 yards), 1989

Quarterback Randall Cunningham has the third-longest punt in NFL history with a 91-yarder

This is the spot in which the punter thunder was stolen by a quarterback.

While Randall Cunningham is known as an All-Pro quarterback who played 16 seasons in the NFL, he also did some damage as a makeshift punter. During a game against the New York Giants on December 3, 1989, the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback made a difference with his right leg.

Cunningham, who was actually a two-time All-American punter at UNLV, averaging 45.2 yards per punt, found himself backed up on his own 3-yard line in the fourth quarter of a 17-17 game against the G-Men on a cold and windy day at Giants Stadium.

On 4th & 33, he somehow convinced coach Buddy Ryan to stay on the field and punt the ball himself.

Cunningham took the snap and booted the ball with the wind at his back. The ball touched down at the New York 35 and bounced away from returner Dave Meggett, who chased it down at the 7. It went down in the books as a 91-yard punt.

"I called out to Buddy, 'Let me kick it,'" Cunningham said in 2016, per PhiladelphiaEagles.com. "He said, 'OK, go kick it.'

"When I kicked the ball, I didn't think I hit it that well. It was like a line drive, but it was a spiral, and it got into the wind and kept going. When it hit the ground, it just kept rolling. Meggett couldn't catch up to it. It turned out to be a big play."

The Eagles' defense then forced a turnover deep in Giants territory, setting up Keith Byars' game-winning touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 24-17 win.

4 Don Chandler (90 yards), 1965

Don Chandler's 90-yard boot remains the longest in Packers history

Don Chandler served as both the placekicker and punter for the Green Bay Packers when he made history with his 90-yard punt in 1965.

Chandler was picked by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 1956 NFL Draft and spent the first nine years of his 12-year pro football career with them. He was traded to the Packers before the 1965 season and played the last three years of his career in Green Bay.

On October 10, 1965, Chandler booted what was then the longest punt in league history with a 90-yarder against the San Francisco 49ers. It remains the longest punt in franchise history and is tied for fourth in NFL history.

"It almost gave us two guys when we got Chandler," said former Packers teammate Boyd Dowler, per Packers.com. "He was experienced. He had been in championship games and all that kind of stuff, and he was a good guy. He knew how to win. He had been in pressure situations. He performed well under pressure."

Chandler made his only Pro Bowl in the final year of his career and never had a single punt blocked in the NFL.

5 Rodney Williams (90 yards), 2001

Rodney Williams spent one year in the NFL and made franchise history with the Giants

Rodney Williams was taken by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He played two seasons in NFL Europe before signing with the New York Giants in 2001.

Williams lasted just one year in the NFL but made the most of it with a 90-yard punt on September 10, 2001, against the Broncos in Denver on Monday Night Football. Standing inside his own end zone as the ball was at the Giants' 10-yard line, Williams booted a kick that landed at the Denver 20 and bounced into the end zone.

Williams' kick remains the longest punt in Giants' history, but his NFL career was over after just 15 games.

After his time with the Giants, Williams had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and the Oakland Raiders but never got into a game with any of them. He officially retired in 2007.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.