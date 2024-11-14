These days, loyalty in football is hard to come by. It's becoming increasingly rare in the age of major transfer fees and player power. More often than not, footballers are always on the lookout for that next big payday and there aren't many now who manage to stick around in one place for too long.

The likes of John Terry, Steven Gerrard and Ryan Giggs became heroes with their respective teams, spending either the majority or the entirety of their careers with them. There are still a select few figures in football who have replicated that loyalty and longevity at one particular team, though.

Transfermarkt recently revealed the longest-serving players at one particular club in Europe's top five leagues right now. Let's take a look at them.

15 longest-serving player in Europe's top five leagues Rank Player Club Time with team 1 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 16 years, 4 months, 13 days 2 Anthony Lopes Lyon 16 years, 4 months, 13 days 3 Koke Atletico Madrid 16 years, 4 months, 13 days 4 Oscar de Marcos Athletic Bilbao 15 years, 4 months, 13 days 5 Inigo Lekue Athletic Bilbao 14 years, 5 months, 13 days 6 Seamus Coleman Everton 14 years, 5 months, 13 days 7 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 13 years, 4 months, 13 days 8 Stefan Bell Mainz 12 years, 10 months, 13 days 9 Maximilian Arnold Wolfsburg 12 years, 10 months, 12 days 10 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 12 years, 4 months, 13 days 11 Christian Gunter SC Freiburg 12 years, 4 months, 13 days 12 Aritz Elustondo Real Sociedad 12 years, 4 months, 13 days 13 Jose Gaya Valencia 12 years, 4 months, 13 days 14 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 12 years, 4 months, 13 days 15 Luka Modric Real Madrid 12 years, 2 months, 17 days

15-11

Luka Modric features here

Narrowly making it onto the list is Luka Modric who has spent just over 12 years with Real Madrid having joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur. He's certainly made the most of his time with Los Blancos, winning an absurd amount of silverware with them. Interestingly, there are several players all tied next who have spent the exact same amount of time with their current clubs.

Joel Ward joined Crystal Palace, Jose Gaya joined Valencia, Aritz Elustondo joined Real Sociedad and Christian Gunter joined Freiburg all on the same day back in 2012. They've now spent 12 years, four months and 13 days with their respective teams. There's been varying degrees of success along the way, but they've all remained loyal throughout.

10-6

Jamie Vardy is included in this section

Moving into the top 10, Jamie Vardy is technically tied with those who came before him, having spent 12 years, four months and 13 days at Leicester City, but due to the success he's enjoyed since making the move, he was ranked above them on Transfermarkt's list. Considering he was signed from the non-league, it's hard to imagine anyone would have predicted Vardy's tenure at the Foxes would stretch this long.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Vardy has scored 194 goals for Leicester City

Maximilian Arnold, Stefan Bell and Manuel Neuer are three Bundesliga players in this section who have spent a very long time with their current teams. The former joined Wolfsburg in 2012 and has remained with them for 12 years, 10 months and 12 days. Bell moved to Mainz one day prior and has also remained loyal to his club.

Neuer has become an icon at Bayern Munich after moving to the Bavarian giants in 2011. He's been a key figure for the side in the years since, becoming one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world and has now spent 13 years, four months and 13 days with them. The final player included in this section is Seamus Coleman who moved to Everton 14 years, five months and 13 days ago.

5-1

Thomas Muller is the longest-serving player in Europe's top five leagues

Moving into the final five players, there are three La Liga talents kicking things off. Inigo Lekue joined Athletic Bilbao 14 years, five months and 13 days ago, while his teammate, Oscar de Marcos moved to the club exactly 11 months earlier. One year to the day earlier, Koke joined Atletico Madrid and has been with the team for 16 years, four months and 13 days.

On the exact same day, Anthony Lopes moved to Lyon and Thomas Muller joined Bayer Munich. The trio are currently the longest-serving players at one club in Europe's top five leagues. You can't buy loyalty like that.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 14/11/2024