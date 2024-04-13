Highlights Shots exceeding 22 feet in the NBA are worth three points regardless of distance.

Rare instances of extreme half-court buzzer-beater shots have made it into the basket.

Players like Baron Davis and LeBron James have made some of the longest shots in NBA history.

When NBA players take a shot, various factors influence the percentage that the shot makes it into the basket. Angle, velocity, launch angle, and of course, distance all measure the success of a player’s shot. When the distance of a shot is extreme, it becomes a spectacle in its own right.

Once a shot exceeds 22 feet in length, it is worth three points. Beyond that point, shots count for the same value, despite the distance being extreme. Players often lob the ball across the court when a quarter expires and the buzzer sounds, as there is no penalty for missing.

Longest Shots Made in NBA History (1-10) Player Date Distance (ft) Baron Davis Feb. 17, 2001 89 Norm Van Lier Jan. 19, 1977 84 Magic Johnson Apr. 23, 1987 84 LeBron James Jan. 3, 2007 83 Herb Williams Jan. 8, 1986 81 Ziaire Williams Jan. 22, 2023 79 Zoran Planinić Nov. 9, 2005 77 Vince Carter Feb. 19, 2016 72 Darius Miller Apr. 28, 2018 72 Andre Drummond Feb. 8, 2016 71

These shots usually miss, but there have been rare moments when they hit the basket, and in extreme instances, have made it in.

The longest shot made in NBA history which did not count was by Jae Crowder in 2015. During a game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, Crowder chucked the ball across the court with 1.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The shot was clocked at 95 feet and actually did make it into the basket. However, it was ruled an illegal shot as Crowder was intending to inbound the ball from out of bounds, so the shot couldn't count. Regardless, the shot was a spectacle to be seen.

1 Baron Davis - 89 Feet

The longest-made shot in NBA history belongs to Baron Davis. The two-time All-Star and veteran point guard was not known for his ability to score threes from deep, owning only a career shooting percentage of 32 percent. On February 17, 2001, in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis of the New Orleans Hornets made an unbelievable Hail Mary shot from across the court, with 0.7 seconds left.

Attempts like this are commonplace, as previously mentioned, but this shot went in and counted. With that, Davis made history as his 89-foot shot became the longest made in NBA history, a record that still stands today.

2 Norm Van Lier - 84 Feet

For 24 years, Norm Van Lier owned the record for the longest shot in NBA history. On January 19, 1977, the Chicago Bulls guard made an 84-foot Hail Mary shot at the tail end of the first quarter in a game against the San Antonio Spurs, which went in.

It was another example of a chuck across the court that got lucky and made it in, but of course, luck is not the only factor when a shot like this is made. These shots require pinpoint accuracy, which Van Lier had on that night. Unfortunately, no known footage of the shot exists.

3 Magic Johnson - 84 Feet

In the first round of the 1987 playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers were in the midst of their ‘Showtime’ era headlined by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and others. And in game one, Johnson would nail an 84-foot shot.

The shot closed out the first half for L.A., and they would go on to win the game by a blowout score of 128-95. It would set the stage for the remainder of the playoffs, as the Lakers would go on to sweep the Nuggets in three games, en route to their 10th NBA championship and their fourth of the 1980s dynasty.

4 LeBron James - 83 Feet

Among all of the career feats that LeBron James has accomplished, seldom spoken about is his 83-foot shot made on January 3, 2007, which went down in the record books as one of the longest in NBA history.

On that day, the Cleveland Cavaliers were taking on the Boston Celtics, and James would make the shot from just past the right-court three-point line, lobbing it across the court, and it went in. The Cavaliers were down 79-76 at the time, and the shot tied the game going into the fourth quarter.

5 Herb Williams - 81 Feet

Herb Williams was a primary component of the Indiana Pacers throughout the 1980s. Although the team could accomplish little during that time, Williams made his presence known on the court.

On January 8, 1986, the Pacers were facing off against the Sacramento Kings, and Williams lobbed the ball across the court as the clock expired and the game went to the half.

Luckily for him, the 81-foot shot went in, and it appeared the Pacers were destined to win the game. They would go on to blow a 20-point lead, however, and drop the low-scoring affair by a score of 88-87.

6 Ziaire Williams - 79 Feet

The league saw a long shot make it into the basket as recently as 2023. On January 22 of that year, the Memphis Grizzlies were taking on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona, and Ziaire Williams of the Grizzlies nailed a 79-foot shot to close out the third quarter.

Memphis was down 87-69 at the time but would go on to almost make the comeback, losing the game by a score of 112-110. While Williams has not been a primary benefactor in the Grizzlies rotation since that point, he did make his mark with this shot, altering the all-time list.

7 Zoran Planinić - 77 Feet

Zoran Planinić played three seasons in the NBA for the New Jersey Nets. While his career did not amount to much, playing in just 148 regular season games and 12 playoff games, Planinić made history on November 9, 2005, when his 77-foot shot went in in a game against the Utah Jazz.

The shot was beneficial as the Nets would go on to win the game by a score of 91-83.

8 Vince Carter - 72 Feet

Vince Carter capped off an illustrious career on March 11, 2020, the day the NBA shut down. However, just four years earlier, he was at the tail end of his career, yet still managed to make history.

On February 19, 2016, Carter drained a 72-foot shot in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The shot made by the then-member of the Memphis Grizzlies would help solidify their 109-104 win.

9 Darius Miller - 72 Feet

Another long-distance shot to come in the playoffs, Darius Miller notched a 72-foot shot on April 28, 2018. The shot occurred when his New Orleans Pelicans were facing the Golden State Warriors in game one of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Pelicans were down 76-52 at the time, and the Warriors would go on to blow them out by a score of 123-101, winning the series in five.

10 Andre Drummond - 71 Feet

Andre Drummond anchored the Detroit Pistons throughout most of the 2010s. This was also the case on February 8, 2016, when he and the Pistons took on the Toronto Raptors.

In that game, Drummond drained a 72-foot shot which closed out the third quarter, but the Pistons would still go on to lose the game by a score of 103-89.