Highlights There have been 10 unbeaten home streaks in Premier League history that have spanned at least 30 matches.

Manchester City finished the 2023/24 campaign on a 30-match unbeaten top-flight run at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea hold the record for the longest unbeaten home run in Premier League history, with a streak stretching between four years and as many managers.

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in world football, and a cliche that is often uttered in reference to the competition is that anyone can beat anyone, regardless of stature or ability. As a result, even the biggest clubs sometimes have difficulty going on long unbeaten runs.

However, such streaks do still occur, particularly at home, as the top teams are able to transform their stadiums into fortresses and make it the case that every opponent dreads having to go there to try and earn a win. Multiple clubs have all enjoyed extensive unbeaten home runs down the years.

There have been 10 unbeaten home runs in Premier League history that have lasted at least 30 matches, almost two seasons' worth of games in front of your own fans. This article will contain all 10 of them, ranked based on how many matches they spanned, and the longest one on this list is going to take some beating.

10 Longest Unbeaten Home Runs in Premier League History Rank Club Matches Unbeaten Start of Run End of Run 1 Chelsea 86 20th March 2004 26th October 2008 2 Liverpool 68 7th May 2017 21st January 2021 3 Manchester City 37 28th December 2010 9th December 2012 4 Manchester United 36 26th December 1998 17th December 2000 5 Manchester United 35 28th December 1994 2nd November 1996 6 Arsenal 32 7th May 2003 1st February 2005 7 Liverpool 31 22nd December 2007 24th August 2009 8 Liverpool 30 15th October 2005 3rd March 2007 9 Arsenal 30 26th December 1997 22nd August 1999 10 Manchester City 30 31st December 2022 N/A

10 Manchester City – 30

2022 – Present

Manchester City have been the dominant force in English football since Pep Guardiola became their manager in 2016, winning six out of eight league titles available, including an unprecedented four-in-a-row between 2021 and 2024. However, despite their ruthless stranglehold on the Premier League during that time, they frequently had a slip-up in them, which prevented them from going on an extended unbeaten run for the first six years of the Spaniard's reign.

During the 2022/23 season, in which the Cityzens would complete only the second European treble in English football history, they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Brentford in November 2022. However, that proved to be the last loss inflicted on them at the Etihad for the remainder of that season and the entirety of the next, as Guardiola's side went on a 30-match home unbeaten run which they will be keen to add to going into the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester City's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Etihad Stadium Manager Pep Guardiola Start of run Manchester City 1-1 Everton, 31st December 2022 End of run N/A

9 Arsenal – 30

1997 – 1999

Arsenal became a very difficult team to beat in the early days under Arsene Wenger and embarked upon multiple unbeaten runs under the Frenchman. The 1997/98 season would end up being the year the Gunners won the Premier League title for the very first time, but after a strong start to the campaign, they endured an extremely difficult November-December period, in which they lost four out of six matches.

A 3-1 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers on 13th December 1997 marked the last time the north London outfit would lose a match at Highbury for the next 18 months, as they completed the rest of the 1997/98 season and the entire 1998/99 campaign without tasting defeat on home soil. The run came to an end in August 1999 when Manchester United emerged 2-1 winners thanks to a Roy Keane brace.

Arsenal's Unbeaten Home Run Anfield Highbury Manager Arsene Wenger Start of run Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City, 26th December 1997 End of run Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United, 22nd August 1999

8 Liverpool – 30

2005 – 2007

Liverpool had underperformed in the Premier League for numerous years prior to the 2005/06 season, but things were looking up slightly after Rafael Benitez had led them to their fifth Champions League crown in May 2005. And while the Reds didn't mount a serious domestic title challenge in the following seasons, they did at least enjoy an extended run of matches in which they remained unbeaten at Anfield.

Benitez's side were trounced 4-1 at home by eventual runaway champions Chelsea at the start of October 2005, but this marked the last home defeat they'd suffer in the league until February 2007. Their 30-match run, equal with Arsenal's and Man City's, came to an end following a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United in February, courtesy of a last-gasp goal from John O'Shea.

Liverpool's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Anfield Manager Rafael Benitez Start of run Liverpool 1-0 Blackburn Rovers, 15th October 2005 End of run Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United, 3rd March 2007

7 Liverpool – 31

2007 – 2009

Just as defeat against Manchester United had ended Liverpool's unbeaten run at home between 2005 and 2007, it was another loss to their deadly rivals that served as the catalyst for a second one between 2007 and 2009. After Carlos Tevez's strike had consigned the Reds to defeat on 16th December 2007, they kickstarted a second home unbeaten run the following week with a 4-1 thrashing of Portsmouth.

Liverpool remained undefeated at Anfield for the remainder of the 2007/08 season, and the entirety of the following campaign, in which they only lost two away matches, but still fell just short of Sir Alex Ferguson's side for the title. Their streak came to an end in August 2009 after a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa, but the 31 games in which they'd avoided a loss meant they beat their previous record by a solitary match.

Liverpool's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Anfield Manager Rafael Benitez Start of run Liverpool 4-1 Portsmouth, 22nd December 2007 End of run Liverpool 1-3 Aston Villa, 24th August 2009

6 Arsenal – 32

2003 – 2005

Arsenal suffered a disappointing title collapse at the end of the 2002/03 season, and a 3-2 defeat against Leeds United at Highbury meant their title bid was over. However, the loss did set in motion one of the longest unbeaten runs of the 21st century, as the Gunners went through the entirety of the 2003/04 season without losing a game, and won the league title with 90 points.

Their run reached 49 matches before they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in a controversial affair at Old Trafford. Sir Alex Ferguson's side also ended their home run, which had continued until February, in the reverse fixture at Highbury, with a 4-2 victory that is most fondly remembered for a scuffle in the tunnel before the match between captains Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane.

Arsenal's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Highbury Manager Arsene Wenger Start of run Arsenal 6-1 Southampton, 7th May 2003 End of run Arsenal 2-4 Manchester United, 1st February 2005

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal's 49-match unbeaten run, both home and away, is an English football league record, surpassing Nottingham Forest's run of 42 games between 1977 and 1978.

5 Manchester United – 35

1994 – 1996

Manchester United have already been featured on this list multiple times for bringing other teams' unbeaten runs to an end, but they also managed to go on two themselves during the 1990s under Sir Alex Ferguson. In the summer of 1994, the Red Devils set out to win their third Premier League title on the trot, and while they just fell short by one point to Blackburn Rovers, they did manage to begin an extensive unbeaten streak at the Theatre of Dreams.

A 1-1 draw with Leicester City just after Christmas 1994 set in motion a 35-match run in which United avoided defeat at home, encompassing the entire 1995/96 campaign in which they won the league title. They finally tasted defeat in November 1996, with Gianluca Vialli scoring the winner as they came unstuck against Chelsea.

Manchester United's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Old Trafford Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Start of run Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City, 28th December 1994 End of run Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea, 2nd November 1996

4 Manchester United – 36

1998 – 2000

Two years later, Manchester United embarked on another unbeaten home run which began during their treble-winning campaign of 1998/99. Having started the season attempting to take the title back off Arsenal, they spent the entire first half of the campaign trailing in the Gunners' wake, and a shock 3-2 home defeat against Middlesbrough in December 1998 plunged them into fourth place.

It would prove to be the last match United lost all season, as they completed an unprecedented continental treble, and their home form continued into the following term, in which they eased to yet another league title. A 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in early December 2000 saw them beat their own previous record, before the streak was finally brought to an end two weeks later with a 1-0 victory for Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Old Trafford Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Start of run Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest, 26th December 1998 End of run Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool, 17th December 2000

3 Manchester City – 37

2010 – 2012

Before the Cityzens enjoyed a dominant home run under Pep Guardiola, they had previously transformed the Etihad Stadium into a fortress during the reign of Roberto Mancini. The 2010/11 season was the first successful one for the club following their takeover by the Abu Dhabi United group in 2008, seeing them finish third and win the FA Cup, as well as begin an unbeaten home run that lasted almost two years.

It began on 28th December 2010 with a 4-0 hammering of Aston Villa and lasted 37 matches, including the whole 2011/12 season in which the club won their first top-flight league title in 44 years. The streak came to an end in December 2012 after a heartbreaking defeat in the Manchester derby, in which Robin van Persie scored the winner deep into injury time.

Manchester City's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Etihad Stadium Manager Roberto Mancini Start of run Manchester City 4-0 Aston Villa, 28th December 2010 End of run Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United, 9th December 2012

2 Liverpool – 68

2017 – 2021

Liverpool were a team completely transformed under Jurgen Klopp after his appointment in October 2015, and he was able to restore Anfield to its former formidable nature, with the Reds going over three years without losing a league match on their own patch. Their former striker Christian Benteke scored twice as Crystal Palace won 2-1 over Liverpool in April 2017, serving as the last home league fixture the club would lose for the remainder of the decade.

The unbeaten run came to an end in January 2021, as Burnley emerged from Anfield with a 1-0 win, and the Reds unexpectedly proceeded to lose their next five home matches in a row, including a Merseyside derby against Everton. This horrible patch of form was during the 2020/21 season, in which the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from attending matches, and it wasn't until a 2-1 defeat against Leeds in October 2022 that Liverpool lost a league match in front of a packed Anfield.

Liverpool's Unbeaten Home Run Stadium Anfield Manager Jurgen Klopp Start of run Liverpool 0-0 Southampton, 7th May 2017 End of run Liverpool 0-1 Burnley, 21st January 2021

1 Chelsea –​​​​​​​ 86

2004 – 2008

Close

Chelsea's run of 86 home league matches without defeat between March 2004 and October 2008 is one of the most extraordinary feats in football history and stands as a Premier League record by some distance. Roman Abramovich had bought the club in the summer of 2003, and a 2-1 win over West London rivals Fulham in March 2004 set in motion an incredible run of form at Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho was appointed the club's manager in the summer of 2004 and didn't lose a single home match in the Premier League for the entirety of his three years in charge, winning the club two league titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup during that time. Avram Grant oversaw the run continuing for the entirety of the 2007/08 season, before it came to an end in October 2008 under Luiz Felipe Scolari, after Xabi Alonso's strike proved the difference in a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool.