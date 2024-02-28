Highlights Manchester City are in the middle of a historic undefeated run in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side have joined a list of illustrious teams who have dominated over a long time in Europe.

GIVEMESPORT looks at the ten longest unbeaten runs in European competition.

When Manchester City beat Copenhagen in the Champions League Round of 16 that was their 20th game unbeaten, a streak that stretches back to matchday one of the previous year's competition where they beat Sevilla 4-0 to kick off their Champions League winning campaign. It is an impressive sequence and one of the longest in the history of competitive European football.

During this run, Manchester City have beaten four previous European champions, dethroned Real Madrid comprehensively, and secured their legacy within European football as they won the first continental treble in their history and the first continental treble since their cross-city rivals Manchester United in the 1998-99 season.

But where does this streak rank among the other longest unbeaten runs in European competitive history?

That is what GIVEMESPORT is looking at today as we bring you the longest unbeaten runs in competitive European football.

Longest Unbeaten Runs in European Competition Rank Club Games Years 1 Manchester United 25 2007-2009 2 Manchester City 20 2022-present 3 Ajax 19 1994-1996 4 Bayern Munich 19 2001-2002 & 2019-2021 5 West Ham 17 2022-2023 6 Barcelona 16 2011-2012 7 Manchester United 16 1998-1999 8 Tottenham 16 1967-1972 9 Leeds United 16 1967-1969 10 Atletico Madrid 15 2011-2012

10 Atletico Madrid

15 Games

Los Colchoneros (the mattress makers) have an impressive history in Europe and their streak was set in the second tier of European competition, the Europa League.

Their 15 game unbeaten run was entirely made up of wins and lasted from their matchday four fixture in the 2011/12 Europa League, a 4-0 win over Udinese, until matchday four of the next season where they lost to Academia, who now compete in Portugal's third tier. Naturally, Atleti won the Europa League during this winning streak, beating Athletic Club in the 2011/12 final 3-0.

Radamel Falcao certainly rose to the occasion, more than adequately replacing Sergio Aguero as the main man leading Atleti's front-line, scoring 13 goals in 16 appearances across both the 2011/12 and 2012/13 Europa League. Additionally, players such as Koke, Gabi, Miranda, and Juanfran began to cement their place in Atletico Madrid history with this winning streak.

More importantly, however, this streak was the beginning of Diego Simeone's legacy at Atletico Madrid that is still being written today. He took over midway through the season, and after the streak had started, to eventually bring Atleti their second Europa League in three seasons. He has now been their manager for just over 12 years, with the Madrid club having had 18 managers in the 12 years preceding that.

Games 15 Wins 15 Draws 0 Goal difference +25 Years 2011-2012

9 Leeds United

16 Games

Perhaps one that might raise a few eyebrows, but Leeds United had an impressive streak of their own in the mid to late 1960s.

At the time, the predecessor to what is now the Europa League was called the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, a bit of a mouthful if you ask me. Leeds had a very impressive record in the competition, going unbeaten from the second leg of the 1966/67 final, where they lost on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb after a first leg 2-0 defeat, until the 1968/69 campaign when they lost to Napoli 2-0 in the second round.

They beat Ujpest's hated cross-city rivals Ferencvaros in the final of the 1967/68 edition of the competition, and they would win the tournament again three years later. This was in the middle of Leeds' most famous era and came just before the height of Don Revie's success as Leeds manager.

Games 16 Wins 9 Draws 7 Goal difference +23 Years 1967-1969

8 Tottenham Hotspur

16 games

Spurs aren't exactly known for an extensive European legacy, but they have set one of the longest unbeaten streaks in competitive European football. This is the longest streak on the list in terms of over a period of time as it lasted for five years from 1967-1972.

It started with a 4-3 second leg win over Lyon in the 1967 European Cup Winners' Cup, though they exited at that stage via the away goals rule after they lost 1-0 in the first leg. They would win the 1971-72 UEFA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers, after being missing from Europe for a number of seasons, before continuing their streak until the second round of the next campaign where they lost 1-0 to Olympiacos in the second leg of their 4-1 victory.

Martin Chivers was the hero in this streak as his goal-scoring exploits fired Spurs to their place in the history books of European football. He scored seven goals in their victorious 1971-72 season, including two in the final.

Games 16 W 13 D 3 GD +40 Years 167-1972

7 Manchester United

16 Games

The greatest moment in the club's history? It could be argued that Solskjaer's late winner against Bayern Munich that sealed United's treble is indeed the greatest moment in their storied history and it came during United's 16-game unbeaten run in Europe.

It started against Polish club LSK Lodz in the second qualifying round as, at the time, the runners-up in England did not automatically qualify for the Champions League like they do in the modern era.

It continued despite being drawn in a group of death as they faced Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Brondby. They won two of their games, both against Brondby, and drew the other four before dispatching Inter Milan and Juventus in the knockout stages of the competition. We all know what happened next.

Marseille ended the streak in October 1999, though Manchester United fans probably didn't care or know at the time. I certainly wouldn't have, as I'd definitely have been nursing a post-treble hangover five months later.

Games 16 Wins 9 Draws 7 Goal difference +19 Years 1998-1999

6 Barcelona

16 Games

The 2011-12 Barcelona unbeaten streak was powered by Lionel Messi and masterminded by Pep Guardiola. A formidable pair of names.

It began with a second leg victory over Arsenal at the Round of 16 stage of the 2010/11 Champions League. Andrey Arshavin's late winner in the previous match is what prevents this streak from being even longer. Furthermore, they played out what is probably one of the biggest El Clasico's to date as they beat Real Madrid in the semi-finals of this competition and in the final they beat Manchester United.

The streak came to an end against Chelsea, however, with Gary Neville making an interesting noise as Fernando Torres scored the winner to send Chelsea to their first Champions League final.

Games 16 Wins 13 Draws 3 Goal difference +36 Years 2011-2012

5 West Ham United

17 Games

The only beneficiaries of Europe's newest and arguably coolest competition, West Ham occupy a spot that is a lot higher than most would expect. Their 17 game unbeaten run straddles two competitions and saw West Ham make memories that will last their fans for a lifetime.

Whilst West Ham are certainly not strangers to Europe, having competed in 11 different competitions over the years, this run was only the third time they had advanced to a final.

Related Steidten looking in South America for next West Ham manager West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten has been tasked with scouring the market for a boss to succeed David Moyes

They began their journey by beating Anderlecht, the club who beat them 4-2 on aggregate in the 1976 UEFA Cup final, and won all six of their group stage games before dispatching AEK Larnaca, Gent, and AZ in the knockouts. Jarrod Bowen also cemented himself as a hero in the 2023 Europa Conference League final, scoring a 90th minute winner.

Similar to their London rivals Spurs, the run ended with a narrow defeat to Greek side Olympiacos.

Games 17 Wins 6 Draws 1 Goal difference +29 Years 2022-2023

4 Bayern Munich

19 Games

Bayern Munich have achieved a 19-game unbeaten run on two different occasions, completing the two feats 19-years apart from each other.

The first came in the midst of their 2001 Champions League triumph as they defeated Valencia on penalties in the final after starting their unbeaten run on matchday six of the group stage. The run continued into the next season where they went undefeated in both group stages, but it came to an end in the second leg of their clash with Real Madrid as Los Blancos overturned a 2-1 first leg deficit.

The second run also came in the midst of a Champions League triumph, as during this run they beat Paris St Germain. This time it was part of Bayern's second continental treble and it started with a victory on matchday one of the 2019/20 Champions League group stage against Red Star Belgrade and in that time they only drew one of their games, against Atlético Madrid in the 2020/21 group stage, before Paris St Germain exacted their revenge in the quarter-finals, defeating the Bavarian club in the first leg of an away goals defeat for Die Roten.

Games 19 Wins 12 Draws 7 Goal difference +18 Years 2001-2002

Games 19 Wins 18 Draws 1 Goal difference +45 Years 2019-2021

3 Ajax

19 Games

The mid 90s were an absolutely incredible period for Ajax. They were the dominant team in Europe during this period and had an incredible domestic season as well. This was most evident during the 94/95 season as they only lost one game during the entire season, a KNVB Cup defeat to their fiercest rivals, Feyenoord. This prevented the Amsterdam club from winning a completely undefeated continental treble.

Furthermore, this run saw them win their fourth European Cup as they defeated AC Milan in the final after defeating them twice in the group stage. The run could have been longer, but they lost to Panathinaikos in the quarter-finals of the 95/96 Champions League season.

This team was powered by some incredible players and legends of world football including Frank and Ronald de Boer, Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Jari Litmanen, Edwin van der Sar, Frank Rijkaard, Clarence Seedorf, Marc Overmars, and Nwankwo Kanu.

Games 19 Wins 14 Draws 5 Goal difference +31 Years 1994-1996

2 Manchester City

20 Games

Close

The most recent of these unbeaten runs, and the only run that is still active, Manchester City cemented their own place in the European football history books as they also won a continental treble during their unbeaten run.

They could easily improve the record and become joint record holders with the number one team on this list should they repeat their past feats, and they will surely be eyeing it up as they should beat Copenhagen in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on the 6th of March.

Games 20 Wins 15 Draws 5 Goal difference +40 Years 2022-present

1 Manchester United

25 Games

A quite frankly incredible run and Manchester United's second entry on this list, the Red Devils won their third European Cup during this time period.

Cristiano Ronaldo kicked this run off by scoring the sole goal in a 1-0 defeat of his former club, Sporting CP. During their victorious 07/08 Champions League campaign they also dispatched Lyon, Roma, and Barcelona in the group stages before defeating Chelsea on penalties in Moscow following John Terry's famous penalty slip.

The run continued into the next season and whilst they weren't at their best in a relatively weak group, winning two games and drawing four, they still progressed through to a second successive final though they were defeated by Barcelona. Had they won that game, however, they would have extended the run to 30 games.

Games 25 Wins 15 Draws 10 Goal difference +25 Years 2007-2009

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt