Highlights Arsenal's Invincibles from the mid-2000s contribute several of the longest individual unbeaten runs.

Multiple members of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team which came within five games of Arsenal's record also feature.

Manchester City's Rodri has gone more than a year without defeat in England's top flight.

Avoiding defeat is the first objective of each player heading into every match above and beyond performance. Few have been able to string together lengthy unbeaten runs in the ruthless, results-driven world of Premier League football.

Rodri evaded a single league loss for more than a year at the hub of Manchester City's treble winners, earning him a spot in the top five of the 2023 Ballon d'Or vote and international acclaim as comfortably the best defensive midfielder in the world. But the commanding Spain international still has some way to go if he is to record the longest unbeaten run for a player in Premier League history. Here's how City's totem stacks up against the best the division has ever seen.

Longest Unbeaten Runs for Premier League Players Rank Player Consecutive unbeaten games 1 Sol Campbell 56 2 Kolo Toure 48 3 Thierry Henry 48 4 Ricardo Carvalho 47 5 Jens Lehmann 47 6 Joel Matip 46 7 Lauren 46 8 Gilberto Silva 45 9 Robert Pires 45 10 Andy Robertson 44 11 Virgil van Dijk 44 12 Freddie Ljungberg 44 13 Patrick Vieira 44 14 Rodri 41

Related The longest unbeaten runs of the 21st century Some of these football clubs went years without tasting defeat.

14 Rodri

Manchester City

Rodri's unbeaten sequence for Manchester City is more individualistic than some of the longer stretches on this list. While the Spanish midfielder spent more than a year avoiding defeat, City routinely suffered when Rodri was absent. After a convincing 1-0 reverse away to Aston Villa in December 2023, City's fourth consecutive loss without their lucky charm, Pep Guardiola admitted that he needed "to find a way to win without him".

The ballast at the base of City's fluid midfield, Rodri's complex role is desperately difficult to perform. It took the Spain international at least a year to get to grips with the ever-changing demands himself.

Unbeaten run February 2023–Present Games 41 Wins 33 Draws 8 Goals 7

13 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal

It was Patrick Vieira's goal in the forgotten final game of the season against Leicester City that secured Arsenal's unbeaten status throughout the 2003/2004 campaign. The Foxes had already been consigned to relegation but took a surprise lead at Highbury before the buccaneering skipper sealed a comeback. At the final whistle, with a Premier League winners' medal swinging around his net, Vieira declared: "This team will be remembered forever."

As captain of that legendary unit, Vieira's name will live long in the memory as well. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hailed the Frenchman, who joined the club after an underwhelming spell with AC Milan in 1996, as "the umbilical cord between the team and the fans".

Unbeaten run December 2002–October 2004 Games 44 Wins 29 Draws 15 Goals 5

12 Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal

Freddie Ljungberg, the box-crashing right-winger for Arsenal's Invincibles, insisted that Wenger's revered side consisted of the "top three in the world" in each position. Ljungberg built a reputation on the back of his prolific return from wide areas but interestingly only scored four goals during Arsenal's title-winning campaign of 2003/2004 - the same tally as defensive midfielder Gilberto Silva.

Though that's not to question Ljungberg's importance to the side - the Sweden international played more league games that season than his captain Vieira (30). Ljungberg wasn't anywhere near as successful during his brief foray into management, winning just one of his six games as Arsenal's caretaker in 2019.

Unbeaten run March 2003–October 2004 Games 44 Wins 30 Draws 14 Goals 11

11 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Liverpool came within five games after matching Arsenal's unbeaten record during a golden vintage under Jurgen Klopp between 2019 and 2020. As the pillar of consistency at the heart of the team's impenetrable rearguard, Virgil van Dijk didn't miss a single second of Liverpool's 44-game stretch.

Van Dijk was such a commanding presence that opposition forwards actively turned down the opportunity to run at him. As the former Watford forward Troy Deeney outlined, Van Dijk was "too big, too strong, too quick, too good on the ball" for the rest of the division. Deeney also revealed that the Dutch defender "smells lovely", adding to his imperious air.

Unbeaten run January 2019–February 2020 Games 44 Wins 39 Draws 5 Goals 7

10 Andy Robertson

Liverpool

Alongside Van Dijk, Andy Robertson was the only other ever-present in the Liverpool team that went 13 months without a league defeat before securing the club's first top-flight crown in 30 years. Robertson is one of the defenders with the most assists in Premier League history and teed up 14 goals during this unbeaten streak.

Six years earlier, Robertson had been earning £6 per match while at Scottish side Queen's Park. The tireless left-back got by with an assortment of odd jobs, including background work at Hampden Park during the international break. By the time Liverpool's unbeaten run began, Robertson had been appointed captain of Scotland's national team. How times had changed.

Unbeaten run January 2019–February 2020 Games 44 Wins 39 Draws 5 Goals 1

9 Robert Pires

Arsenal

Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten sequence began in May 2003 with a visit from Southampton. The Gunners romped to a 6-1 victory, inspired by a hat-trick from Robert Pires which he capped with an outrageous, even arrogant, chip from all of 30 yards.

Pires had enjoyed two successful seasons dotted across Marseille's front line before joining Arsenal in 2000, where Wenger unlocked a new layer of excellence by establishing his best position. The detail-oriented manager spotted that Pires subconsciously favoured passes to his right due to preferential vision. "On the left wing he saw everything, but on the right wing he saw nothing," Wenger explained.

Unbeaten run May 2003–October 2004 Games 45 Wins 34 Draws 11 Goals 23

Related 11 Best Arsenal Midfielders of All Time (Ranked) Some of Arsenal's greatest players have operated in the midfield. We rank the Gunners' all-time best 11.

8 Gilberto Silva

Arsenal

For a defensive midfielder who did his best work off the ball in the shadows, Gilberto Silva could easily fly under the radar. The Brazilian's absence was keenly felt throughout the 2004/2005 season as he missed almost seven months with a back injury.

Equipped with Silva's steel at the base of midfield, Arsenal had not lost any of their previous 39 league matches before he fractured a vertebra and was confined to a back brace. The Gunners proceeded to lose four times without the self-styled 'Invisible Wall'. The most chastening of these reversals was away to Sam Allardyce's Bolton Wanderers, as the robust hosts took full advantage of Silva's absence with an aerial bombardment of the Gunners.

Unbeaten run May 2003–May 2005 Games 45 Wins 33 Draws 12 Goals 4

7 Lauren

Arsenal

Arsenal's hard-working right-back is one of the lesser lights from the glittering Invincibles squad but Lauren was integral to the team's success. Neglecting his attacking instincts as a natural midfielder, the converted defender stiffened up the right flank while his colleague on the opposite side, Ashley Cole, scampered forward.

In the tunnel before games, I used to be at the back, and I could see the faces of the opponents. You could see they were scared.

The imperious air radiating off Arsenal's towering team defeated many sides before the referee's opening whistle. On top of the skill and steel he offered, Lauren credits his unbeaten stretch to the lucky Spanish coin he kept in his boot. Even in retirement, Lauren still walks around with a peseta by his toes.

Unbeaten run March 2003–October 2004 Games 46 Wins 33 Draws 13 Goals 0

6 Joel Matip

Liverpool

Almost three years elapsed between Joel Matip's consecutive Premier League defeats at the turn of the decade. The rangy centre-back was hampered by injury throughout this sequence, missing more than half of Liverpool's league matches, but contributed when his body allowed him.

Not as highly vaunted as his regular defensive colleague Van Dijk, Matip boasted a deceptively refined passing range and was a towering presence at set-piece situations. Liverpool kept 21 clean sheets in this 46-game lossless run. Matip was one of Jurgen Klopp's first 10 signings at Liverpool and arguably the biggest bargain, arriving from Schalke in 2016 on a free transfer.

Unbeaten run January 2018–December 2020 Games 46 Wins 34 Draws 12 Goals 3

5 Jens Lehmann

Arsenal

Jens Lehmann made his Premier League debut in August 2003 after signing for Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund and didn't lose a single game in the competition over the subsequent 14 months. The only ever-present in the Invincibles squad was a perfectionist.

After Lehmann conceded a late penalty in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane towards the end of his debut campaign in English football, the German goalkeeper was sulking in the dressing room unaware that a point had been enough to win the title. Even after being told he was a Premier League champion, Lehmann remembers feeling "angry" while conducting the on-pitch celebrations. Some players can never be satisfied.

Unbeaten run August 2003–October 2004 Games 47 Wins 34 Draws 13 Clean sheets 19

3:29 Related 20 Greatest Defenders In Premier League History (Ranked) The 20 greatest defenders in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole, have been ranked.

4 Ricardo Carvalho

Chelsea

Ricardo Carvalho was a key member of the Chelsea team that won consecutive Premier League titles between 2004 and 2006 during Jose Mourinho's first tenure in west London. Yet, the Portuguese centre-back embarked upon his longest unbeaten run after that early burst of success.

While Chelsea twice finished second behind a Manchester United side inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007 and 2008, Carvalho evaded the few defeats his teammates suffered for almost two years. Forming a perfectly balanced centre-back partnership with the more proactive John Terry, Carvalho presided over 28 clean sheets during this 47-game stretch, conceding more than one goal in just eight matches.

Unbeaten run November 2006–September 2008 Games 47 Wins 35 Draws 12 Goals 4

3 Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Thierry Henry only missed one match during Arsenal's Invincible run of 49 games between 2003 and 2004. At the end of a bitty 1-1 draw away to Leicester, Wenger sniffed: "There was not a lot of football played." The same could scarcely be said of any match which was graced by Henry.

The regal Frenchman has inspired a generation of modern-day players with an effortless and efficient approach, standing out for his aesthetic as much as his athletics. Henry singlehandedly scored more goals (39) than Arsenal's opposition combined (35) during the club's record-shattering sequence. Not to mention the 19 that he teed up for his teammates.

Unbeaten run May 2003–October 2004 Games 48 Wins 36 Draws 12 Goals 39

2 Kolo Toure

Arsenal

Kolo Toure certainly made an impression during his trial for Arsenal at the start of 2002. The defender had made his international debut for the Ivory Coast but was still playing in his nation's top flight when he took part in a training session with Arsenal's first team. Toure was so eager to prove his worth that he crunched into challenges on Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, two of the side's stars.

Even manager Arsene Wenger was flattened by one of Toure's sliding tackles before swiftly signing the Ivorian the next day. By the summer of 2003, Toure was targeting Arsenal's opposition from the middle of the back line. The overenthusiastic trainee missed just one of the team's 49-game unbeaten streak.

Unbeaten run May 2003–October 2004 Games 48 Wins 35 Draws 13 Goals 1

1 Sol Campbell

Arsenal

Close

As Arsenal ticked towards the first unbeaten season in Premier League history, the first top-flight campaign without a loss since Preston North End's heroics in 1889, Sol Campbell was blissfully unaware of the weight of history. "I presumed that an unbeaten season would have been done before, 20 years ago maybe," the unflappable centre-back shrugged.

Campbell's personal unbeaten streak had started halfway through the season before. Suspension kept the towering defender out of a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in December 2002, while injuries sidelined him for slip-ups against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United. Going almost two years without defeat only fortified Campbell's immense self-confidence. "My senses are heightened," the England international once explained. "I'm a different human being."

Unbeaten run November 2002–October 2004 Games 56 Wins 38 Draws 18 Goals 3

All stats correct as of 29 March 2024 and via the Premier League