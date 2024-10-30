Key Takeaways Real Madrid's recent unbeaten streak was at 42 La Liga games, falling just short of Barcelona's record of 43 after losing in the El Clasico.

The longest unbeaten runs in La Liga history don't include cup matches.

Examples include Real Madrid's 1996-1997 run of 29 games, showcasing the team's resilience and success in the domestic league era.

El Clasico is one of the most eagerly anticipated matches in world football. The recent game between Real Madrid and Barcelona on 26th October was particularly significant after Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the game unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches, with their previous defeat coming against Atletico Madrid over 13 months ago. They were one behind the Barcelona team of 2017 and 2018, who were unbeaten in 43 games, but ultimately fell short against Hansi Flick's side on Saturday night.

Here is a closer look at the longest unbeaten runs in La Liga history, which includes the notorious Real Sociedad team of the late 1970s.

Ranking factors

League matches only - Games included in unbeaten runs are league games only - Champions League and domestic cups not included.

Longest Unbeaten Runs in La Liga History Rank Club Dates Matches Unbeaten 1 Barcelona April 2017 - May 2018 43 2 Real Madrid September 2023 - October 2024 42 3 Real Sociedad April 1979 - May 1980 38 T4 Real Madrid May 1988 - April 1989 31 Barcelona September 2010 - April 2011 31 T6 Real Madrid November 1989 - September 1990 29 Real Madrid April 1996 - February 1997 29

7 Real Madrid - April 1996 - February 1997

Unbeaten in 29 games

Real Madrid had a tumultuous 1995/96 campaign, finishing sixth in La Liga, picking up zero trophies, and having three different head coaches. Arsenio Iglesias took over from Vicente del Bosque in January 1996 and was able to steady the ship, reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and going unbeaten in the last five league matches of the season.

This paved the way for the appointment of Fabio Capello in the summer, who lost his first league game on 18th February 1997 against Rayo Vallecano. Madrid had lost for the first time in 29 La Liga matches, the joint-sixth longest run in the history of the competition. The Italian manager went on to win the Spanish top flight but returned to Italy at the end of the season following various disputes with the club president.

6 Real Madrid - November 1989 - September 1990

Unbeaten in 29 games

Real Madrid went into the 1989/90 season looking to win their fifth consecutive La Liga title. After defeats to Barcelona and Real Sociedad in the early part of the campaign, John Benjamin Toshack's side started to become harder to beat. In fact, their final loss of the 1989/90 campaign was against Sociedad in November 1989. After that, they went 28 matches without defeat. Sevilla were the team to end the run at the start of the 1990/91 season, beating Madrid 2-0 thanks to goals from Ivan Zamorano and Jose Carvajal.

Toshack's team won the league for the fifth time in a row in 1989/90, but he was fired in the following season in November 1990 after a period of poor form that left the team in sixth place. Still though, the Madrid team of the late 1980s remains one of the most successful eras in domestic Spanish football history.

5 Barcelona - September 2010 - April 2011

Unbeaten in 31 games

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side were looking to win their third consecutive La Liga title in the 2010/11 season. The likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, and Carles Puyol had recently returned from winning the World Cup in South Africa for Spain and were keen to grab more domestic silverware for the Blaugrana.

A loss at home to Hercules on the second game of the campaign could have been a hangover from the World Cup triumph, but they recovered to win 19 out of their next 20 games. It took until 30th April 2011 for Guardiola's side to lose their next La Liga match, which was a 2-1 defeat away against Sociedad. Their attention was most likely on the Champions League, though, a competition that they also went on to win after beating Manchester United 3-1 in the final. After the match, Sir Alex Ferguson was full of praise for Barcelona. He said:

"They do mesmerise you with the way they pass it. I expected us to do better, particularly after half-time, but it wasn't to be. Great teams do go in cycles and they're at the peak of the cycle they're in at the moment. "They're the best in Europe, no question about that. In my time as a manager, I would say they're the best team we've faced. Everyone acknowledges that and I accept that. It's not easy when you've been well beaten like that to think another way. No one has given us a hiding like that. It's a great moment for them. They deserve it because they play the right way and enjoy their football."

4 Real Madrid - May 1988 - April 1989

Unbeaten in 31 games

Despite their 2-0 defeat against Barcelona in the El Clasico on 29th April 1988, Real Madrid still went on to win the La Liga title, finishing 11 points clear of Sociedad. Leo Beenhakker's side started the 1988/89 season in unconvincing fashion, drawing their first three matches against Osasuna, Sporting Gijon, and Sociedad. They followed this start with eight consecutive victories, though, including a 3-2 win against Barcelona thanks to a late winner from Rafael Gordillo.

It took until gameweek 29 for Los Blancos to lose their first game of the season. Celta Vigo's Amarildo scored a brace to end the 31-match unbeaten run, which is the fourth-longest run in the history of La Liga.

3 Real Sociedad - April 1979 - May 1980

Unbeaten in 38 games

Sociedad were looking to win their first La Liga trophy in 1980. After finishing fourth in the 1978/79 season, txuri-urdin were not expected to challenge for the league title with domestic heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Barcelona. They defied the odds, though, going unbeaten in the first 32 matches of the campaign but lost to Sevilla in their penultimate game.

Real Madrid narrowly won the league ahead of Sociedad, finishing a point ahead of them. Sociedad had gone 38 games without defeat, which was a La Liga record at the time, but 14 draws in the 1979/80 campaign ultimately cost them their title chances. They were not to be denied in the following season, winning the Spanish top flight for the first time ever, before defending their crown the year after.

2 Real Madrid - September 2023 - October 2024

Unbeaten in 42 games

Before losing 4-0 against Barcelona in October 2024, Real Madrid's last league defeat was against city rivals Atletico Madrid on 24th September 2023. In the intervening period between that game and El Clasico, Madrid won 31 games, drawing 11 and losing none. They won last year's title by 10 points while also lifting the Champions League for a record-extending 15th time.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham were integral to this run, scoring 19 and 14 goals, respectively. Their unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end though when they were hammered by their rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Robert Lewandowski getting a brace and Lamine Yamal and Raphinha compounding their misery.

1 Barcelona - April 2017 - May 2018

Unbeaten in 43 games

Despite winning their last seven games and beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, Barcelona still finished second on 90 points in the 2017/18 season. They carried their form into the next campaign, winning 11 out of their first 12 matches, with Lionel Messi at the forefront of their domestic dominance.

They surpassed Sociedad's record of 38 games without defeat in April 2018 and were eyeing up a full league season unbeaten. Barcelona were looking to emulate Real Madrid, who were the last club to do this back in the 1931/32 campaign. These hopes ended in May 2018, though, as they succumbed to a 5-4 defeat away at Levante - the first time their opposition had beaten them in the league since 1964.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/10/24.