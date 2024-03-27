Highlights The Premier League has been one of the toughest competitions in world football for years.

The Premier League is comfortably the richest, most popular and highest-quality top-flight division in world football. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that winning England's top tier is harder than lifting the Champions League - the ultimate prize in European club football.

Not every team to grace the division has occupied an elite status. Earning a victory against such a lofty calibre of opposition, in a division where Guardiola's all-conquering City are one of many incredible teams, is incredibly difficult. Weeks between wins can quickly grow into months. Here are the clubs that have endured the longest streaks without a single victory in the competition's history.

Longest Win-less Streaks in Premier League History Rank Team Duration Games 1 Derby September 2007–May 2008 32 2 Sunderland December 2002–September 2005 26 3 Norwich April 1995–November 2004 21 4 Norwich March 2020–October 2021 20 5 Sheffield United July 2020–January 2021 20 6 West Brom August 2017–January 2018 20 7 Aston Villa August 2015–January 2016 19 8 Nottingham Forest September 1998–January 1999 19 9 QPR May 2012–December 2012 17 10 Wolves February 2012–August 2018 17

10 Wolves

17 games

Mick McCarthy had been in management for two decades and overseen more than 650 matches but never before had the chairperson of his club entered the sanctity of the dressing room uninvited. Wolverhampton Wanderers chief Steve Morgan set a new precedent by storming in after an insipid 3-0 home loss to Liverpool at the end of January 2012.

Wary of outwardly criticising his direct superior, McCarthy hinted at his negative view of the situation. The grizzled former Republic of Ireland international joked that he should find "a sensible job as a window cleaner or an insurance salesman". Morgan's outburst prompted an immediate - and brief - uptick before McCarthy was sacked within a fortnight. Relegation soon followed and the next Wolves manager to earn a Premier League victory was Nuno Espirito Santo, six years later.

Wolves' Win-less Run Duration February 2012-August 2018 Draws 6 Losses 11 Goals for 16 Goals against 43

9 QPR

17 games

Queens Park Rangers' bleak stretch of 17 games without a win began in surreal surroundings. Sergio Aguero snatched the Premier League title for Manchester City with an iconic stoppage-time winner against the Londoners on the final day of the 2011/2012 campaign. A draw for Bolton Wanderers against Stoke City spared QPR from relegation, prompting the entire Etihad Stadium to erupt in jubilation at the final whistle.

Manager Mark Hughes boldly insisted: "There is no way we will be in this situation again in my time here." He was sacked before overseeing another league win. The Hoops didn't claim three points in any of their first 16 games of the subsequent campaign which this time ended in relegation.

QPR's Win-less Run Duration May 2012-December 2012 Draws 7 Losses 10 Goals for 15 Goals against 32

8 Nottingham Forest

19 games

The pang of betrayal lingered for Dave Bassett. Two decades after overseeing the vast majority of Nottingham Forest's woeful start to the 1998/1999 Premier League campaign, the blunt manager claimed that he had been "sold down the river by the directors of the club", who sold striker Kevin Campbell down the Black Sea to Trabzonspor ahead of the season.

Dutch forward Pierre van Hooijdonk stayed but, in the words of his manager, went "on strike" when his demands regarding player recruitment weren't fulfilled. Bassett was replaced by Ron Atkinson in January. The charismatic new boss stopped the rot in his second outing, overseeing a 1-0 victory over Everton secured by a goal from none other than the returning Van Hooijdonk.

Nottingham Forest's Win-less Run Duration September 1998-January 1999 Draws 7 Losses 12 Goals for 14 Goals against 38

7 Aston Villa

19 games

For the first time in his short managerial career, Tim Sherwood was in charge for the opening day of a season. Aston Villa edged out newly promoted Bournemouth in a carnival atmosphere on the sun-drenched south coast, earning the club's last league win of the calendar year.

Remi Garde took over from Sherwood in November, but never established his authority over the squad. Micah Richards remembers stifling laughter during the Frenchman's team talks and labelled him "the worst manager I've ever come across". In the damning assessment of Villa's captain, Garde "brought absolutely nothing". He did bring an end to their win-less streak with a resolute victory over Crystal Palace after dropping six players - including Richards.

Aston Villa's Win-less Run Duration August 2015-January 2016 Draws 5 Losses 14 Goals for 15 Goals against 37

6 West Brom

20 games

West Bromwich Albion began the 2017/2018 campaign with consecutive victories - the club's best start to a top-flight season in almost four decades. The Baggies had sacked their chairman, CEO and two managers before Easter.

The West Midlands outfit were not as woeful as some of the other entries on this grim list. During a five-month wait for a win, West Brom avoided defeat in half of their matches - three clubs lost more games over the same period. According to UnderStat's expected goals (xG) model - which considers the quality and quantity of shots, rather than goals scored - West Brom were creating and conceding opportunities worthy of a mid-table position. The unlucky outfit actually finished 20th.

West Brom's Win-less Run Duration August 2017-January 2018 Draws 10 Losses 10 Goals for 14 Goals against 30

5 Sheffield United

20 games

Close

Sheffield United finished the 2019/2020 campaign with three consecutive defeats but still resided in the top half of the table, just two points below Arsenal. The Blades recorded a larger net spend than Manchester United or freshly crowned champions Liverpool over the summer but couldn't buy a win the following season.

It wasn't until mid-January, 20 games and 18 defeats later, that Sheffield United secured all three points. Newcastle United almost scrambled a late equaliser as Chris Wilder's side clung on - much to his evident relief. "I was looking for my car keys and to take up another sport if we'd thrown it away in added time," the manager half-joked.

Sheffield United's Win-less Run Duration July 2020-January 2021 Draws 2 Losses 18 Goals for 9 Goals against 35

4 Norwich

20 games

Daniel Farke's luck had finally run out. The softly spoken German coach was allowed to take Norwich City down in 2020 after earning Premier League promotion, a feat he would immediately repeat. But Farke needed 11 games to earn the club's first top-flight win of the 2021/2022 campaign. Hours after bringing an end to the 20-game win-less drought, Farke's managerial reign in Norfolk was also concluded.

Norwich scored a pitiful four goals during this barren stretch. Over the same period, discounting the club's campaign spent in the second tier, 31 different players outscored the entire Norwich team. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah only registered four fewer shots on target.

Norwich's Win-less Run Duration March 2020-October 2021 Draws 2 Losses 18 Goals for 4 Goals against 49

3 Norwich

21 games

Norwich City spent 105 days at the top of the Premier League table during the competition's inaugural season - almost twice as many as eventual champions Manchester United. The Canaries had slipped from the summit to the sinkhole within two years.

Seven consecutive defeats to end the 1994/1995 campaign consigned Norwich to the second tier, where they would remain for nine seasons. Nigel Worthington led a spirited but diminutive Canaries side back to the top flight in 2004. It would take 13 games for the promoted outfit to secure their maiden win of the campaign, defeating Southampton after Worthington showed his squad a motivational video in training. No amount of uplifting footage could save the Canaries from another relegation in May.

Norwich's Win-less Run Duration April 1995-November 2004 Draws 9 Losses 12 Goals for 15 Goals against 39

2 Sunderland

26 games

Sunderland turned to Howard Wilkinson, desperate for salvation in October 2002. The top-flight winning manager led the Black Cats to a shock victory over Liverpool at the beginning of his tenure, reflecting post-game: "I hope we can make this the start of another run." It was - just not the kind of run Wilkinson had in mind. Sunderland didn't win any of their subsequent 26 Premier League games.

Wilkinson was replaced by Mick McCarthy, but nothing could stop the impending doom engulfing the northern giants. Sunderland's win-less streak included a competition-record 20 consecutive defeats, epitomised by a 3-1 reverse at home to Charlton Athletic which was decided by a trio of own goals.

Sunderland's Win-less Run Duration December 2002-September 2005 Draws 3 Losses 23 Goals for 14 Goals against 51

1 ​​​​​​Derby

32 games

Derby County remain the only club in Premier League history to have relegation confirmed as early as March, but their beleaguered manager Paul Jewell insisted it was "inevitable for a while". County's miserable 2007/2008 iteration, boasting a grand total of 11 points, is comfortably the worst season England's top flight has ever seen.

The side captained by Robbie Savage claimed just one victory all term - and even Kenny Miller's winner against Newcastle United was missed while the live broadcast showed a replay. Jewell took on the job despite being warned by Everton's David Moyes that he was joining a sinking ship. "I laughed it off at the time," Jewell recalled, "but it turned out to be true."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal's Emmanuel Adebayor netted more league goals against Derby (six) than any County player scored for the club in the 2007/2008 campaign (four).