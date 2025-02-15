Summary The Premier League can be an unforgiving place for teams, with newly-promoted sides often struggling to get to grips.

In an era where every game is scrutinised heavily, some top-flight teams have gone more than 20 matches without claiming a victory.

Derby County hold the record for the longest winless run in Premier League history.

While the glory associated with some of the longest winning streaks in the Premier League tends to court the headlines, we often overlook the other side of the coin. It’s not exactly a list that any club wants to find itself on, but since the very inception of the EPL, some have set records for their remarkable inability to win a game of football.

Just last year, we saw a Southampton side earn their place on this list after getting off to a poor start to the new season. And who knows, if the club’s current run continues, they may just find themselves earning a second spot in the top 10, alongside another EPL yo-yo club.

Here then, are the 10 longest winless runs in Premier League history, featuring – as you might expect – some truly woeful teams.

10 Longest Winless Runs in Premier League History Rank Team Season Winless Run (Games) 1 Derby County 2007/08 32 2 Sunderland 2002/03-2005/06 26 3 Southampton 2022/23-2024/25 22 4 Norwich City 1994/95-2004/05 21 5 Norwich City 2019/20-2021/22 20 6 West Bromwich Albion 2017/18 20 7 Sheffield United 2020/21 20 8 Aston Villa 2015/16 19 9 Queens Park Rangers 2012/13 16 10 Swindon Town 1993/94 15

10 Swindon Town 1993/94

15 Matches

We begin, rather fittingly, with a side from the very early days of the Premier League. Swindon Town's one and only EPL campaign was underwhelming for the club's loyal fanbase, as the side, managed by John Gorman, finished bottom of the league on just 30 points.

Survival was always going to be a tough task for the Robins, who earned promotion the previous year via the playoffs. Nevertheless, even the most pessimistic of fans probably didn’t think it would take until November 24 for the side to get their first win – which was 1-0 victory at home to QPR. What preceded that was a run of 15 games without a single victory, although they did at least pick up some credible draws against the likes of Spurs, Everton and Newcastle United.

9 Queens Park Rangers 2012/13

16 Matches

Fast forward almost 20 years, and you get to the curious case of Queens Park Rangers. Despite having a squad rich in talent, which included the likes of Loic Remy, Adel Taarabt and Julio Cesar in goal, QPR went winless in the Premier League for the first 16 games of the new season. It wasn’t until December 15 that the run ended, as the side clung on for a nervy 2-1 win at home to Fulham, courtesy of a Taarabt double.

Needless to say, that relief was short-lived, as the R’s would achieve just three more wins that season on route to earning 25 points and finishing bottom of the league. QPR haven’t returned to the top-flight since, having been hampered by financial issues over the past decade. The end of the season was almost as miserable as the beginning, as Harry Redknapp’s team went nine matches without a win from March 16 onwards.

8 Aston Villa 2015/16

19 Matches

Aston Villa’s 2015/16 campaign has become infamous for several reasons in the intervening years. Firstly, it’s a common source of ridicule for beloved pundit Micah Richards who was the Villa captain that season, and secondly, thanks to the disastrous reign of Remi Garde – who was in charge from November 2 until March 29.

Garde, who found success with Lyon in the early 2010s, won just three matches at Villa that season and was in charge as the side lost six games in a row between February and March 2016. After his departure at the end of March, Villa lost a further five games in a row, ending the season rock bottom on a meagre 17 points.

7 Sheffield United 2020/21

20 Matches

Although the Blades ended 2019-20 with three successive defeats, it was actually a commendable campaign on the whole, as they finished ninth in the Premier League.

Suffice to say, however, the dreaded ‘Second Season Syndrome’ then reared its head with a vengeance, as it took Sheffield United until match-day 18 to get their first victory of 2021-22, a Premier League record. The Blades had lost an astonishing 15 times by that point.

A 1-0 victory over Newcastle on January 12 saw the Blades finally win, and they did go on to add another six victories, but the other 14 games ended in losses - and they finished 16 points adrift of safety.

6 West Bromwich Albion 2017/18

20 Matches

Joining United on a 20-match winless streak is the West Brom team from 2017/18. Things were looking positive for the Baggies when the season got underway, as they won their opening two matches for the first time since 1978/79.

However, their form soon nosedived, as they failed to win a game from that point until a 2-0 triumph over Brighton on January 13. Another poor run would follow that result, meaning Albion ultimately finished the season bottom of the league on just 31 points.

The chaotic nature of their 2017/18 campaign is best encapsulated by the side’s managerial changes, as Tony Pulis, Gary Megson, Alan Pardew and Darren Moore all took charge of the club at different stages.

5 Norwich City 2019/20 and 2021/22

20 matches

Strap yourselves in, Norwich City fans, because the next two entries aren’t going to make for pleasant reading. The Canaries have cemented their status as a true ‘yo-yo' club in recent years, having been promoted and instantly relegated from the Premier League more times than I care to mention since the beginning of the millennium.

As such, their 20-match winless run covers two separate seasons – 2019/20 and 2021/22. Despite earning promotion to the EPL as Championship winners in 2019, the side’s campaign the following year was nothing short of a disaster. A fine 1-0 win over Leicester in February 2020 was followed by a 10-match losing streak in which the club scored just one goal.

They weren’t done, however, as upon Norwich’s return to the top-light in 2021, the club went on to lose their five opening games of the season, with only two goalless draws against Burnley and Brighton breaking the streak. All in all, across the two campaigns, Norwich failed to win for 20 match-days in a row.

4 Norwich City 1994/95 and 2004/05

21 Matches

This wasn’t the first time that Norwich fans were subjected to multi-season misery, however. Exactly 10 years apart, the club managed to go 21 matches without winning, and consigned themselves to relegation on both occasions. After a thumping 3-0 win over Ipswich Town in March 1995, the East Anglians went on to lose seven of their last eight matches.

Gary Megson (who won’t thank me for mentioning him twice in this article) took over for the final handful of those, but relegation had long-since been confirmed. Unlike most other sides featured here, Norwich did at least avoid finishing bottom that season.

The 2004/05 season was altogether more dismal, as Nigel Worthington’s men finished 19th in the Premier League after failing to win any of their first 13 matches. Not even four wins from their last seven could save them from relegation.

3 Southampton 2022/23 and 2024/25

22 matches