The start of the Premier League season is always eagerly anticipated, especially for promoted teams from the Championship. This includes Ipswich Town and Southampton, who went up automatically and via the play-offs respectively. Both these teams have had difficult starts to the 2024/25 campaign, though, as they have not won a single game in nine matches. Russell Martin's side have only registered a point so far, while Ipswich have four points, but all courtesy of draws.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are also without a win in their first nine games, so all three sides will be desperate to get three points as soon as possible. They are still a long way off the record for the longest winless start to a Premier League season, with Sheffield United holding the record. Here is a closer look at the biggest number of games without a win at the start of a league campaign in the Premier League era.

Top 7 Longest Winless Starts to a Premier League Season Rank Team Season Games Without Win Final Premier League Position 1 Sheffield United 2020/21 17 20th (Relegated) 2 Queens Park Rangers 2012/13 16 20th (Relegated) 3 Swindon Town 1993/94 15 22nd (Relegated) 4 Newcastle 2021/22 14 11th 5 Norwich City 2004/05 13 19th (Relegated) 6 Derby County 2000/01 13 17th 7 Everton 1994/95 12 15th

7 Everton - 1994/95

Winless in 12 games

After narrowly avoiding the drop under Mike Walker in the previous season, Everton fans expected a significant improvement in the 1994/95 campaign. After an opening day draw against Aston Villa, the Toffees lost four consecutive games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers. They went a goal ahead in their next two matches against QPR and Leicester City but were unable to hold on, prolonging their wait for a first win.

Another run of four straight defeats and a home draw against Arsenal meant Walker's side were without a win after 12 games. In the 13th match of the season, they finally picked up three points, with Gary Ablett scoring the only goal of the game against West Ham United. Due to the poor run of form, Walker was dismissed in early November and replaced by Joe Royle. Everton went on to survive the drop and win the FA Cup in a remarkable comeback after their dismal start to the campaign.

6 Derby County - 2000/01

Winless in 13 games

You might be surprised to see a Derby County team on this list that isn't the 2007/08 squad, who picked up the lowest points tally in Premier League history. In 2000/01, they started the campaign without a win in their first 14 games but eventually picked up 42 points, narrowly avoiding the drop in 17th place.

In the Rams' first seven matches, they only lost twice, against Newcastle United and Sunderland. The other five games were draws against the likes of Southampton and Everton. Four consecutive defeats followed, and a couple of 0-0 draws against West Ham and Arsenal followed, though. Jim Smith's finally got three points on 18th November 2000, beating Bradford City by two goals to nil. Malcolm Christie and Rory Delap scored for Derby, and three wins in five matches followed this result.

5 Norwich - 2004/05

Winless in 13 games

Norwich City were promoted as champions from the Football League First Division in 2004, meaning they were in the Premier League for the first time in just under a decade. Their first game was at Carrow Road in front of 23,000 fans, and after Darren Huckerby's first-half strike, it looked like it was the perfect start for the Canaries. Andy Johnson equalised in the 73rd minute, though, ensuring the points were shared on the opening day.

Norwich picked up valuable draws away at Newcastle, Spurs and Manchester City in their first 13 games, but they were still without a win. This didn't look like changing in their 14th match against Southampton after a 24th minute goal from James Beattie. A brace from Damien Francis turned the tide for Norwich, though, and they held on to secure their first win of the season in mid-November.

4 Newcastle - 2021/22

Winless in 14 games

Newcastle United finished 12th in the 2020/21 season under Steve Bruce. The style of play was still an issue for some fans, though, and in the next campaign, results drastically declined. The Magpies lost five out of their first eight games, including defeats against Aston Villa and Wolves.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired the club from Mike Ashley in early October and replaced Bruce with Eddie Nove shortly after their arrival. Despite the change of manager, Newcastle were still winless after 14 games. Their first win of the season came against Burnley on 4th December 2021, thanks to the only goal of the game by Callum Wilson. After the January signings of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimares, and Dan Burn, the club's form improved, and they recovered to finish 11th.

3 Swindon - 1993/94

Winless in 15 games

Swindon were promoted to the top flight of English football for the first time in 73 years following a 4-3 victory against Leicester in the Football League Division One play-off final. Glenn Hoddle, who helped the club get promoted as player-manager, left the club to join Chelsea, meaning his assistant John Gorman was appointed as the club's manager for the 1993/94 season.

The start of the campaign was a reality check for the Robins, who lost five out of their first six games, including 5-0 and 5-1 defeats to Liverpool and Southampton, respectively. Despite respectable draws against the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle, Swindon were still without a win after 15 matches. On 24th November, they picked up their first three points, beating QPR 1-0 thanks to a Keith Scott goal. They were eventually relegated at the bottom of the table, becoming the first team to concede 100 goals in a Premier League season.

2 Queens Park Rangers - 2012/13

Winless in 16 games

The 2012/13 season was QPR's sixth consecutive Premier League campaign. After an unbeaten pre-season, optimism was relatively high for Mark Hughes' side. The reality of the top flight crept in after 10 games, though, as QPR only had four points. Apart from a 5-0 opening day defeat to Swansea, Hughes' team were consistently losing by a single goal and were competitive in the majority of their matches.

Hughes was replaced by Harry Redknapp at the end of November, with QPR locked in a relegation battle. Results didn't improve, and after 16 matches, the London club were without a win. In an interview with BBC Sport, defender Ryan Nelsen said the team had "no excuses" for their start to the season. He said:

"It's astonishing to tell you the truth. "There's not been that many games where we have been out of it, but that's the fine line of the Premier League. "There's no excuses. We're confident we can still get out of it. We feel if we can get one win then we will get two and we'll get going."

They were able to pick up their first three points, beating Fulham 2-1 thanks to a brace from Adel Taarabt. This didn't turn the tide of the season, with QPR finishing bottom on 25 points, as they were relegated to the Championship.

1 Sheffield United - 2020/21

Winless in 17 games

Sheffield United hold the unwanted record of going the most matches without a win at the start of a Premier League season. After a ninth-place finish in their first top-flight campaign since 2006/07, Chris Wilder's team were looking to build on their success. Second-season syndrome definitely affected the Blades, though, as they picked up only two points from their first 17 matches. The two draws came against Fulham and Brighton, while they lost the other 15 games.

Wilder was given time by the club to overturn their fortunes, picking up the first win of the season against Newcastle on 12th January 2021. Wins against Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion followed, but the English manager was eventually dismissed in March. Paul Heckingbottam took charge as interim manager for the remainder of the campaign, with the Blades finishing bottom on 23 points.

