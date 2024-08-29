Key Takeaways Free agent G Lonnie Walker IV has signed a one-year deal with the Celtics for added depth.

The Boston Celtics ’ roster is already one of the best in the entire NBA , now having proven itself capable of winning a championship. They have, therefore, chosen to run it back, having not made any moves through most of the offseason.

That was until late August when the Celtics made their first major move of the offseason. Though not exactly a blockbuster, it was reported that free agent guard Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

When a team is as stacked as the Celtics, they do not need to make any major moves to remain competitive. They are still the clear favorites to win next year’s title, but every team usually makes at least some form of move in the offseason, and Boston has now done so.

But with their roster and starters already set, the signing of Walker IV comes off as an intriguing one, and one that was not exactly expected. How he will fit in with the team is essentially outlined in his contract.

Lonnie Walker IV's Contract Details

Walker IV’s role is essentially outlined in his contract details

The signing of Walker IV mainly comes as a way to provide some depth to the team. Last season, the Celtics were lucky as they hardly needed to rely on any depth, as their starters stayed healthy throughout most of the season and postseason.

That is a rare feat, however, and the Celtics realize that luck may not fall their way again next year. If a major player gets hurt, they will need some depth to fall back on, and Walker IV can be that depth.

The deal is a one-year contract, which contains an Exhibit 10 clause. An E10 clause allows a team to give a player a bonus if they are waived after training camp, provided he plays for the team’s G League affiliate. The offer is essentially a training camp invite to see if Walker IV can make the team.

In the case of Walker IV, he can receive a bonus if he plays for the Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtics’ G League Team, and is waived after training camp. This clause essentially indicates that Walker IV will, in all likelihood, serve as a bench or depth player for the Celtics, and will not be a starter.

Seasons are often roller coaster rides for teams, however, and not everyone plays out like a dream season, as it did last year for the Celtics. Players get hurt, and at just 25 years old, Walker IV could easily fill the role of a starter if that happens, or if the Celtics want to give one of the starters a rest day.

Walker IV Brings Plenty of Upside

Walker IV will provide a spark off the bench if he makes the team

Walker IV has always been known as a player with plenty of upside. Drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, he never quite lived up to the hype as he averaged just 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game with them in his first four seasons.

After he signed with a contender in the L.A. Lakers , however, Walker IV’s production skyrocketed. His average points per game with them shot up to 11.7, and he was a playoff staple for them in 2023.

Walker IV’s clutch performance in that year’s playoffs allowed the Lakers to edge out their rival Golden State Warriors . His peak, in particular, came in Game 4, when it appeared the Warriors were going to even up the series before he poured on 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead shot.

Although Walker IV has failed to live up to that performance, he has established himself as a serviceable player who can provide a spark off the bench, and that is what he did for the Brooklyn Nets last season. They were not a contender, however, and perhaps Walker IV performs best when he is surrounded by stars on a contending team — which the Celtics certainly are and will be again.

It is easy to forget that Walker IV is a deep threat, as he is a career 35.6 percent shooter from three However, he ranked in the 83rd percentile in corner three-pointers last season, and if he can continue that, he will find playing time next season.

Over half of his shots last season came from deep. If Walker IV makes the team, he can take advantage of playing alongside stars that other teams will be keen on defending, creating space and lanes for Walker IV to cause damage.

It would be foolish to forget his defense, as well. Despite being just 6-foot-4, Walker IV's wingspan is 6-foot-10, which will allow him to guard larger wings. That would come into play with a team like the Celtics, who arguably lean much heavier on offense than defense.

It is not a given that Lonnie Walker IV will make the Celtics’ roster next season. But if he lights it up in training camp, he will give them a legitimate bench option next season, making their already impeccable and championship-worthy roster even stronger for 2025.